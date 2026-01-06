 Skip navigation
Madison Chock, Evan Bates
Figure skating TV, live stream schedule for 2025-26 season
Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Women's Slalom
How to watch FIS Alpine skiing World Cup during 2025-26 season; broadcast schedule
NCAA Basketball: Butler at Creighton
How to watch St. John's vs. Butler: TV, live stream info, storylines for Tuesday's game

nbc_pft_dolphinstua_260106.jpg
McCourty: 'End is there' for Tua with Dolphins
nbc_pft_zactaylor_260106.jpg
Here is reason why Taylor is returning to Bengals
nbc_pft_stefanskifired_260106.jpg
Did Stefanski deserve to get fired by Browns?

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
DraftKings Playoff Best Ball 2026 Rankings: Puka Nacua leads the way

  
Published January 6, 2026 08:08 AM

The NFL playoff field is determined nand the seeds have been determined. With the Wild Card Round matchups set, it’s time for playoff best ball. Below are my rankings for DraftKings playoff best ball. First, I want to briefly talk about the game itself.

▶ Drafting Super Bowl Matchups

Playoff best ball rewards knowledge of the game within the game more than any other fantasy format. In tournament formats, the bulk of the money is paid to the top handful of finishers, meaning prioritizing the ability to win first place is key. We do that by drafting teams that can field a full roster for a given Super Bowl matchup. My rankings are heavily skewed toward the teams with the best odds to make the Super Bowl. Christian McCaffrey scoring 25 PPR points a game sounds great in theory. In practice, the 49ers are +1300 to make the Super Bowl. The Chargers are more likely to win their conference. McCaffrey’s fantasy output is only good for as long as the 49ers, who are underdogs this week, can hang around.

▶ Advancing Still Matters

To win all the money, you have to get to the big dance. The easiest way to have a team advance to the final round is to draft NFL teams that can face each other in the conference championships. This prevents your players from knocking each other out in the opening rounds. The NFL re-seeds every round, meaning the highest remaining seed will always play the lowest. The easiest way to avoid this is to stack teams that don’t play each other in the opening round. Beyond that, the Wild Card teams will always be likely or guaranteed to face the No. 1 seed if they advance to the Divisional Round. So, don’t pair a No. 7 seed with that conference’s No. 1 seed, for example. The second and third seeds can only play each other in the Divisional Round if both advance, making them bad draft partners as well. My rankings try to reflect these dynamics, but playoff best ball is so unique that rankings can only act as a starting point. The best way to get a feel of how to build winning teams is to simply start drafting and think about how the bracket can play out in a way that advances most of your players to the conference championship round, with at least a full roster possible for the Super Bowl.

With that out of the way, here are my rankings. You can copy and paste them into Excel/Google Docs, download as a CSV, and upload them to DraftKings to have them as your default rankings.

