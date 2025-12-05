Hero World Challenge 2025: Tee times, how to watch Round 3 in the Bahamas
Published December 5, 2025 06:21 PM
Highlights: Hero World Challenge, Round 1
Watch highlights from the opening round of the 2025 Hero World Challenge at Albany Golf Course on New Providence Island in The Bahamas.
The Hero World Challenge continues Saturday with Round 3 at Albany Golf Course in the Bahamas.
Golf Channel coverage begins at noon EST with NBC taking over at 2:30 p.m. Here’s a look at third-round tee times for the field of 20 players:
U.S. Open champion J.J. Spaun converted two of his three eagle chances, Cameron Young shot 30 on the back nine and Hideki Matsuyama was bogey-free, all of them part of another five-way tie for the lead Friday in the Hero World Challenge.
|Time
|Tee
|Players
|11:21 AM
EST
|1
Jordan Spieth
Chris Gotterup
|11:32 AM
EST
|1
Brian Harman
Aaron Rai
|11:43 AM
EST
|1
Andrew Novak
Sam Burns
|11:54 AM
EST
|1
Keegan Bradley
Robert MacIntyre
|12:05 PM
EST
|1
Corey Conners
Billy Horschel
|12:16 PM
EST
|1
Justin Rose
Harris English
|12:27 PM
EST
|1
Scottie Scheffler
Sepp Straka
|12:38 PM
EST
|1
Akshay Bhatia
Alex Noren
|12:49 PM
EST
|1
Wyndham Clark
J.J. Spaun
|1:00 PM
EST
|1
Cameron Young
Hideki Matsuyama