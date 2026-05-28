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Wemby, Spurs set for big Game 6

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Highlights: Charles Schwab Challenge, Round 1

May 28, 2026 07:12 PM
Watch some of the best shots from the first round of the PGA Tour's Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas.
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