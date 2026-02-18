Jeremy Fears Jr. leads No. 15 Michigan State to 82-59 win over UCLA

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Jeremy Fears Jr. had 16 points and 10 assists, leading No. 15 Michigan State to an 82-59 victory over UCLA on Tuesday night.

The Spartans (21-5, 11-4 Big Ten) bounced back with a strong performance after losing three of four games and falling five spots in the AP Top 25 this week. Fears scored 11 in the first half to help MSU build a 20-point advantage.

The Bruins (17-9, 9-6) have lost two straight games after winning five of six.

UCLA forward Tyler Bilodeau scored 22 points but didn’t have much help. None of his teammates were in double figures until Skyy Clark made some late shots to finish with 12 points.

Fears made three 3-pointers in the first half and Michigan State took a 43-23 lead into the break. He finished with four 3s, a career high.

The Spartans were 8 of 14 from beyond the arc in the first half and finished with a season-high 14 3-pointers on 27 attempts.

Coen Carr scored 16 points for Michigan State, Carson Cooper had 12 and freshman Jordan Scott added 11. Jaxon Kohler provided nine points and 10 rebounds.

The Bruins were outscored by 28 points in the second half Saturday at No. 1 Michigan and lost by 30. Then they were routed again Tuesday in the same state.

UCLA center Steven Jamerson, a former Michigan State student, was called for a flagrant foul late in the game for fouling Cooper from behind on a dunk attempt. Bruins coach Mick Cronin then sent Jamerson to the locker room.

Bruins center Xavier Booker, who transferred from Michigan State last April, had two points and two rebounds in 25 minutes.

Up next

UCLA hosts No. 10 Illinois on Saturday.

Michigan State hosts Ohio State on Sunday.