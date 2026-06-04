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Original Vegas Golden Knights make an early impact in the Stanley Cup Final

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Knicks turn a 24-point swing to steal Game 1
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49ers cancel next week’s mandatory minicamp

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Spieth sinks wild 62-footer at Memorial Tournament

June 4, 2026 11:15 AM
Watch Jordan Spieth sink an incredible 62-foot birdie putt with his back turned to the hole at the Memorial Tournament.
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