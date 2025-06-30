2025 Tour de France route: stage profiles, previews, start, finish times

A stage-by-stage look at the 2025 Tour de France route with profiles, previews and estimated start and finish times (all times Eastern) ...

Stage 1/July 5: Lille Metropole-Lille Metropole (115 miles)

Flat

Neutralized Start: 7:10 a.m.

Estimated Finish: 11:36 a.m.

Quick Preview: The Grant Depart is in the northern French city of Lille after the previous three Tours started in Denmark, Spain and Italy. With no high-category climbs, expect a sprinter to take the yellow jersey. Biniam Girmay of Eritrea, last year’s top sprinter, can become the first Black African man to wear the maillot jaune.

ASO

Stage 2/July 6: Lauwin-Planque-Boulogne-Sur-Mer (130 miles)

Hilly

Neutralized Start: 6:15 a.m.

Estimated Finish: 11:20 a.m.

Quick Preview: With three punchy uphills in the last six miles — including one to the finish — the longest stage of the Tour could be a day for a breakaway rider, or even one of the top general classification contenders, to seize yellow.

ASO

Stage 3/July 7: Valenciennes-Dunkirk (111 miles)

Flat

Neutralized Start: 7:10 a.m.

Estimated Finish: 11:18 a.m.

Quick Preview: The finish is in Dunkirk on the northern tip of France, site of the largest evacuation in military history during World War II.

ASO

Stage 4/July 8: Amiens Metropole-Rouen (108 miles)

Hilly

Neutralized Start: 7:15 a.m.

Estimated Finish: 11:22 a.m.

Quick Preview: The most undulating stage of the first five days of the Tour. There are four categorized climbs in the last 18 miles, though they don’t appear selective, plus a slight uphill to the finish.

ASO

Stage 5/July 9: Caen-Caen (20 miles)

Individual Time Trial

First Start: 7:10 a.m.

Last Finish: 11:42 a.m.

Quick Preview: The earliest in a Tour to have an individual time trial this long since 1989. Given the flat profile, the GC favorites Tadej Pogacar and Jonas Vingegaard will have their hands full with more successful time trial riders like Remco Evenepoel and Filippo Ganna.

ASO

Stage 6/July 10: Bayeux-Vire Normandie (125 miles)

Hilly

Neutralized Start: 6:35 a.m.

Estimated Finish: 11:14 a.m.

Quick Preview: The last four tenths of a mile are at a 10.2% gradient.

ASO

Stage 7/July 11: Saint-Malo-Mur-De-Bretagne Guerledan (122 miles)

Hilly

Neutralized Start: 6:10 a.m.

Estimated Finish: 10:39 a.m.

Quick Preview: A 1.25-mile climb at a 6.9% average gradient — topping out at 15% — takes the riders to the finish.

ASO

Stage 8/July 12: Saint-Meen-Le-Grand-Laval Espace Mayenne (106 miles)

Flat

Neutralized Start: 7:10 a.m.

Estimated Finish: 11:04 a.m.

Quick Preview: After three hilly days and a time trial, the focus should be on the sprinters on stages 8 and 9.

ASO

Stage 9/July 13: Chinon-Chateauroux (108 miles)

Flat

Neutralized Start: 7:10 a.m.

Estimated Finish: 11:07 a.m.

Quick Preview: All of Chateauroux’s previous four stage finishes ended in bunch sprints. The retired Mark Cavendish won the last three of those in 2008, 2011 and 2021 -- three of his record 35 Tour de France stage victories.

ASO

Stage 10/July 14: Ennezat-Le Mont-Dore Puy De Sancy (103 miles)

Mountain

Neutralized Start: 7:10 a.m.

Estimated Finish: 11:25 a.m.

Quick Preview: Bastille Day should shake up the top of the standings. Not only is it the first mountain stage of this Tour, with a category 2 climb finish, but it also leads into a rest day, which incentivizes cyclists to empty the tank.

ASO

Stage 11/July 16: Toulouse-Toulouse (97 miles)

Flat

Neutralized Start: 7:15 a.m.

