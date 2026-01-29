 Skip navigation
NASCAR: Clash at Bowman Gray
Weather forecast, weekend schedule, TV info for NASCAR Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings: Judge and Ohtani lead the way; Skenes and Skubal in Top 10
NFL: Green Bay Packers at San Francisco 49ers
Super Bowl Locations: Where will the Super Bowl be played in 2026, 2027, 2028 and beyond?

Top Clips

nbc_nba_jazz_260128.jpg
Jazz appear to be standing pat at trade deadline
keon_ellis.jpg
Kings’ Ellis garnering ‘a lot’ of trade demand
nbc_nba_adsegment_260128.jpg
How Giannis ‘complicates’ AD’s trade market

NASCAR: Clash at Bowman Gray
Weather forecast, weekend schedule, TV info for NASCAR Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings: Judge and Ohtani lead the way; Skenes and Skubal in Top 10
NFL: Green Bay Packers at San Francisco 49ers
Super Bowl Locations: Where will the Super Bowl be played in 2026, 2027, 2028 and beyond?

Top Clips

nbc_nba_jazz_260128.jpg
Jazz appear to be standing pat at trade deadline
keon_ellis.jpg
Kings’ Ellis garnering ‘a lot’ of trade demand
nbc_nba_adsegment_260128.jpg
How Giannis ‘complicates’ AD’s trade market

HLs: St. John's tops Butler, wins seventh straight

January 28, 2026 09:23 PM
Fueled by Dillon Mitchell's double-double and Ian Jackson's 18 points, No. 25 St. John's breezed past Butler on Wednesday night to roll to their seventh straight win.

nbc_nba_enjoycbb_260128.jpg
06:49
How good is college basketball’s freshman class?
nbc_cbb_inddornintv_260127.jpg
35
Indiana atmosphere ‘unreal’ in win against Purdue
nbc_cbb_purind_260127.jpg
06:25
Highlights: Indiana stuns No. 12 Purdue
nbc_cbb_michmayintv_260127.jpg
01:15
May: We learned a lot from win vs. Nebraska
nbc_cbb_nebmich_260127.jpg
06:16
HLs: No. 3 Michigan rallies to beat No. 5 Nebraska
nbc_cbb_nwwildsideftr_260126.jpg
02:54
Inside Northwestern’s ‘Wildside’ student section
nbc_mcbb_uscvswis_260125.jpg
02:52
Highlights: USC snaps Wisconsin’s win streak
nbc_cbb_org_wash_260125.jpg
03:32
Highlights: Washington locks down Oregon
nbc_cbb_isuosu_260124.jpg
04:58
Highlights: No. 9 Iowa State sweeps Oklahoma State
momcilovic_comp_raw_260124.jpg
03:26
Highlights: Momcilovic leads No. 9 ISU to road win
nbc_cbb_nebvmichprev_260122.jpg
02:00
Nebraska-Michigan is a ‘heavyweight’ showdown
nbc_cbb_indvpurprevhnf_260122.jpg
01:37
Purdue’s size could spell trouble for Indiana
nbc_cbb_freshmanclasshnf_260122.jpg
01:44
Freshman have been ‘a big story’ in college hoops
nbc_cbb_cbboverview_260122.jpg
01:58
College basketball seeing ‘parity’ among top teams
nbc_cbb_biggestsurpriseshnf_260122.jpg
02:57
Nebraska, Miami (OH) surprising early in men’s CBB
nbc_cbb_wvuvasuhl2way_260121.jpg
04:31
Highlights: WVU pulls away from ASU
nbc_cbb_wvuasureaxnintv_260121.jpg
03:39
WVU gets much-needed road Big 12 win
nbc_cbb_lewisintv_260121.jpg
02:28
Lewis, Villanova ‘came out ready to hoop’
nbc_cbb_gtwonvnova_260121.jpg
03:50
Highlights: Villanova crushes Georgetown
nbc_cbb_bilodeauint_260120.jpg
01:07
Bilodeau, UCLA ‘bounce back’ with upset of Purdue
nbc_cbb_purdueuclahl_260121.jpg
04:56
Highlights: UCLA shocks Purdue in Westwood
nbc_cbb_uclapurfinal2_260120.jpg
02:58
THRILLING FINISH: Purdue, UCLA go down to the wire
nbc_cbb_andersoncomp_260120.jpg
02:26
Highlights: Anderson drops eight threes on Baylor
nbc_cbb_baylorttech_260120.jpg
03:11
Highlights: Texas Tech takes it to Baylor
michigan_hl_mpx.jpg
01:36
Highlights: Michigan discards Indiana
nbc_cbb_mayint_260120.jpg
44
May shows his team value of concentration
nbc_cbb_uconnbutlerhls_260117.jpg
02:26
UConn survives tough test from Georgetown
nbc_cbb_purdue_usc_260117.jpg
56
Highlights: Purdue avoids USC’s upset bid
nbc_cbb_iowa_cin_260117.jpg
01:11
Highlights: Cincinnati unseats Iowa State
nbc_cbb_stjohn_vil_hl_260117.jpg
03:10
Highlights: St. John’s overcomes Villanova

