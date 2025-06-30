 Skip navigation
How to watch every stage of the 2025 Tour de France

  
Published June 30, 2025 09:31 AM

All 21 stages of the 2025 Tour de France air live on Peacock.

The 112th Tour runs from July 5-27, starting in Lille and ending on Paris’ Champs-Elysees.

Peacock coverage starts at 6 or 6:30 a.m. ET on most days. Additionally, Beyond the Podium recap shows air on Peacock (including rest days) nightly at 7:30 ET.

The field features three-time and reigning champion Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and two-time champion Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark. The duo combined to go one-two in each of the last four Tours.

Pogacar, who rides for UAE Team Emirates XRG, is bidding to become the sixth man to win four or more Tours. At 26, he would be the youngest man to claim a fourth Tour title.

Biniam Girmay of Eritrea headlines the group of sprinters. In 2024, he became the first Black African rider to win both a Tour de France stage (he won three) and the green jersey as the best sprinter over the whole Tour.

2025 Tour de France Route
2025 Tour de France route: stage profiles, previews, start, finish times
The 2025 Tour de France starts in Lille on July 5 and ends in Paris on July 27.

Saturday’s opening stage is expected to be decided by a bunch sprint. If Girmay prevails on that day, he will become the first Black African rider to wear the race leader’s yellow jersey.

Later over the three-week stage race, the Tour visits two of its iconic climbs — the Col du Tourmalet on Stage 14 and a summit finish on Mont Ventoux for Stage 16.

The Tour finishes in Paris on July 27, marking the 50th anniversary of the first time it ended on the Champs-Elysees.

2025 Tour de France Broadcast Schedule

DateTime (ET)StagePlatform
July 311:30 a.m.Teams PresentationPeacock
July 56:30 a.m.1: Lille to Lille (8 a.m. NBC)Peacock/NBC
July 66 a.m.2: Lauwin-Planque to Boulogne-sur-MerPeacock
July 76:30 a.m.3: Valenciennes to DunkirkPeacock
July 86:30 a.m.4: Amiens to RouenPeacock
July 96:30 a.m.5: Caen to CaenPeacock
July 106 a.m.6: Bayeux to Vire NormandiePeacock
July 116 a.m.7: Saint-Malo to GuerledanPeacock
July 126:30 a.m.8: Saint-Meen-le-Grand to LavalPeacock
July 136:30 a.m.9: Chinon to ChateaurouxPeacock
July 146:30 a.m.10: Ennezat to Le Mont-DorePeacock
July 166:30 a.m.11: Toulouse to ToulousePeacock
July 176:30 a.m.12: Auch to HautacamPeacock
July 186:30 a.m.13: Loudenvielle to PeyragudesPeacock
July 196:30 a.m.14: Pau to Luchon-SuperbagneresPeacock
July 206:30 a.m.15: Muret to CarcassonnePeacock
July 226 a.m.16: Montpellier to Mont VentouxPeacock
July 237 a.m.17: Bollene to ValencePeacock
July 246 a.m.18: Vif to CourchevelPeacock
July 257 a.m.19: Albertville to La PlagnePeacock
July 266 a.m.20: Nantua to Pontarlier (8 a.m. NBC)Peacock/NBC
July 279:30 a.m.21: Mantes-la-Ville to ParisPeacock
CYCLING-TDF-2024-STAGE 1
2025 Tour de France cyclists to watch: Tadej Pogacar, Jonas Vingegaard lead GC contenders
The top general classification contenders, climbers and sprinters at the 2025 Tour de France.