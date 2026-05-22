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Si Woo Kim just misses history at Byron Nelson, settling for 60 after a bogey on the final hole
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round-High Point at Wisconsin
Former Wisconsin guard John Blackwell withdraws from NBA draft, will play at Duke next season
PGA: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson - Second Round
Jordan Spieth shoots 62 and trails by 1 among early finishers at his hometown Byron Nelson

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Hart finds flow for Knicks in Game 2 win over Cavs
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NBA All-Defensive Team: Wemby, Holmgren, Thompson

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HLs: Kim shoots 60 at CJ Cup Byron Nelson, Round 2

May 22, 2026 06:47 PM
Watch some of the best shots from Si Woo Kim's impressive second round at TPC Craig Ranch.
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