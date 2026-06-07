Highlights: Memorial Tournament, Round 3

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Stanley Cup Final-Carolina Hurricanes at Vegas Golden Knights
Shea Theodore’s double-OT winner saves Golden Knights after 4-goal collapse and gives them 2-1 lead
U.S. Women's Open Presented By Ally 2026 - Round Three
U.S. Women’s Open 2026: Fourth-round tee times, pairings at Riviera
Women's golf in Pacific Palisades, CA
U.S Women’s Open 2026: Nelly Korda, Sei Young Kim co-lead heading into Sunday’s final round

Top Clips

nbc_golf_livefm_kordapresser_260606.jpg
Nelly embracing challenges at U.S. Women’s Open
nbc_golf_uswopend3hl_260606.jpg
Highlights: 2026 U.S. Women’s Open, Round 3
nbc_wnba_gsvlvahl_260606.jpg
HLs: Wilson, Young power Aces past Valkyries

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Stanley Cup Final-Carolina Hurricanes at Vegas Golden Knights
Shea Theodore’s double-OT winner saves Golden Knights after 4-goal collapse and gives them 2-1 lead
U.S. Women's Open Presented By Ally 2026 - Round Three
U.S. Women’s Open 2026: Fourth-round tee times, pairings at Riviera
Women's golf in Pacific Palisades, CA
U.S Women’s Open 2026: Nelly Korda, Sei Young Kim co-lead heading into Sunday’s final round

Top Clips

nbc_golf_livefm_kordapresser_260606.jpg
Nelly embracing challenges at U.S. Women’s Open
nbc_golf_uswopend3hl_260606.jpg
Highlights: 2026 U.S. Women’s Open, Round 3
nbc_wnba_gsvlvahl_260606.jpg
HLs: Wilson, Young power Aces past Valkyries

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: Memorial Tournament, Round 3

June 6, 2026 11:15 PM
Check out the highlights from the third round of the Memorial Tournament before the weather delay at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio.
Up Next
nbc_golf_memorialrd2_260605.jpg
1:58
Highlights: Memorial Tournament, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_scottiebirdie_260605.jpg
0:41
Scheffler finally gets birdie after brutal start
Now Playing
nbc_golf_fitzpatrickbirdie_260605.jpg
0:22
Fitzpatrick sinks putt for birdie at Memorial
Now Playing
nbc_golf_xanderbirdie_260605.jpg
0:26
Schauffele drills the 30-foot putt at Memorial
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gerardbirdie_260605.jpg
0:35
Gerard bounces back with birdie at Memorial
Now Playing
nbc_golf_memorialrd1_260604.jpg
1:59
Highlights: Memorial Tournament, Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_clarkeagle_260604.jpg
0:30
Clark soars to lead at Memorial with eagle
Now Playing
nbc_golf_jtbirdie_260604.jpg
0:55
Thomas bounces back with 40-foot putt at 12th hole
Now Playing
nbc_golf_fleetwoodbirdie_260604.jpg
0:37
Fleetwood takes co-lead at Memorial with birdie
Now Playing
nbc_golf_speithputt_260604.jpg
1:00
Spieth sinks wild 62-footer at Memorial Tournament
Now Playing

Related Videos

nbc_golf_schwabr4v2_260531.jpg
07:01
HLs: PGA Tour Charles Schwab Challenge Final Round
nbc_golf_schwabr3_260530.jpg
03:32
PGA HLs: 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge Round 3
nbc_golf_schwabrd2_260529.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Charles Schwab Challenge, Round 2
nbc_golf_schwabrd1_260528.jpg
01:58
Highlights: Charles Schwab Challenge, Round 1
nbc_golf_cjcuprd4v2_260524.jpg
07:05
Highlights: The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, Round 4
nbc_golf_cjcuprd3v2_260523.jpg
06:28
Highlights: The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, Round 3
nbc_golf_swkimcjcup_260522.jpg
02:00
HLs: Kim shoots 60 at CJ Cup Byron Nelson, Round 2
nbc_golf_cjnelsonrd1_260521.jpg
01:57
Highlights: The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, Round 1
nbc_golf_justinthomas_260517.jpg
55
Thomas on final round surge: I was ‘pissed off’
nbc_golf_justinrose_260516.jpg
02:19
Rose not ‘chasing’ pins at PGA Championship
nbc_golf_xanderschauffle_260516.jpg
50
Schauffele: PGA Championship a ‘free for all’ now
nbc_golf_rorymcilory_260516.jpg
01:26
Rory: ‘Got a good chance’ at PGA Championship win
nbc_golf_chrisgotterup_260515.jpg
43
Gotterup finding flow after second-round 65
nbc_golf_scottiescheffler_260515.jpg
01:42
Scheffler endures challenging second round at PGA
nbc_golf_scottiescheffler_260514.jpg
54
Scheffler on atmosphere at PGA Championship
nbc_golf_patrickreed_260514.jpg
59
Reed recaps Round 1 of PGA Championship
nbc_bte_pgapastwinners_260513.jpg
02:12
How to bet top finishing past PGA winner
nbc_golf_pga_pgachamp_mcilroy_presser_260512.jpg
07:36
Rory: ‘Glad I was wrong’ on PGA Tour-PIF deal
nbc_golf_pga_pgachamp_rahm_presser_260512.jpg
07:24
Rahm addresses future of LIV ahead of PGA Champ.
young_thumb_051226.jpg
01:47
Young, Fitzpatrick could decide PGA Championship
nbc_pga_truist_finaldayv2_260510.jpg
06:53
Highlights: Truist Championship, Round 4
nbc_golf_truisthlv2_260509.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Truist Championship, Round 3
nbc_pga_oneflight_finaldayv2_260510.jpg
01:58
Highlights: Myrtle Beach Classic, Round 4
nbc_golf_oneflighrd3v3_260509.jpg
05:58
Highlights: Myrtle Beach Classic, Round 3
nbc_golf_truistrd2_260508.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Truist Championship, Round 2

