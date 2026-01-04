Wisconsin gets quarterback in transfer portal, lands Colton Joseph from Old Dominion

Quarterback Colton Joseph is heading to Wisconsin after throwing for more than 2,500 yards and rushing for more than 1,000 yards at Old Dominion this season.

Joseph announced his decision Sunday with an X post that included the message, “On Wisconsin.”

Joseph completed 59.7% of his passes this season for 2,624 yards with 21 touchdowns and 10 interceptions for Old Dominion, which went 10-3. He also rushed for 1,007 yards and 13 touchdowns on 158 carries.

He didn’t play in Old Dominion’s 24-10 Cure Bowl victory over South Florida after deciding to enter the transfer portal.

Joseph completed 59.9% of his passes for 1,627 yards with 11 touchdowns and five interceptions while making eight starts in 2024. He rushed for 647 yards and 11 touchdowns that season.

Wisconsin has gone to the transfer portal for quarterbacks every year since coach Luke Fickell arrived, though injuries have limited their production.

Tanner Mordecai came over from SMU in 2023 but missed 3 1/2 games with a broken hand that season. Tyler Van Dyke arrived from Miami the following year but tore his anterior cruciate ligament in the third game of the season. Former Mississippi State quarterback Braedyn Locke started when Mordecai and Van Dyke were injured.

Billy Edwards Jr. transferred from Maryland and opened the 2025 season as Wisconsin’s starter, but he sprained his knee in the second quarter of the Badgers’ season-opening victory over Miami (Ohio).

Edwards returned to start Wisconsin’s Sept. 20 loss to Maryland but got hurt again and didn’t play the rest of the season. San Diego State transfer Danny O’Neil, Southern Illinois transfer Hunter Simmons and freshman Carter Smith each started multiple games after Edwards’ injury.