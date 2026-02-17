 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: Argus Leader
Northern Iowa football player Parker Sutherland dies after collapsing during workout
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at San Francisco Giants
Braves give veteran Dominic Smith non-roster invite to major league camp
NCAA Football: Yale at Connecticut
Yale coach Tony Reno resigns immediately for health reasons after 14 seasons

Top Clips

nbc_nba_capornocap_260217.jpg
Where could LeBron land if he leaves Lakers?
nbc_roto_aaronrodgers_260217.jpg
Should Steelers bring Rodgers back next season?
nbc_roto_mikeevans_260217.jpg
Exploring best fits for Evans in 13th season

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: Argus Leader
Northern Iowa football player Parker Sutherland dies after collapsing during workout
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at San Francisco Giants
Braves give veteran Dominic Smith non-roster invite to major league camp
NCAA Football: Yale at Connecticut
Yale coach Tony Reno resigns immediately for health reasons after 14 seasons

Top Clips

nbc_nba_capornocap_260217.jpg
Where could LeBron land if he leaves Lakers?
nbc_roto_aaronrodgers_260217.jpg
Should Steelers bring Rodgers back next season?
nbc_roto_mikeevans_260217.jpg
Exploring best fits for Evans in 13th season

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Watch Now

McLaurin a 'somewhat viable' bounce back candidate

February 17, 2026 06:08 PM
Patrick Daugherty and Denny Carter discuss the likelihood of a Terry McLaurin bounce back in 2026 fantasy after notching just three TDs this season.

Related Videos

nbc_roto_aaronrodgers_260217.jpg
01:27
Should Steelers bring Rodgers back next season?
nbc_roto_mikeevans_260217.jpg
01:28
Exploring best fits for Evans in 13th season
nbc_roto_brianfleury_260216.jpg
01:44
What to expect from Fleury-led Seahawks offense
nbc_roto_kennethwalkeriii_260213.jpg
01:52
Will Seahawks place franchise tag on Walker III?
nbc_roto_georgepitckens_260213.jpg
01:42
Is placing franchise tag on Pickens right choice?
nbc_roto_briancallahan_260212.jpg
01:40
NYG adding Callahan may be ‘a red flag’ for Dart
nbc_roto_kevinpatullo_260212.jpg
01:38
Dolphins hire Patullo as pass game coordinator
nbc_roto_buckyirving_260211.jpg
01:27
Will Irving rebound next season for Buccaneers?
nbc_roto_alecpierce_260211.jpg
01:27
Will Colts’ WR Pierce land in Las Vegas?
nbc_roto_kylepitts_260211.jpg
01:24
Will Falcons use franchise tag on Pitts?
nbc_roto_malikwillis_260210.jpg
01:28
Dolphins, Cardinals to pursue Packers’ QB Willis
nbc_roto_davidnjoku_260210.jpg
01:17
Njoku says he will not return to Cleveland in 2026
nbc_roto_kennethwalkeriii_260209.jpg
01:34
After SB LX MVP, what’s next for Walker III?
nbc_roto_kylermurray_260209.jpg
01:35
Cardinals expected to release quarterback Murray
nbc_roto_drakemaye_260209.jpg
01:40
How playoffs ‘complicated the narrative’ for Maye
nbc_roto_mcmillan_260206.jpg
01:40
Panthers’ McMillan ‘pulled away’ to win OROY
nbc_roto_smithnjigba_260206.jpg
01:28
JSN wins OPOY after historic season for Seahawks
nbc_roto_stafford_260206.jpg
01:28
Stafford wins NFL MVP, announces return to Rams
nbc_roto_frankreichjets_260205.jpg
02:30
Will Reich succeed as Jets offensive coordinator?
nbc_roto_nathanielhackett_260205.jpg
01:39
LaFleur’s presence provides ‘optimism’ for Hackett
nbc_roto_stafford_260203.jpg
01:18
No need for surgery ‘good news’ for Stafford
nbc_roto_mattnagy_260203.jpg
01:47
What hiring Nagy as OC means for Dart, Giants
nbc_roto_drakemaye_260203.jpg
01:29
Expect a ‘rebound’ from Maye in Super Bowl LX
klint_kubiak.jpg
01:30
Seahawks’ Kubiak expected to be next Raiders HC
mike_lafleur.jpg
01:46
LaFleur is a ‘rising star’ as Cardinals next HC
nbc_roto_seanmannion_260130.jpg
01:27
Eagles hire Mannion as offensive coordinator
nbc_roto_monken_260128.jpg
01:39
Monken an ‘underwhelming’ hire for Browns
nbc_roto_joebrady_260127.jpg
01:37
Bills promoting Brady feels like ‘desperation’
nbc_roto_travishunter_260127.jpg
01:37
Be ‘cautious’ with Jags’ Hunter in 2026 fantasy
nbc_roto_stafford_260127.jpg
01:25
Will Stafford be back for 2026 season?

