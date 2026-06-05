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Scheffler finally gets birdie after brutal start
Defending two-time Memorial Tournament champion Scottie Scheffler hits a birdie on the 12th hole after three bogeys earlier in the round.
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Fitzpatrick sinks putt for birdie at Memorial
Fitzpatrick sinks putt for birdie at Memorial
England's Matt Fitzpatrick sinks a birdie at the 14th hole to move to -2 at the Memorial Tournament.
Schauffele drills the 30-foot putt at Memorial
Schauffele drills the 30-foot putt at Memorial
Xander Schauffele nails the impressive putt from 30 feet out during Round 2 of the Memorial Tournament.
Gerard bounces back with birdie at Memorial
Gerard bounces back with birdie at Memorial
Ryan Gerard continues hits the birdie to continue a strong day at the Memorial Tournament.
Highlights: Memorial Tournament, Round 1
Highlights: Memorial Tournament, Round 1
Check out the first-round highlights from the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio.
Clark soars to lead at Memorial with eagle
Clark soars to lead at Memorial with eagle
Watch as Wyndham Clark sinks a putt for eagle at the 15th hole of the Memorial Tournament to take the lead.
Thomas bounces back with 40-foot putt at 12th hole
Thomas bounces back with 40-foot putt at 12th hole
Watch as Justin Thomas sinks a 40-foot putt for a birdie at Hole 12 of the Memorial Tournament to get back to even par.
Fleetwood takes co-lead at Memorial with birdie
Fleetwood takes co-lead at Memorial with birdie
Watch as Tommy Fleetwood just misses an eagle but takes to the co-lead of the Memorial Tournament with a birdie at Hole 9.
Spieth sinks wild 62-footer at Memorial Tournament
Spieth sinks wild 62-footer at Memorial Tournament
Watch Jordan Spieth sink an incredible 62-foot birdie putt with his back turned to the hole at the Memorial Tournament.
HLs: PGA Tour Charles Schwab Challenge Final Round
HLs: PGA Tour Charles Schwab Challenge Final Round
Watch highlights from the final round of the PGA Tour's Charles Schwab Challenge at the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas.