Hero World Challenge 2025: Tee times, how to watch Round 3 in the Bahamas

  • By
  • Golf Channel Staff,
  • By
  • Golf Channel Staff
  
Published December 5, 2025 06:21 PM
Highlights: Hero World Challenge, Round 1
December 4, 2025 05:30 PM
Watch highlights from the opening round of the 2025 Hero World Challenge at Albany Golf Course on New Providence Island in The Bahamas.

The Hero World Challenge continues Saturday with Round 3 at Albany Golf Course in the Bahamas.

Golf Channel coverage begins at noon EST with NBC taking over at 2:30 p.m. Here’s a look at third-round tee times for the field of 20 players:

Hero World Challenge 2025 - Round Two
Five-way tie for the lead entering weekend at Hero World Challenge
U.S. Open champion J.J. Spaun converted two of his three eagle chances, Cameron Young shot 30 on the back nine and Hideki Matsuyama was bogey-free, all of them part of another five-way tie for the lead Friday in the Hero World Challenge.

Time
TeePlayers
11:21 AM
EST		1

Jordan Spieth

Chris Gotterup

11:32 AM
EST		1

Brian Harman

Aaron Rai

11:43 AM
EST		1

Andrew Novak

Sam Burns

11:54 AM
EST		1

Keegan Bradley

Robert MacIntyre

12:05 PM
EST		1

Corey Conners

Billy Horschel

12:16 PM
EST		1

Justin Rose

Harris English

12:27 PM
EST		1

Scottie Scheffler

Sepp Straka

12:38 PM
EST		1

Akshay Bhatia

Alex Noren

12:49 PM
EST		1

Wyndham Clark

J.J. Spaun

1:00 PM
EST		1

Cameron Young

Hideki Matsuyama