nbc_nba_jazz_260128.jpg
02:00
Jazz appear to be standing pat at trade deadline
keon_ellis.jpg
03:28
Kings’ Ellis garnering ‘a lot’ of trade demand
nbc_nba_adsegment_260128.jpg
03:49
How Giannis ‘complicates’ AD’s trade market
nbc_nba_giannisseg_260128.jpg
08:29
Factors impacting the timing of a Giannis trade
nbc_nba_lakers_260128.jpg
04:09
Lakers looking to do to work ‘around the margins’
nbc_nba_raptors_260128.jpg
03:21
Raptors could be ‘major players’ at trade deadline
HenrikKristoffersenReplacer.jpg
03:41
Kristoffersen captures 1st World Cup win of season
nbc_nba_mannixgiannis_260128.jpg
04:09
Bucks better suited to trade Giannis in offseason
nbc_dps_domoniquefoxworthinterview_260128.jpg
14:22
Foxworth: Bills ‘did not want to lose’ Brady
nbc_dps_armandosalguerointerview_260128.jpg
07:36
Salguero ‘shocked’ Belichick was snubbed from HOF
nbc_roto_donovanmitchell_260128.jpg
02:06
Is DeRozan a target ahead of the trade deadline?
nbc_roto_belichick_260128.jpg
01:30
Belichick passed on first ballot HOF ‘comical’
nbc_roto_maye_260128.jpg
01:26
Expect Maye to rush ‘a ton’ vs. Seahawks in SB
nbc_roto_daboll_260128.jpg
01:31
Will Daboll elevate Ward’s game as Titans OC?
nbc_roto_monken_260128.jpg
01:39
Monken an ‘underwhelming’ hire for Browns
nbc_roto_laurimarkkanen_260128.jpg
01:38
Will the Jazz rely on Markkanen more this season?
nbc_roto_evanmobley_260128.jpg
01:38
Mobley sidelined for up to three weeks
nbc_cfb_iuseasonrecap_260128.jpg
06:54
Follow Indiana’s path through ‘surreal’ season
nbc_nba_enjoyplayerawards_260128.jpg
09:52
George the ‘clear’ example of why patience matters
nbc_nba_enjoypick6_260128.jpg
04:39
Miller continues to buzz with Hornets’ offense
nbc_nba_enjoyallsympathy_260128.jpg
10:31
Which players do we have most sympathy for?
nbc_nba_enjoyroseretirement_260128.jpg
05:12
What it meant to see Rose’s jersey retired
nbc_pftpm_brownscoach_260128.jpg
07:21
Monken emerges as Browns’ choice for head coach
nbc_roto_superbowlmvp_260128.jpg
01:16
Is Super Bowl MVP Darnold’s or Maye’s to lose?
nbc_bte_hornetsfutures_260128.jpg
01:47
Analyzing Hornets’ chances at making Play-In run
nbc_dps_belichickdisc_260128.jpg
05:16
Patrick calls for consistency on HOF voting
nbc_pft_payton_260128.jpg
04:27
How spot measurement changed AFC Championship Game
nbc_pft_mcdanielchargersoc_260128.jpg
03:37
Harbaugh, McDaniel ‘should be a good fit’ with LAC
nbc_pft_mikemcfuture_260128.jpg
08:31
McCarthy and Steelers ‘need an answer’ at QB
nbc_pft_mikemc_260128.jpg
05:09
McCarthy returning to Pittsburgh a ‘great story’