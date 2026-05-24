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THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 - Final Round
Wyndham Clark shoots 60 to win Byron Nelson, pulling away from Si Woo Kim and Scottie Scheffler
WNBA: Phoenix Mercury at Atlanta Dream
Reese and Canada double-doubles fuel the Dream’s 82-80 win over the Mercury
WNBA: Dallas Wings at New York Liberty
Azzi Fudd’s third-quarter surge powers the Wings past the Liberty in Sabrina Ionescu’s debut

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Bueckers recaps Fudd’s record-breaking game

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THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 - Final Round
Wyndham Clark shoots 60 to win Byron Nelson, pulling away from Si Woo Kim and Scottie Scheffler
WNBA: Phoenix Mercury at Atlanta Dream
Reese and Canada double-doubles fuel the Dream’s 82-80 win over the Mercury
WNBA: Dallas Wings at New York Liberty
Azzi Fudd’s third-quarter surge powers the Wings past the Liberty in Sabrina Ionescu’s debut

Top Clips

nbc_nba_pregame_knickscavs_260524.jpg
Cavs look ‘defeated’ with Knicks on verge of sweep
nbc_wnba_digitalhit_260524.jpg
Wings win over Liberty was a ‘tale of two halves’
nbc_wnba_postpaigeintv_260524.jpg
Bueckers recaps Fudd’s record-breaking game

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Highlights: The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, Round 4

May 24, 2026 07:12 PM
Watch some of the best shots from the fourth and final round of the PGA Tour's CJ Cup Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, TX.
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