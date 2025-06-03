Fantasy Football
Videos
Latest
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew look at the betting odds for which team will sign Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams in free agency, highlighting why the New York Giants could be the favorite for both players.
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew examine Connor Rogers’ biggest losers from the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine, including Texas running back Jaydon Blue and Oregon wide receiver Tez Johnson.
The FFHH crew take a look at Connor Rogers’ biggest winners from the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine, including Ohio State running back Quinshon Judkins and Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart.
Matthew Berry shares some of the rumors he heard at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine, including why the Arizona Cardinals “love” James Conner and still expect him to be their starting running back in 2025.
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew discuss the New England Patriots reported interest in trying to fill a positional need with Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin.
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers, Jay Croucher and Lawrence Jackson Jr. examine the potential trade cost for wide receiver DK Metcalf and discuss the Seattle Seahawks releasing veteran wide receiver Tyler Lockett.
The FFHH crew discuss the Bengals placing the franchise tag on Tee Higgins and analyze why it’s in the wide receiver’s best interest to remain in Cincinnati with quarterback Joe Burrow.
The FFHH crew evaluate where Justin Fields could land in free agency, and why the Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly have interest in retaining Fields over veteran quarterback Russell Wilson.
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew look at potential suitors for Davante Adams in free agency, discussing why the veteran wide receiver shouldn’t be hitching his wagon to Aaron Rodgers when looking for his next team.
The FFHH crew examine the quarterback options for the the New York Giants in 2025, discussing the team’s reported interest in Sam Darnold and Russell Wilson.