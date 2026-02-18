How to watch No. 8 Kansas vs. Oklahoma State: TV, live stream info, storylines for Wednesday’s game

Eighth-ranked Kansas will try to rebound on the road against Oklahoma State in a Big 12 tilt Wednesday night on Peacock.

The Jayhawks (9-3 Big 12, 19-6 overall) are coming off a 74-56 road loss to No. 5 Iowa State that snapped an eight-game winning streak (including an 82-78 victory over previously unbeaten Arizona). Kansas is 7-6 in Quad 1 games with the second-toughest schedule in the country.

After a 9-0 start, the Cowboys (4-8 Big 12, 16-9 overall) have dropped seven of nine and are in danger of missing the NCAA Tournament (which they last made in 2021). They will need some wins among their five remaining Quad 1 games.

In the teams’ all-time series, Kansas holds a 127-60 edge over Oklahoma State that includes eight consecutive victories.

How to watch No. 8 Kansas vs. Oklahoma State:

When: Wednesday, Feb. 18

Wednesday, Feb. 18 Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma

Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET YouTubeTV : NBCSN

: NBCSN Live Stream: Peacock

No. 8 Kansas:

The Jayhawks are strong on the interior, ranking third in Division I with 6.1 blocks per game and seven with 29.4 rebounds. They lead the Big 12 in opponent field goal percentage (38.5%). But depth has been a problem for Kansas, which gets only 12 points per game from the bench. The loss to Iowa State was Kansas’ largest of the season

The star is Darryn Peterson, who averages 19.8 points per game but has missed 11 games with illness and injuries. Other key players are Tre White (13.7 ppg, 6.9 rpg), Melvin Council Jr. (14.1 ppg) and Flory Bidunga (14.8 ppg, 9.1 rpg, 2.8 bpg).

Head coach Bill Self is one of only four active coaches with at least 800 wins.

Oklahoma State:

Coming off a tough 95-92 overtime loss Saturday to TCU, the Cowboys rank third in the Big 12 with 35.6% 3-point shooting but 10th in attempts (22.9 per game). The bench is strong with 28.3 points per game (with Jaylen Curry as a spark). Size is an issue Oklahoma State, which ranks 11th in the conference in offensive rebounds (8.7) and 14th in blocks (2.5). The defense allows 81.3 points per game (340th in Division I).

Anthony Roy, who is playing for his sixth team in six seasons, leads the team at 17.6 points per game, and Parsa Fallah adds averages of 14.3 ppg and 6.2 rpg.

Steve Lutz, who is in his second season, is the first head coach in NCAA history to take three schools to the post season within his first four years: the quarterfinals of the NIT last year with Oklahoma State, two NCAA Tournament berths at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and one appearance at Western Kentucky.

