RotoPat’s Week 14 Fantasy Football Rankings

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500
Friday 5: Five laps that made an impact on the 2023 NASCAR Cup season
SX Nashville 2023 Eli Tomac sutograph signing.JPG
A healthy Eli Tomac is prepared for the challenge of beating current champion Jett Lawrence
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NCAA Basketball: Legends of Basketball Las Vegas Invitational-Southern California at Gonzaga
USC’s Bronny James returns to full-contact practice for first time since cardiac arrest

Top Clips

nbc_bte_bestbets_231207.jpg
Why Jets, Bills outright are best bets in Week 14
nbc_golf_gcpodonrahmfullv2_231207_1920x1080_2290487363775.jpg
Rahm to LIV puts PGA Tour in ‘full-blown inferno’
nbc_golf_gc_johnsonwagnerrahmofficial_231207.jpg
Rahm’s LIV move makes Wagner ‘scared’ for Tour

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500
Friday 5: Five laps that made an impact on the 2023 NASCAR Cup season
SX Nashville 2023 Eli Tomac sutograph signing.JPG
A healthy Eli Tomac is prepared for the challenge of beating current champion Jett Lawrence
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NCAA Basketball: Legends of Basketball Las Vegas Invitational-Southern California at Gonzaga
USC’s Bronny James returns to full-contact practice for first time since cardiac arrest

Top Clips

nbc_bte_bestbets_231207.jpg
Why Jets, Bills outright are best bets in Week 14
nbc_golf_gcpodonrahmfullv2_231207_1920x1080_2290487363775.jpg
Rahm to LIV puts PGA Tour in ‘full-blown inferno’
nbc_golf_gc_johnsonwagnerrahmofficial_231207.jpg
Rahm’s LIV move makes Wagner ‘scared’ for Tour

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

RotoPat’s Week 14 Fantasy Football Rankings

  
Published December 7, 2023 11:25 AM
How will Lawrence's injury affect JAX offense?
December 5, 2023 04:37 PM
Patrick Daugherty and Denny Carter evaluate how each of the Jaguars' available weapons will fare given Trevor Lawrence's ankle injury.

Quarterback | Running Back | Receiver | Tight End/Kickers/Defense

Brock Purdy looks to stay hot vs. Seattle, Patrick Mahomes attempts to right the ship against the Bills, and Jordan Love adjusts to life without Christian Watson.

At running back, De’Von Achane slides back into the RB1 ranks, Saquon Barkley comes off bye vs. the Packers, and Austin Ekeler hunts for answers against the Broncos.

In the receiver ranks, Michael Pittman tries to keep the good times rolling vs. the Bengals, Chris Olave wonders who will be at quarterback against the Panthers, and Nico Collins readies for battle with Sauce Gardner.

Up the seam, Jake Ferguson prepares for his TE1 closeup, Cole Kmet searches for touchdowns against the Lions, and Isaiah Likely digs in without Mark Andrews.