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Reed recaps Round 1 of PGA Championship
Patrick Reed unpacks his first round of the 2026 PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania.
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Scheffler on atmosphere at PGA Championship
Scheffler on atmosphere at PGA Championship
Scottie Scheffler recaps the environment at Round 1 of the 2026 PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania.
Highlights: 2026 PGA Championship, Round 1
Highlights: 2026 PGA Championship, Round 1
Check out top moments from Round 1 of the 2026 PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania.
How to bet top finishing past PGA winner
How to bet top finishing past PGA winner
Vaughn Dalzell and Drew Dinsick dive into the previous PGA Championship winners, discussing why the top three feel "overweight" in price while highlighting Collin Morikawa at 10-1 odds to be to top finishing past winner.
Rory: ‘Glad I was wrong’ on PGA Tour-PIF deal
Rory: 'Glad I was wrong' on PGA Tour-PIF deal
Rory McIlroy discusses the "uncertainty" surrounding LIV Golf, scouting the course ahead of the PGA Championship and more.
Rahm addresses future of LIV ahead of PGA Champ.
Rahm addresses future of LIV ahead of PGA Champ.
Jon Rahm discusses the future of LIV Golf, the upcoming PGA Championship at Quail Hollow and his position on the Official World Golf Rankings.
Young, Fitzpatrick could decide PGA Championship
Young, Fitzpatrick could decide PGA Championship
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick break down the odds for who will come out on top of the PGA Championship, with Scottie Scheffler the favorite and golfers like Cam Young, Matt Fitzpatrick and Xander Schauffele in the mix.
Highlights: Truist Championship, Round 4
Highlights: Truist Championship, Round 4
Watch highlights from the fourth and final round of the PGA Tour's Truist Championship at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Highlights: Truist Championship, Round 3
Highlights: Truist Championship, Round 3
Watch highlights from the third round of the PGA Tour's Truist Championship at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina
Highlights: Myrtle Beach Classic, Round 4
Highlights: Myrtle Beach Classic, Round 4
Watch the best moments from the final round of the PGA Tour's ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic at Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.