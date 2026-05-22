Watch Now
HLs: Kim shoots 60 at CJ Cup Byron Nelson, Round 2
Watch some of the best shots from Si Woo Kim's impressive second round at TPC Craig Ranch.
Up Next
Highlights: The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, Round 1
Highlights: The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, Round 1
Watch some of the best shorts from the first round of the PGA Tour's CJ Cup Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, TX.
Thomas on final round surge: I was ‘pissed off’
Thomas on final round surge: I was 'pissed off'
Justin Thomas reflects on why his struggles in Round 3 of the PGA Championship left him 'a good pissed off' that fueled a final round surge into a top-five finish at Aroniminck.
Rose not ‘chasing’ pins at PGA Championship
Rose not 'chasing' pins at PGA Championship
Justin Rose explains his satisfaction with the 'beautiful' balls he hit during Round 3 of the PGA Championship, how nice it is seeing adjustments he's made pay off and his feelings on the controversial pin locations.
Schauffele: PGA Championship a ‘free for all’ now
Schauffele: PGA Championship a 'free for all' now
Xander Schauffele joins the press to share his thought on the 'diabolical' pin locations from the first two days of the PGA Championship, 'limping' into the weekend and viewing the final two days as a 'free for all."
Rory: ‘Got a good chance’ at PGA Championship win
Rory: 'Got a good chance' at PGA Championship win
Rory McIlroy reflects on his steadily improving play at the PGA Championship where he's giving himself more opportunities and keeping himself in contention to win the whole thing.
Gotterup finding flow after second-round 65
Gotterup finding flow after second-round 65
Chris Gotterup is finding his flow after posting a second-round 65 at the PGA Championship to put him in position entering the weekend.
Scheffler endures challenging second round at PGA
Scheffler endures challenging second round at PGA
Scottie Scheffler recaps his second round at the PGA Championship, a "challenging" morning battling the winds and pin placement.
Scheffler on atmosphere at PGA Championship
Scheffler on atmosphere at PGA Championship
Scottie Scheffler recaps the environment at Round 1 of the 2026 PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania.
Reed recaps Round 1 of PGA Championship
Reed recaps Round 1 of PGA Championship
Patrick Reed unpacks his first round of the 2026 PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania.
How to bet top finishing past PGA winner
How to bet top finishing past PGA winner
Vaughn Dalzell and Drew Dinsick dive into the previous PGA Championship winners, discussing why the top three feel "overweight" in price while highlighting Collin Morikawa at 10-1 odds to be to top finishing past winner.