Latest Clips

nbc_nba_capornocap_260217.jpg
07:36
Where could LeBron land if he leaves Lakers?
nbc_roto_johnwooden_260217.jpg
01:59
Boozer is runaway favorite for Wooden award
tomac_seattle.jpg
10:22
Stewart’s top moments from Seattle Supercross
nbc_roto_clippers_260217.jpg
02:10
Clippers can reach playoffs with Kawhi on fire
nbc_roto_warriors_260217.jpg
01:50
‘Virtually no chance’ Warriors escape play-in
nbc_nba_differentabout_260217.jpg
02:26
Thunder in ‘vulnerable state’ after All-Star break
nbc_pft_bigben_260217.jpg
08:38
Will Big Ben’s reputation impact HOF candidacy?
nbc_pft_tyreekchiefs_260217.jpg
03:19
Jones wants Hill back with Kansas City Chiefs
nbc_pft_tua_260217.jpg
05:14
Assessing Tua’s market as Miami determines future
nflpa.jpg
02:54
Florio: NFLPA’s report cards ‘coming soon’
kenneth_walker.jpg
06:37
Seahawks issue ‘unmistakable message’ to Walker
nbc_wnba_segment3lsuusc_260216.jpg
10:29
South Carolina vs. LSU ‘lived up to the hype’
nbc_wnba_segment1unrivaledV2_260216.jpg
15:29
Gray ‘definition of Unrivaled’ after 1-on-1 win
nbc_wnba_segment2cba_260216.jpg
13:45
Silver, NBA players weigh in on CBA negotiations
nbc_t24_chasesexton_260216.jpg
07:06
What can Sexton do to turn SX season around?
nbc_t24_elitomac_260216.jpg
02:23
Tomac ‘rode phenomenally’ in Seattle 450SX win
nbc_t24_haidendeegan_260216.jpg
09:58
Deegan, Kitchen rode an ‘amazing’ race in Seattle
nbc_nba_wembysecondhalfV2_260216.jpg
10:09
What to watch for in second half of NBA season
nbc_nba_2ndhalfseasontatum_260216.jpg
05:52
Grading possibility of Tatum returning this season
nbc_nba_tanking_260216.jpg
05:11
Discussing NBA players’ solution to fix tanking
nbc_nba_draftkings_260216.jpg
04:23
Top NBA prop bets when teams return to play
nbc_nba_allstarsunday_260216.jpg
04:05
NBA All-Star games were better because of format
nbc_nba_chrispaul_260216.jpg
04:25
Reacting to Paul announcing his retirement
nbc_nba_allstarsaturday_260216.jpg
08:38
NBA All-Star Weekend was a ‘pleasant surprise’
nbc_roto_travishunter_260216.jpg
01:39
Keep fantasy expectations ‘in check’ with Hunter
nbc_bte_bestrecord_260216.jpg
02:03
Cavs capable of going on post-All-Star break run
USATSI_28197856_copy.jpg
02:10
Why Cavs, Rockets profile well to clear win totals
nbc_roto_schwellenbach_260216.jpg
01:42
Braves RHP Schwellenbach to begin season on IL
nbc_roto_franciscolindor_260216.jpg
01:48
Don’t let Mets’ Lindor fall in drafts after injury
USATSI_28249352.jpg
01:28
Edwards ‘came out on top’ of NBA All-Star Game