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Fleetwood takes co-lead at Memorial with birdie
Watch as Tommy Fleetwood just misses an eagle but takes to the co-lead of the Memorial Tournament with a birdie at Hole 9.
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Thomas bounces back with 40-foot putt at 12th hole
Thomas bounces back with 40-foot putt at 12th hole
Watch as Justin Thomas sinks a 40-foot putt for a birdie at Hole 12 of the Memorial Tournament to get back to even par.
Spieth sinks wild 62-footer at Memorial Tournament
Spieth sinks wild 62-footer at Memorial Tournament
Watch Jordan Spieth sink an incredible 62-foot birdie putt with his back turned to the hole at the Memorial Tournament.
HLs: PGA Tour Charles Schwab Challenge Final Round
HLs: PGA Tour Charles Schwab Challenge Final Round
Watch highlights from the final round of the PGA Tour's Charles Schwab Challenge at the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas.
PGA HLs: 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge Round 3
PGA HLs: 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge Round 3
Watch highlights from the third round of the PGA Tour's 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas.
Highlights: Charles Schwab Challenge, Round 2
Highlights: Charles Schwab Challenge, Round 2
Watch some of the best shots from the second round of the PGA Tour's Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas.
Highlights: Charles Schwab Challenge, Round 1
Highlights: Charles Schwab Challenge, Round 1
Watch some of the best shots from the first round of the PGA Tour's Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas.
Highlights: The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, Round 4
Highlights: The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, Round 4
Watch some of the best shots from the fourth and final round of the PGA Tour's CJ Cup Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, TX.
Highlights: The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, Round 3
Highlights: The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, Round 3
Watch some of the best shots from the third round of the PGA Tour's CJ Cup Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, TX.
HLs: Kim shoots 60 at CJ Cup Byron Nelson, Round 2
HLs: Kim shoots 60 at CJ Cup Byron Nelson, Round 2
Watch some of the best shots from Si Woo Kim's impressive second round at TPC Craig Ranch.