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_livefm_kordapresser_260606.jpg
03:57
Nelly embracing challenges at U.S. Women’s Open
nbc_golf_uswopend3hl_260606.jpg
09:53
Highlights: 2026 U.S. Women’s Open, Round 3
nbc_wnba_gsvlvahl_260606.jpg
01:50
HLs: Wilson, Young power Aces past Valkyries
nbc_wnba_mysticsdream_260606.jpg
01:43
HLs: Dream put on clinic in waxing of Mystics
Hangtown_HL_raw_260606.jpg
28:11
Highlights: Pro Motocross Round 2, Hangtown
Coenen_bros_raw_260606.jpg
01:48
Expectations for Coenen brothers at Thunder Valley
450_recap_raw_260606.jpg
06:01
Jett wins at Hangtown; Deegan’s first 450 podium
250_recap_raw_260606.jpg
09:51
Kitchen escapes chaos in 250MX for Hangtown win
nbc_smx_hunter_260606.jpg
48
H. Lawrence: Jett’s my ‘toughest competitor’
nbc_smx_deegan_260606.jpg
37
Deegan proud of progress after first 450 podium
nbc_smx_jett_260606.jpg
01:34
Jett after Hangtown win: ‘Glad to be back’
nbc_golf_kordaintv_260606.jpg
02:46
Korda’s ‘funky grip’ results in USWO co-lead
nbc_golf_chunchippar11_260606.jpg
32
Chun’s solid chip during the U.S Women’s Open
nbc_tlmd_scr_uswntvbra_260606.jpg
10:22
Highlights: USWNT v. Brazil (En Español)
nbc_smx_hammacker_260606.jpg
01:23
Hammaker’s ‘cortisol spiked’ in Hangtown crash
nbc_smx_beaumer_260606.jpg
48
Beaumer recalls comeback after Hangtown runner-up
nbc_smx_kitchen_260606.jpg
45
Kitchen: ‘Luck was on my side’ in Hangtown win
nbc_smx_davies_260606.jpg
44
Davies on Moto 2 win: ‘That’s what I’m capable of’
nbc_scr_wilsongoal_260606.jpg
58
Wilson perfectly places USWNT’s opener vs. Brazil
WMX_r1_ehl_raw_260606.jpg
03:18
Highlights: Women’s Motocross Round 1, Hangtown
nbc_wnba_lynxstorm_260606.jpg
01:50
HLs: Howard’s 27 points help Lynx smother Storm
oly_atw100_sabrinadockery_260606.jpg
02:33
Dockery blazes to PB, wins 100m at Lone Star GP
oly_atm100_trayvonbromell_260606.jpg
02:55
Bromell rumbles to win men’s 100m at Lone Star GP
oly_atm800_navaskyanderson_260606.jpg
04:28
Anderson takes control in 800m at Lone Star GP
oly_atw800_shafiquamaloney_260606.jpg
04:17
Maloney dominates 800m at Lone Star Grand Prix
oly_atm400h_ezekielnathaniel_260606.jpg
03:57
400m hurdles goes down to the wire in Texas
oly_atw400h_kemiadekoya_260606.jpg
03:52
Adekoya victorious in 400mH at Lone Star GP
oly_atm200_makanakaishe_260606.jpg
03:31
Charamba powers to 200m win at Lone Star GP
Open_250_raw_260606.jpg
41
250 class wide open despite Hammaker’s early lead
gabby_thomas_mpx.jpg
02:15
Thomas sets world lead for women’s 200m in Texas