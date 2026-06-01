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HLs: PGA Tour Charles Schwab Challenge Final Round
Watch highlights from the final round of the PGA Tour's Charles Schwab Challenge at the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas.
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PGA HLs: 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge Round 3
PGA HLs: 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge Round 3
Watch highlights from the third round of the PGA Tour's 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas.
Highlights: Charles Schwab Challenge, Round 2
Highlights: Charles Schwab Challenge, Round 2
Watch some of the best shots from the second round of the PGA Tour's Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas.
Highlights: Charles Schwab Challenge, Round 1
Highlights: Charles Schwab Challenge, Round 1
Watch some of the best shots from the first round of the PGA Tour's Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas.
Highlights: The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, Round 4
Highlights: The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, Round 4
Watch some of the best shots from the fourth and final round of the PGA Tour's CJ Cup Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, TX.
Highlights: The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, Round 3
Highlights: The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, Round 3
Watch some of the best shots from the third round of the PGA Tour's CJ Cup Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, TX.
HLs: Kim shoots 60 at CJ Cup Byron Nelson, Round 2
HLs: Kim shoots 60 at CJ Cup Byron Nelson, Round 2
Watch some of the best shots from Si Woo Kim's impressive second round at TPC Craig Ranch.
Highlights: The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, Round 1
Highlights: The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, Round 1
Watch some of the best shorts from the first round of the PGA Tour's CJ Cup Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, TX.
Thomas on final round surge: I was ‘pissed off’
Thomas on final round surge: I was 'pissed off'
Justin Thomas reflects on why his struggles in Round 3 of the PGA Championship left him 'a good pissed off' that fueled a final round surge into a top-five finish at Aroniminck.
Rose not ‘chasing’ pins at PGA Championship
Rose not 'chasing' pins at PGA Championship
Justin Rose explains his satisfaction with the 'beautiful' balls he hit during Round 3 of the PGA Championship, how nice it is seeing adjustments he's made pay off and his feelings on the controversial pin locations.
Schauffele: PGA Championship a ‘free for all’ now
Schauffele: PGA Championship a 'free for all' now
Xander Schauffele joins the press to share his thought on the 'diabolical' pin locations from the first two days of the PGA Championship, 'limping' into the weekend and viewing the final two days as a 'free for all."