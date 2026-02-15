 Skip navigation
Top News

SX 2026 Rd 01 Anaheim 1 450 Hunter Lawrence on tunnel jump.JPG
Eli Tomac wins SMX Round 6 in Seattle after a dramatic showdown with Cooper Webb
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR: Cup Practice
NASCAR schedule for 2026 Speedweeks at Daytona
JT Toppin
No. 16 Texas Tech rallies to beat No. 1 Arizona 78-75 in OT for Wildcats’ second straight loss

Top Clips

nbc_nba_keshoddunkhl_v2_260214.jpg
Johnson dances way to Slam Dunk Contest title
nbc_nba_keshoddeskintv_v2_260214.jpg
Johnson: ‘Had crazy faith’ in winning Dunk Contest
nbc_nba_keshodpostintv_v3_260214.jpg
Johnson after Dunk Contest win: ‘Keep dreaming’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Morikawa finishes strong in Rd. 3 at Pebble Beach

February 14, 2026 08:32 PM
Collin Morikawa flexes his ball striking skills with a birdie-birdie finish in the third round of Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
dnp_nbc_golf_scottieholeout_260207.jpg
0:47
Scheffler digs out of 10th-hole bunker in Phoenix
Now Playing
nbc_golf_farmersopen_260201.jpg
9:44
Highlights: Farmers Insurance Open, Final Round
Now Playing
nbc_golf_justinrose18_260131.jpg
1:22
Rose birdies 18th hole at Farmers Insurance Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_scottiewinsamex_260125.jpg
1:28
Scheffler wins 20th PGA Tour title at The AmEx
Now Playing
nbc_golf_scottieamexrd2_260123.jpg
1:51
HLs: Scheffler’s Rd. 2, The American Express
Now Playing
nbc_golf_scottieamexopen_260122.jpg
1:30
Scheffler drains chip shot at The American Express
Now Playing
nbc_golf_sonyopenrd4_260118.jpg
1:29
PGA Tour Highlights: Gotterup wins Sony Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_kevinroypresser_260117.jpg
1:13
Roy ‘felt really good’ in round 2 of Sony Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_sonyopenrd3_260117.jpg
1:40
PGA Tour Highlights: Riley gets hot in Hawaii
Now Playing
nbc_golf_sonyopenrd2v2_260116.jpg
1:45
PGA Tour HLs: Taylor’s Rd. 2, Sony Open in Hawaii
Now Playing

nbc_golf_spiethintv_260115.jpg
05:35
Spieth ‘saw a lot of good’ in first round of 2026

Latest Clips

nbc_nba_keshoddunkhl_v2_260214.jpg
01:57
Johnson dances way to Slam Dunk Contest title
nbc_nba_keshoddeskintv_v2_260214.jpg
02:58
Johnson: ‘Had crazy faith’ in winning Dunk Contest
nbc_nba_keshodpostintv_v3_260214.jpg
02:06
Johnson after Dunk Contest win: ‘Keep dreaming’
nbc_nba_mannixsilver_260214.jpg
04:38
Silver: No punishment ‘off the table’ for tanking
nbc_nba_shootingstarstrophy_260214.jpg
01:57
Team Knicks hoists Shooting Stars Trophy
nbc_nba_shootingstars_v2_260214.jpg
01:42
Team Knicks swaggers to Shooting Stars win
nbc_cbb_ksc_houston_260214.jpg
02:20
Highlights: Houston rolls Kansas State at home
nbc_nba_lillardinterview_260214.jpg
02:39
Lillard ‘adding to legacy’ with 3-Pt Contest win
nbc_nba_3pointshootout_260214.jpg
02:53
Lillard bests Booker in thrilling 3-Point Contest
nbc_nba_maxeypregameintv_260214.jpg
05:56
Maxey ‘proving a point’ at All-Star Weekend
nbc_nba_mclaughlinintv_260214.jpg
05:13
McLaughlin-Levrone shares buzz of LA28 Olympics
nbc_nba_jalenjohnsonintv_260214.jpg
06:04
Johnson ‘embracing everything’ at All-Star Weekend
nbc_nba_allstarpress_260214.jpg
01:19
NBA Stars Giannis, Brown call for 1-on-1 in ASG
nbc_nba_hbcuclassic_260213(2).jpg
05:02
Highlights: HBCU Classic, Hampton vs N.C. A&T
nbc_nba_edgecombcomp_260213.jpg
01:32
HLs: Edgecombe puts on a show in Rising Stars
nbc_nba_risingstarstrophy_260213.jpg
02:49
Edgecombe wins Rising Stars MVP for Team Vince
nbc_nba_bryantpostgameintv_260213.jpg
51
Bryant relishing All-Star Weekend experience
vc_interview.jpg
01:16
Carter hopes Rising Stars ‘sets the tone’ for ASG
nbc_nba_vincevsmelo_260213.jpg
02:08
Highlights: Team Vince vs Team Melo, Rising Stars
nbc_nba_vincevstmac_260213.jpg
02:40
Highlights: Team Vince vs Team T-Mac, Rising Stars
nbc_nba_austinvsmelo_260213.jpg
02:25
Highlights: Team Melo vs Team Austin, Rising Stars
nbc_nba_melopostgameintv_260213.jpg
01:03
Team Melo ‘stayed the course’ to advance to finals
nbc_nba_risingstarsintros_260213.jpg
07:00
Team introductions for Castrol Rising Stars
nbc_roto_kennethwalkeriii_260213.jpg
01:52
Will Seahawks place franchise tag on Walker III?
nbc_roto_georgepitckens_260213.jpg
01:42
Is placing franchise tag on Pickens right choice?
nbc_roto_lebronjames_260213.jpg
01:07
LeBron now NBA’s oldest player with triple-double
nbc_roto_alexsarr_260213.jpg
01:20
Sarr out around two weeks with hamstring strain
nbc_roto_evanmobley_260213.jpg
01:25
Harden, Mobley could form special duo in fantasy
dame_mpx.jpg
01:21
Lillard capable of winning third 3-point contest
nbc_roto_allstarmvp_260213.jpg
01:46
Wembanyama is ASG MVP favorite for ‘good reason’