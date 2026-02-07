Skip navigation
Rienk Mast’s 26 points help No. 9 Nebraska get back on track, beat Rutgers 80-68
Azzi Fudd scores 17 as No. 1 UConn rolls past Butler for 41st straight win
Sam Lewis scores 16 as No. 18 Virginia holds Syracuse to season-low score in 72-59 win
Rienk Mast’s 26 points help No. 9 Nebraska get back on track, beat Rutgers 80-68
Azzi Fudd scores 17 as No. 1 UConn rolls past Butler for 41st straight win
Sam Lewis scores 16 as No. 18 Virginia holds Syracuse to season-low score in 72-59 win
Wagler has been 'a vessel' for Illinois basketball
February 7, 2026 05:53 PM
Freshman Keaton Wagler is on pace to break the Fighting Illini all-time scoring record for a freshman, and his stellar play has helped catapult Illinois into the AP top-5.
Related Videos
02:53
HLs: Perkins leads Villanova to win vs. Seton Hall
03:30
HLs: Arenas leads USC to victory over Indiana
02:52
HLs: No. 22 St. John’s starts slow, beats DePaul
03:10
HLs: No. 3 UConn remains perfect in Big East play
03:05
HLs: Penn State beats Minnesota in final seconds
01:18
Watch Penn State beat Minnesota on wild shot
02:10
USC’s Baker-Mazara on fitting into Trojans’ system
02:57
HLs: USC survives Rutgers comeback at home
02:55
HLs: Indiana wins double OT thriller over UCLA
03:11
HLs: Clark leads Pirates to second-half comeback
02:44
Highlights: Northwestern holds off Penn State
03:33
Purdue, Kansas have something to prove
04:19
‘Impossible to pick’ among MBB COTY candidates
03:48
Will Boozer be the latest freshman to win POY?
02:59
Freshman of the Year race is ‘remarkable’
05:44
Highlights: Seton Hall rallies to take down Xavier
03:39
HLs: St. John’s tops Butler, wins seventh straight
06:49
How good is college basketball’s freshman class?
35
Indiana atmosphere ‘unreal’ in win against Purdue
06:25
Highlights: Indiana stuns No. 12 Purdue
01:15
May: We learned a lot from win vs. Nebraska
06:16
HLs: No. 3 Michigan rallies to beat No. 5 Nebraska
02:54
Inside Northwestern’s ‘Wildside’ student section
02:52
Highlights: USC snaps Wisconsin’s win streak
03:32
Highlights: Washington locks down Oregon
03:26
Highlights: Momcilovic leads No. 9 ISU to road win
04:58
Highlights: No. 9 Iowa State sweeps Oklahoma State
02:00
Nebraska-Michigan is a ‘heavyweight’ showdown
01:37
Purdue’s size could spell trouble for Indiana
01:44
Freshman have been ‘a big story’ in college hoops
Latest Clips
01:12
Botman heads Newcastle in front of Brentford
02:21
Thiago’s penalty puts Brentford up over Newcastle
01:20
Ouattara finds Janelt to bring Brentford level
02:28
Guimaraes’ penalty brings Newcastle level at 2-2
01:03
Ouattara powers Brentford 3-2 ahead of Newcastle
16:50
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Brentford Matchweek 25
17:11
PL Update: Man United win fourth-straight match
08:59
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Everton Matchweek 25
54
Dewsbury-Hall finds Everton’s equalizer v. Fulham
59
Leno’s own goal gifts Everton late 2-1 lead
01:17
Mykolenko’s own goal gifts Fulham lead v. Everton
01:27
Gyokeres drills Arsenal 2-0 ahead of Sunderland
10:32
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Sunderland Matchweek 25
01:13
Gyokeres’ brace gives Arsenal 3-0 lead
01:17
Rayan brings Bournemouth level with Aston Villa
13:42
Extended HLs: Bournemouth v. Aston Villa MWK 25
02:04
Palmer’s penalty puts Chelsea in front of Wolves
02:24
Palmer doubles Chelsea’s lead over Wolves
09:54
Extended HLs: Wolves v. Chelsea Matchweek 25
52
Arokodare pulls one back for Wolves v. Chelsea
01:12
Palmer completes hat-trick in first half v. Wolves
01:15
Zubimendi smashes Arsenal 1-0 ahead of Sunderland
01:14
Rogers rifles Aston Villa in front of Bournemouth
01:26
Summerville lifts West Ham ahead of Burnley
01:28
Castellanos heads West Ham 2-0 in front of Burnley
11:04
Extended HLs: Burnley v. West Ham Matchweek 25
02:13
Romero sent off for stamp on Casemiro
01:08
Mbeumo tucks away Man United’s opener v. Spurs
01:19
Fernandes doubles Man United’s lead over Spurs
11:01
Extended HLs: Man United v. Spurs Matchweek 25