NamePositionTeamADPID
Puka NacuaWRLAR1.28763281162128
Saquon BarkleyRBPHI5.7610726883302
Christian McCaffreyRBSF2.2159033830517
Jaxon Smith-NjigbaWRSEA4.2452311214087
James Cook IIIRBBUF5.91748861131012
Drake MayeQBNE7.54299551286803
Josh AllenQBBUF3.906735868199
Matthew StaffordQBLAR10.281387323205
Davante AdamsWRLAR9.674076611417
Kyren WilliamsRBLAR11.8858441167361
A.J. BrownWRPHI10.199378944826
Nico CollinsWRHOU13.6368661074698
George KittleTESF11.131711733672
Travis Etienne Jr.RBJAX14.775053978577
Jalen HurtsQBPHI16.026613913271
Stefon DiggsWRNE18.14081694041
TreVeyon HendersonRBNE16.5890181287837
DeVonta SmithWRPHI19.9964261060262
Courtland SuttonWRDEN22.290344838878
RJ HarveyRBDEN23.3715821172401
Dallas GoedertTEPHI23.998035791365
Brock PurdyQBSF18.965641121761
Jauan JenningsWRSF24.447233867009
Hunter HenryTENE26.721191744425
Jakobi MeyersWRJAX25.817884880151
Trevor LawrenceQBJAX24.8753341110711
Khalil ShakirWRBUF29.7912311130603
Dalton KincaidTEBUF26.5070151135513
Bo NixQBDEN33.3787651161899
Kenneth Walker IIIRBSEA34.9535451164402
D’Andre SwiftRBCHI33.8701971069808
Rhamondre StevensonRBNE36.156631174682
Josh JacobsRBGB32.13731944416
Blake CorumRBLAR46.0383071229540
Colby ParkinsonTELAR40.6002241060312
Brian Thomas Jr.WRJAX40.921391286064
Omarion HamptonRBLAC36.562081398572
Ladd McConkeyWRLAC39.763611218643
Ricky PearsallWRSF36.639241161416
Christian WatsonWRGB41.0227621067918
Brenton StrangeTEJAX42.5877151164940
Caleb WilliamsQBCHI44.7934531286445
Colston LovelandTECHI47.5252761378821
Sam DarnoldQBSEA42.5129880026
Parker WashingtonWRJAX39.3440361229074
Troy FranklinWRDEN50.005141286176
Woody MarksRBHOU51.131441231652
Luther Burden IIIWRCHI44.162191377732
Dalton SchultzTEHOU49.583397830523
Justin HerbertQBLAC53.561558910562
DJ MooreWRCHI50.44139877790
Kayshon BoutteWRNE55.5107151213362
Zach CharbonnetRBSEA49.3997961164530
Rome OdunzeWRCHI58.9590451213727
Tyler HigbeeTELAR62.740295604176
Quentin JohnstonWRLAC54.2812841213865
C.J. StroudQBHOU54.6505931214084
AJ BarnerTESEA54.667321229503
Jayden ReedWRGB60.1558341123398
Jordan LoveQBGB57.057426912137
Jaylen WarrenRBPIT62.874581176443
DK MetcalfWRPIT59.09931945633
Oronde Gadsden IITELAC60.965131325624
Kyle MonangaiRBCHI61.501331250886
Romeo DoubsWRGB64.5089651122653
Tetairoa McMillanWRCAR60.858151380576
Cooper KuppWRSEA66.34652698227
Evan EngramTEDEN60.26655749185
Jayden HigginsWRHOU63.2339551274492
Ty JohnsonRBBUF61.65834877784
Dawson KnoxTEBUF63.152397884083
Keenan AllenWRLAC66.24081557210
Austin HooperTENE66.71798739424
Rashid ShaheedWRSEA63.08957923412
Pat BryantWRDEN65.860971305866
Luke MusgraveTEGB66.220561179790
Brandin CooksWRBUF65.14771607864
Aaron RodgersQBPIT61.27957213957
Pat FreiermuthTEPIT65.041781116662
Joshua PalmerWRBUF64.3920751059612
Jahan DotsonWRPHI66.5429151121878
Bhayshul TutenRBJAX65.5411151327169
Terrance FergusonTELAR65.657191286179
DeMario DouglasWRNE64.7050861175693
Rico DowdleRBCAR64.00965933480
Kyle WilliamsWRNE65.487861227157
Marvin Mims Jr.WRDEN67.0638351213799
Tutu AtwellWRLAR66.2779851106760
Bryce YoungQBCAR62.0956271213257
Kenneth GainwellRBPIT59.2282831130705
Jaylin NoelWRHOU67.557311286370
Gabe DavisWRBUF66.87703976761
Christian KirkWRHOU68.0812865801
Keon ColemanWRBUF64.713141322431
Chuba HubbardRBCAR64.89461062047
Brian Robinson Jr.RBSF65.953636973966
Olamide ZaccheausWRCHI67.502883976
Calvin Austin IIIWRPIT66.321421062765
Tank BigsbyRBPHI66.1814651215035
Dontayvion WicksWRGB67.937161172428

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

