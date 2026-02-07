 Skip navigation
Top News

NCAA Basketball: Nebraska at Rutgers
Rienk Mast’s 26 points help No. 9 Nebraska get back on track, beat Rutgers 80-68
NCAA Womens Basketball: Butler at UConn
Azzi Fudd scores 17 as No. 1 UConn rolls past Butler for 41st straight win
NCAA Basketball: Syracuse at Virginia
Sam Lewis scores 16 as No. 18 Virginia holds Syracuse to season-low score in 72-59 win

Top Clips

nbc_pl_botmangoalnew_260207.jpg
Botman heads Newcastle in front of Brentford
nbc_pl_thiagogoalbre_260207.jpg
Thiago’s penalty puts Brentford up over Newcastle
nbc_pl_dangogoalbre_260207.jpg
Ouattara finds Janelt to bring Brentford level

Watch Now

Wagler has been 'a vessel' for Illinois basketball

February 7, 2026 05:53 PM
Freshman Keaton Wagler is on pace to break the Fighting Illini all-time scoring record for a freshman, and his stellar play has helped catapult Illinois into the AP top-5.

Related Videos

nbc_cbb_hallvnova_260204.jpg
02:53
HLs: Perkins leads Villanova to win vs. Seton Hall
nbc_cbb_indianausc_260203.jpg
03:30
HLs: Arenas leads USC to victory over Indiana
stjohnsbasketballfreethrow.jpg
02:52
HLs: No. 22 St. John’s starts slow, beats DePaul
nbc_cbb_xaviervsuconn_260203.jpg
03:10
HLs: No. 3 UConn remains perfect in Big East play
nbc_cbb_minnpsuV2_260201__733048.jpg
03:05
HLs: Penn State beats Minnesota in final seconds
psu_minnesota.jpg
01:18
Watch Penn State beat Minnesota on wild shot
nbc_cbb_rutuscintv_260131.jpg
02:10
USC’s Baker-Mazara on fitting into Trojans’ system
nbc_cbb_rutusc_260131.jpg
02:57
HLs: USC survives Rutgers comeback at home
indiana_ucla_thumb_mpx_1_31.jpg
02:55
HLs: Indiana wins double OT thriller over UCLA
nbc_cbb_marquettesetonhallhl_260131.jpg
03:11
HLs: Clark leads Pirates to second-half comeback
northwesternbasketballpicture.jpg
02:44
Highlights: Northwestern holds off Penn State
nbc_cbb_showmehnf_260129.jpg
03:33
Purdue, Kansas have something to prove
nbc_cbb_coyhnf_260129.jpg
04:19
‘Impossible to pick’ among MBB COTY candidates
nbc_cbb_poyhnf_260129.jpg
03:48
Will Boozer be the latest freshman to win POY?
nbc_cbb_foyhnf_260129.jpg
02:59
Freshman of the Year race is ‘remarkable’
nbc_cbb_xavshu_260128.jpg
05:44
Highlights: Seton Hall rallies to take down Xavier
nbc_cbb_butvsju_260128.jpg
03:39
HLs: St. John’s tops Butler, wins seventh straight
nbc_nba_enjoycbb_260128.jpg
06:49
How good is college basketball’s freshman class?
nbc_cbb_inddornintv_260127.jpg
35
Indiana atmosphere ‘unreal’ in win against Purdue
nbc_cbb_purind_260127.jpg
06:25
Highlights: Indiana stuns No. 12 Purdue
nbc_cbb_michmayintv_260127.jpg
01:15
May: We learned a lot from win vs. Nebraska
nbc_cbb_nebmich_260127.jpg
06:16
HLs: No. 3 Michigan rallies to beat No. 5 Nebraska
nbc_cbb_nwwildsideftr_260126.jpg
02:54
Inside Northwestern’s ‘Wildside’ student section
nbc_mcbb_uscvswis_260125.jpg
02:52
Highlights: USC snaps Wisconsin’s win streak
nbc_cbb_org_wash_260125.jpg
03:32
Highlights: Washington locks down Oregon
momcilovic_comp_raw_260124.jpg
03:26
Highlights: Momcilovic leads No. 9 ISU to road win
nbc_cbb_isuosu_260124.jpg
04:58
Highlights: No. 9 Iowa State sweeps Oklahoma State
nbc_cbb_nebvmichprev_260122.jpg
02:00
Nebraska-Michigan is a ‘heavyweight’ showdown
nbc_cbb_indvpurprevhnf_260122.jpg
01:37
Purdue’s size could spell trouble for Indiana
nbc_cbb_freshmanclasshnf_260122.jpg
01:44
Freshman have been ‘a big story’ in college hoops