Estimated Finish: 11:05 a.m.

Quick Preview: The Tour eases back from the rest day with a sprinters’ day just before another mountain stage.

ASO

Stage 12/July 17: Auch-Hautacam (112 miles)

Mountain

Neutralized Start: 7:10 a.m.

Estimated Finish: 11:32 a.m.

Quick Preview: The first of five beyond-category summit finishes in the second half of the Tour. This is where the top GC contenders should start separating themselves, if they haven’t already.

ASO

Stage 13/July 18: Loudenvielle-Peyragudes (7 miles)

Individual Time Trial

First Start: 7:10 a.m.

Last Finish: 11:31 a.m.

Quick Preview: A mountain time trial that ends at an airport featured in the 1997 James Bond movie “Tomorrow Never Dies.”

ASO

Stage 14/July 19: Pau-Luchon-Superbagneres (113 miles)

Mountain

Neutralized Start: 6 a.m.

Estimated Finish: 11:07 a.m.

Quick Preview: The first of the two beyond category climbs, the Col du Tourmalet, is the most visited peak in Tour history — more than 80 times.

ASO

Stage 15/July 20: Muret-Carcassonne (105 miles)

Hilly

Neutralized Start: 7:20 a.m.

Estimated Finish: 11:08 a.m.

Quick Preview: The last stage before the final rest day could be one for a sprinter who wasn’t depleted by seven categorized climbs over stages 14 and 15.

ASO

Stage 16/July 22: Montpellier-Mont Ventoux (107 miles)

Mountain

Neutralized Start: 6:10 a.m.

Estimated Finish: 10:44 a.m.

Quick Preview: Ventoux is the most recognizable climb of the Tour with its isolated, barren white limestone face. This is its first inclusion on the route since 2016, when Chris Froome memorably, briefly ran up the mountain while waiting for a bike change.

ASO

Stage 17/July 23: Bollene-Valence (100 miles)

Flat

Neutralized Start: 7:35 a.m.

Estimated Finish: 11:10 a.m.

Quick Preview: The first flat stage in a week is sandwiched among three summit finish days. The last three stage winners in Valence -- sprinters Andre Greipel, Peter Sagan and Mark Cavendish -- combined for 58 stage wins in their Tour careers.

ASO

Stage 18/July 24: Vif-Courchevel Col De La Loze (107 miles)

Mountain

Neutralized Start: 6:10 a.m.

Estimated Finish: 11:12 a.m.

Quick Preview: The most demanding stage of the 2025 Tour with three beyond category climbs. Those three climbs are a combined 41.8 miles on a day with 17,881 feet of elevation gain.

ASO

Stage 19/July 25: Albertville-La Plagne (81 miles)

Mountain

Neutralized Start: 7:30 a.m.

Estimated Finish: 11:18 a.m.

Quick Preview: The last mountain stage will very likely confirm if not decide the overall Tour winner. It starts in Albertville, which held figure skating, short track and long-track speed skating at the 1992 Winter Olympics. It ends in La Plagne, which held bobsled and luge at the 1992 Winter Olympics. The French Alps will again host the Winter Games in 2030 — with La Plagne hosting sliding sports but Albertville not part of the current venue plan.

ASO

Stage 20/July 26: Nantua-Pontarlier (114 miles)

Hilly

Neutralized Start: 6:05 a.m.

Estimated Finish: 10:12 a.m.

Quick Preview: For the first time since 2001, the penultimate stage is neither an individual time trial nor a mountain stage. With sprinters typically winning the last stage, this could be the last chance for a breakaway.

ASO

Stage 21/July 27: Mantes-La-Ville-Paris Champs-Elysees (82 miles)

Flat

Neutralized Start: 10:10 a.m.

Estimated Finish: 1:26 p.m.

Quick Preview: The normally ceremonial ride into Paris will for the first time include three ascents of the cobblestones of Montmartre, which was part of the 2024 Olympic road race. This is the 50th anniversary of the first finish on the Champs-Elysees.

ASO

NBC Sports research contributed to this report.