Cotie McMahon scores career-high 39, leads No. 17 Ole Miss women over No. 21 Tennessee 94-81
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
How to watch No. 8 Kansas vs. Oklahoma State: TV, live stream info, storylines for Wednesday's game
Nate Ryan
,
Nate Ryan
,
NC State rolls past 16th-ranked and injury-depleted rival North Carolina 82-58
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Players to target in fantasy post All-Star Break
Fade Sarr, Jones, DiVincenzo after All-Star break
Noah reflects on All-Star trips, life after NBA
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Cotie McMahon scores career-high 39, leads No. 17 Ole Miss women over No. 21 Tennessee 94-81
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
How to watch No. 8 Kansas vs. Oklahoma State: TV, live stream info, storylines for Wednesday’s game
Nate Ryan
,
Nate Ryan
,
NC State rolls past 16th-ranked and injury-depleted rival North Carolina 82-58
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Players to target in fantasy post All-Star Break
Fade Sarr, Jones, DiVincenzo after All-Star break
Noah reflects on All-Star trips, life after NBA
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Highlights: No. 1 Michigan downs No. 7 Purdue
February 17, 2026 09:18 PM
The Wolverines start strong on the road, opening up a 44-22 lead in the first half and hanging on to beat the Boilermakers in Mackey Arena.
01:59
Boozer is runaway favorite for Wooden award
03:19
Highlights: Washington pushes past Minnesota
06:03
Highlights: UConn survives scare vs. Georgetown
02:20
Highlights: Houston rolls Kansas State at home
05:02
Highlights: HBCU Classic, Hampton vs N.C. A&T
02:59
Holtmann: DePaul showed ‘great fight’ vs Creighton
02:39
HLs: DePaul earns very rare win over Creighton
05:08
Highlights: Seton Hall snaps skid vs. Providence
09:47
Peterson ‘too comfortable not playing’ for Kansas?
01:10
Look beyond favorites in Final Four markets
01:32
Bet on Big 10 to produce NCAA tournament winner
04:33
HLs: Wisconsin upsets No. 8 Illinois in overtime
01:42
Wagler has been ‘a vessel’ for Illinois basketball
02:53
HLs: Perkins leads Villanova to win vs. Seton Hall
03:30
HLs: Arenas leads USC to victory over Indiana
02:52
HLs: No. 22 St. John’s starts slow, beats DePaul
03:10
HLs: No. 3 UConn remains perfect in Big East play
03:05
HLs: Penn State beats Minnesota in final seconds
01:18
Watch Penn State beat Minnesota on wild shot
02:10
USC’s Baker-Mazara on fitting into Trojans’ system
02:57
HLs: USC survives Rutgers comeback at home
02:55
HLs: Indiana wins double OT thriller over UCLA
03:11
HLs: Clark leads Pirates to second-half comeback
02:44
Highlights: Northwestern holds off Penn State
03:33
Purdue, Kansas have something to prove
04:19
‘Impossible to pick’ among MBB COTY candidates
03:48
Will Boozer be the latest freshman to win POY?
02:59
Freshman of the Year race is ‘remarkable’
05:44
Highlights: Seton Hall rallies to take down Xavier
03:39
HLs: St. John’s tops Butler, wins seventh straight
01:50
Players to target in fantasy post All-Star Break
01:49
Fade Sarr, Jones, DiVincenzo after All-Star break
28:15
Noah reflects on All-Star trips, life after NBA
07:36
Where could LeBron land if he leaves Lakers?
01:29
McLaurin a ‘somewhat viable’ bounce back candidate
01:27
Should Steelers bring Rodgers back next season?
01:28
Exploring best fits for Evans in 13th season
10:22
Stewart’s top moments from Seattle Supercross
02:10
Clippers can reach playoffs with Kawhi on fire
01:50
‘Virtually no chance’ Warriors escape play-in
02:26
Thunder in ‘vulnerable state’ after All-Star break
08:38
Will Big Ben’s reputation impact HOF candidacy?
03:19
Jones wants Hill back with Kansas City Chiefs
05:14
Assessing Tua’s market as Miami determines future
02:54
Florio: NFLPA’s report cards ‘coming soon’
06:37
Seahawks issue ‘unmistakable message’ to Walker
10:29
South Carolina vs. LSU ‘lived up to the hype’
15:29
Gray ‘definition of Unrivaled’ after 1-on-1 win
13:45
Silver, NBA players weigh in on CBA negotiations
07:06
What can Sexton do to turn SX season around?
02:23
Tomac ‘rode phenomenally’ in Seattle 450SX win
09:58
Deegan, Kitchen rode an ‘amazing’ race in Seattle
10:09
What to watch for in second half of NBA season
05:52
Grading possibility of Tatum returning this season
05:11
Discussing NBA players’ solution to fix tanking
04:23
Top NBA prop bets when teams return to play
04:05
NBA All-Star games were better because of format
04:25
Reacting to Paul announcing his retirement
08:38
NBA All-Star Weekend was a ‘pleasant surprise’
01:44
What to expect from Fleury-led Seahawks offense