Latest Clips

nbc_pl_botmangoalnew_260207.jpg
01:12
Botman heads Newcastle in front of Brentford
nbc_pl_thiagogoalbre_260207.jpg
02:21
Thiago’s penalty puts Brentford up over Newcastle
nbc_pl_dangogoalbre_260207.jpg
01:20
Ouattara finds Janelt to bring Brentford level
nbc_pl_brunogoalnew_260207.jpg
02:28
Guimaraes’ penalty brings Newcastle level at 2-2
nbc_pl_dangogoal2bre_260207.jpg
01:03
Ouattara powers Brentford 3-2 ahead of Newcastle
nbc_pl_newvbre_260207.jpg
16:50
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Brentford Matchweek 25
nbc_pl_plupdate_260207.jpg
17:11
PL Update: Man United win fourth-straight match
GettyImages-2260392261.jpg
08:59
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Everton Matchweek 25
Screenshot_2026-02-07_124136.jpg
54
Dewsbury-Hall finds Everton’s equalizer v. Fulham
Screenshot_2026-02-07_123518.jpg
59
Leno’s own goal gifts Everton late 2-1 lead
Screenshot_2026-02-07_123859.jpg
01:17
Mykolenko’s own goal gifts Fulham lead v. Everton
nbc_pl_arsgoal2_260207.jpg
01:27
Gyokeres drills Arsenal 2-0 ahead of Sunderland
nbc_pl_arssunhl_260207.jpg
10:32
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Sunderland Matchweek 25
nbc_pl_arsgoal3_260207.jpg
01:13
Gyokeres’ brace gives Arsenal 3-0 lead
nbc_pl_rayangoalbou_260207.jpg
01:17
Rayan brings Bournemouth level with Aston Villa
nbc_pl_borvav_260207.jpg
13:42
Extended HLs: Bournemouth v. Aston Villa MWK 25
nbc_pl_chegoal1_260207.jpg
02:04
Palmer’s penalty puts Chelsea in front of Wolves
nbc_pl_chegoal2_260207.jpg
02:24
Palmer doubles Chelsea’s lead over Wolves
nbc_pl_wolchea_260207.jpg
09:54
Extended HLs: Wolves v. Chelsea Matchweek 25
nbc_pl_wolgoal1_260207.jpg
52
Arokodare pulls one back for Wolves v. Chelsea
nbc_pl_chegoal3_260207.jpg
01:12
Palmer completes hat-trick in first half v. Wolves
nbc_pl_arsgoal1_260207.jpg
01:15
Zubimendi smashes Arsenal 1-0 ahead of Sunderland
nbc_pl_rogersgoalavl_260207.jpg
01:14
Rogers rifles Aston Villa in front of Bournemouth
nbc_pl_summervillegoalwhu_260207.jpg
01:26
Summerville lifts West Ham ahead of Burnley
nbc_pl_tatgoalwhu_260207.jpg
01:28
Castellanos heads West Ham 2-0 in front of Burnley
nbc_pl_burvwhu_260207.jpg
11:04
Extended HLs: Burnley v. West Ham Matchweek 25
nbc_pl_romerored_260207.jpg
02:13
Romero sent off for stamp on Casemiro
nbc_pl_mbeumogoalmu_260207.jpg
01:08
Mbeumo tucks away Man United’s opener v. Spurs
nbc_pl_fernandesgoalmu_260207.jpg
01:19
Fernandes doubles Man United’s lead over Spurs
nbc_pl_muvspurs_260207.jpg
11:01
Extended HLs: Man United v. Spurs Matchweek 25