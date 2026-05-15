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Scheffler on atmosphere at PGA Championship

May 14, 2026 08:17 PM
Scottie Scheffler recaps the environment at Round 1 of the 2026 PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania.
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