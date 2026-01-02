Coaches Selected for the 2026 Navy All-American Bowl

The Navy All-American Bowl is pleased to announce the coaching staffs for the 2026 Navy All-American Bowl. Coach Mike Smith of American Heritage (Plantation, FL) and Coach Claude Mathis of DeSoto High School (DeSoto, TX) have been selected to coach the East and West squads.

Coach Smith and Coach Mathis will lead their teams – consisting of the top 100 high school football players from across the country – on Saturday, January 10, 2026, at 1:30 p.m. ET at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. The Bowl is once again expected to draw an attendance upwards of 25,000 and a television audience of more than four million for its broadcast across NBC and Peacock.

In addition, the Navy All-American Bowl is proud to announce this year’s honorary coaches. Commander Tyree Barnes and Lieutenant Cameron Kinley will be joining the coaching staff for the West and East teams respectfully. Commander Barnes is a Naval Academy graduate where he was the recipient of the Roger Staubach Award, upon graduation he spent time with the New England Patriots. He is currently the Commanding Officer of NTAG Red River. Lieutenant Kinley is a Naval Academy graduate and served as class president and captain of the football team, he signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021. He currently serves at the Office of Naval Intelligence.

These individuals have been selected for their outstanding service, leadership, and dedication. Commander Barnes and Lieutenant Kinley will have the opportunity to participate in practices, off-field, and on-field activities, culminating with the 2026 Navy All-American Bowl.

The following are the complete coaching staffs for the 2026 Navy All-American Bowl (assistants listed alphabetically; head coach listed first):

2026 East Coaches:

NAME

SCHOOL

CITY

STATE

Mike Smith

American Heritage

Plantation

Florida

Darryl Brown

Grimsley High School

Greensboro

North Carolina

Gene Delle Donne

Salesianum School

Wilmington

Delaware

Ben Hammer

Lely High School

Naples

Florida

Adam Hastings

Indian Land High School

Lancaster

South Carolina

Jeff Moore

Tabor Academy

Marion

Massachusetts

Daryl Porter

American Heritage

Plantation

Florida

Montrey Wright

Deptford High School

Deptford

New Jersey



2026 West Coaches

NAME

SCHOOL

CITY

STATE

Claude Mathis

DeSoto High School

DeSoto

Texas

Robert Bowen

DeSoto High School

DeSoto

Texas

Brian Cooney

Oswego High School

Oswego

Illinois

Chris Goffer

Kenwood Academy High School

Chicago

Illinois

Jason Jewell

Brophy College Preparatory

Phoenix

Arizona

Eddie Salas

Harlan High School

San Antonio

Texas

Kerry Sweeny

DeSoto High School

DeSoto

Texas

Chad Zenner

Harper High School

Harper

Texas



Christopher Nendick from Naperville, Illinois will also be serving as a kicking and punting assistant coach for both teams.

Live coverage of the 2026 Navy All-American Bowl will be presented on NBC and Peacock on Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026, at 1 p.m. ET from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

