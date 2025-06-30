How to watch every stage of the 2025 Tour de France
All 21 stages of the 2025 Tour de France air live on Peacock.
The 112th Tour runs from July 5-27, starting in Lille and ending on Paris’ Champs-Elysees.
Peacock coverage starts at 6 or 6:30 a.m. ET on most days. Additionally, Beyond the Podium recap shows air on Peacock (including rest days) nightly at 7:30 ET.
The field features three-time and reigning champion Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and two-time champion Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark. The duo combined to go one-two in each of the last four Tours.
Pogacar, who rides for UAE Team Emirates XRG, is bidding to become the sixth man to win four or more Tours. At 26, he would be the youngest man to claim a fourth Tour title.
Biniam Girmay of Eritrea headlines the group of sprinters. In 2024, he became the first Black African rider to win both a Tour de France stage (he won three) and the green jersey as the best sprinter over the whole Tour.
Saturday’s opening stage is expected to be decided by a bunch sprint. If Girmay prevails on that day, he will become the first Black African rider to wear the race leader’s yellow jersey.
Later over the three-week stage race, the Tour visits two of its iconic climbs — the Col du Tourmalet on Stage 14 and a summit finish on Mont Ventoux for Stage 16.
The Tour finishes in Paris on July 27, marking the 50th anniversary of the first time it ended on the Champs-Elysees.
2025 Tour de France Broadcast Schedule
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Stage
|Platform
|July 3
|11:30 a.m.
|Teams Presentation
|Peacock
|July 5
|6:30 a.m.
|1: Lille to Lille (8 a.m. NBC)
|Peacock/NBC
|July 6
|6 a.m.
|2: Lauwin-Planque to Boulogne-sur-Mer
|Peacock
|July 7
|6:30 a.m.
|3: Valenciennes to Dunkirk
|Peacock
|July 8
|6:30 a.m.
|4: Amiens to Rouen
|Peacock
|July 9
|6:30 a.m.
|5: Caen to Caen
|Peacock
|July 10
|6 a.m.
|6: Bayeux to Vire Normandie
|Peacock
|July 11
|6 a.m.
|7: Saint-Malo to Guerledan
|Peacock
|July 12
|6:30 a.m.
|8: Saint-Meen-le-Grand to Laval
|Peacock
|July 13
|6:30 a.m.
|9: Chinon to Chateauroux
|Peacock
|July 14
|6:30 a.m.
|10: Ennezat to Le Mont-Dore
|Peacock
|July 16
|6:30 a.m.
|11: Toulouse to Toulouse
|Peacock
|July 17
|6:30 a.m.
|12: Auch to Hautacam
|Peacock
|July 18
|6:30 a.m.
|13: Loudenvielle to Peyragudes
|Peacock
|July 19
|6:30 a.m.
|14: Pau to Luchon-Superbagneres
|Peacock
|July 20
|6:30 a.m.
|15: Muret to Carcassonne
|Peacock
|July 22
|6 a.m.
|16: Montpellier to Mont Ventoux
|Peacock
|July 23
|7 a.m.
|17: Bollene to Valence
|Peacock
|July 24
|6 a.m.
|18: Vif to Courchevel
|Peacock
|July 25
|7 a.m.
|19: Albertville to La Plagne
|Peacock
|July 26
|6 a.m.
|20: Nantua to Pontarlier (8 a.m. NBC)
|Peacock/NBC
|July 27
|9:30 a.m.
|21: Mantes-la-Ville to Paris
|Peacock