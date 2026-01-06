DraftKings Playoff Best Ball 2026 Rankings: Puka Nacua leads the way

The NFL playoff field is determined nand the seeds have been determined. With the Wild Card Round matchups set, it’s time for playoff best ball. Below are my rankings for DraftKings playoff best ball. First, I want to briefly talk about the game itself.

▶ Drafting Super Bowl Matchups

Playoff best ball rewards knowledge of the game within the game more than any other fantasy format. In tournament formats, the bulk of the money is paid to the top handful of finishers, meaning prioritizing the ability to win first place is key. We do that by drafting teams that can field a full roster for a given Super Bowl matchup. My rankings are heavily skewed toward the teams with the best odds to make the Super Bowl. Christian McCaffrey scoring 25 PPR points a game sounds great in theory. In practice, the 49ers are +1300 to make the Super Bowl. The Chargers are more likely to win their conference. McCaffrey’s fantasy output is only good for as long as the 49ers, who are underdogs this week, can hang around.

▶ Advancing Still Matters

To win all the money, you have to get to the big dance. The easiest way to have a team advance to the final round is to draft NFL teams that can face each other in the conference championships. This prevents your players from knocking each other out in the opening rounds. The NFL re-seeds every round, meaning the highest remaining seed will always play the lowest. The easiest way to avoid this is to stack teams that don’t play each other in the opening round. Beyond that, the Wild Card teams will always be likely or guaranteed to face the No. 1 seed if they advance to the Divisional Round. So, don’t pair a No. 7 seed with that conference’s No. 1 seed, for example. The second and third seeds can only play each other in the Divisional Round if both advance, making them bad draft partners as well. My rankings try to reflect these dynamics, but playoff best ball is so unique that rankings can only act as a starting point. The best way to get a feel of how to build winning teams is to simply start drafting and think about how the bracket can play out in a way that advances most of your players to the conference championship round, with at least a full roster possible for the Super Bowl.

With that out of the way, here are my rankings. You can copy and paste them into Excel/Google Docs, download as a CSV, and upload them to DraftKings to have them as your default rankings.

Name Position Team ADP ID Puka Nacua WR LAR 1.2876328 1162128 Saquon Barkley RB PHI 5.7610726 883302 Christian McCaffrey RB SF 2.2159033 830517 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR SEA 4.245231 1214087 James Cook III RB BUF 5.9174886 1131012 Drake Maye QB NE 7.5429955 1286803 Josh Allen QB BUF 3.906735 868199 Matthew Stafford QB LAR 10.281387 323205 Davante Adams WR LAR 9.674076 611417 Kyren Williams RB LAR 11.885844 1167361 A.J. Brown WR PHI 10.199378 944826 Nico Collins WR HOU 13.636866 1074698 George Kittle TE SF 11.131711 733672 Travis Etienne Jr. RB JAX 14.775053 978577 Jalen Hurts QB PHI 16.026613 913271 Stefon Diggs WR NE 18.14081 694041 TreVeyon Henderson RB NE 16.589018 1287837 DeVonta Smith WR PHI 19.996426 1060262 Courtland Sutton WR DEN 22.290344 838878 RJ Harvey RB DEN 23.371582 1172401 Dallas Goedert TE PHI 23.998035 791365 Brock Purdy QB SF 18.96564 1121761 Jauan Jennings WR SF 24.447233 867009 Hunter Henry TE NE 26.721191 744425 Jakobi Meyers WR JAX 25.817884 880151 Trevor Lawrence QB JAX 24.875334 1110711 Khalil Shakir WR BUF 29.791231 1130603 Dalton Kincaid TE BUF 26.507015 1135513 Bo Nix QB DEN 33.378765 1161899 Kenneth Walker III RB SEA 34.953545 1164402 D’Andre Swift RB CHI 33.870197 1069808 Rhamondre Stevenson RB NE 36.15663 1174682 Josh Jacobs RB GB 32.13731 944416 Blake Corum RB LAR 46.038307 1229540 Colby Parkinson TE LAR 40.600224 1060312 Brian Thomas Jr. WR JAX 40.92139 1286064 Omarion Hampton RB LAC 36.56208 1398572 Ladd McConkey WR LAC 39.76361 1218643 Ricky Pearsall WR SF 36.63924 1161416 Christian Watson WR GB 41.022762 1067918 Brenton Strange TE JAX 42.587715 1164940 Caleb Williams QB CHI 44.793453 1286445 Colston Loveland TE CHI 47.525276 1378821 Sam Darnold QB SEA 42.5129 880026 Parker Washington WR JAX 39.344036 1229074 Troy Franklin WR DEN 50.00514 1286176 Woody Marks RB HOU 51.13144 1231652 Luther Burden III WR CHI 44.16219 1377732 Dalton Schultz TE HOU 49.583397 830523 Justin Herbert QB LAC 53.561558 910562 DJ Moore WR CHI 50.44139 877790 Kayshon Boutte WR NE 55.510715 1213362 Zach Charbonnet RB SEA 49.399796 1164530 Rome Odunze WR CHI 58.959045 1213727 Tyler Higbee TE LAR 62.740295 604176 Quentin Johnston WR LAC 54.281284 1213865 C.J. Stroud QB HOU 54.650593 1214084 AJ Barner TE SEA 54.66732 1229503 Jayden Reed WR GB 60.155834 1123398 Jordan Love QB GB 57.057426 912137 Jaylen Warren RB PIT 62.87458 1176443 DK Metcalf WR PIT 59.09931 945633 Oronde Gadsden II TE LAC 60.96513 1325624 Kyle Monangai RB CHI 61.50133 1250886 Romeo Doubs WR GB 64.508965 1122653 Tetairoa McMillan WR CAR 60.85815 1380576 Cooper Kupp WR SEA 66.34652 698227 Evan Engram TE DEN 60.26655 749185 Jayden Higgins WR HOU 63.233955 1274492 Ty Johnson RB BUF 61.65834 877784 Dawson Knox TE BUF 63.152397 884083 Keenan Allen WR LAC 66.24081 557210 Austin Hooper TE NE 66.71798 739424 Rashid Shaheed WR SEA 63.08957 923412 Pat Bryant WR DEN 65.86097 1305866 Luke Musgrave TE GB 66.22056 1179790 Brandin Cooks WR BUF 65.14771 607864 Aaron Rodgers QB PIT 61.27957 213957 Pat Freiermuth TE PIT 65.04178 1116662 Joshua Palmer WR BUF 64.392075 1059612 Jahan Dotson WR PHI 66.542915 1121878 Bhayshul Tuten RB JAX 65.541115 1327169 Terrance Ferguson TE LAR 65.65719 1286179 DeMario Douglas WR NE 64.705086 1175693 Rico Dowdle RB CAR 64.00965 933480 Kyle Williams WR NE 65.48786 1227157 Marvin Mims Jr. WR DEN 67.063835 1213799 Tutu Atwell WR LAR 66.277985 1106760 Bryce Young QB CAR 62.095627 1213257 Kenneth Gainwell RB PIT 59.228283 1130705 Jaylin Noel WR HOU 67.55731 1286370 Gabe Davis WR BUF 66.87703 976761 Christian Kirk WR HOU 68.0812 865801 Keon Coleman WR BUF 64.71314 1322431 Chuba Hubbard RB CAR 64.8946 1062047 Brian Robinson Jr. RB SF 65.953636 973966 Olamide Zaccheaus WR CHI 67.502 883976 Calvin Austin III WR PIT 66.32142 1062765 Tank Bigsby RB PHI 66.181465 1215035 Dontayvion Wicks WR GB 67.93716 1172428

