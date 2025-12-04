2025 Week 14 Fantasy Football Rankings: RB

Jonathan Taylor tries to break out of his recent funk in Jacksonville, RJ Harvey hopes for more work against the Raiders, and Kenneth Walker and Zach Charbonnet keep battling for touches in Atlanta.

Week 14 Running Backs

1 Jahmyr Gibbs DET vs. DAL 2 De’Von Achane MIA at NYJ 3 Bijan Robinson ATL vs. SEA 4 James Cook BUF vs. CIN 5 Jonathan Taylor IND at JAC 6 Josh Jacobs GB vs. CHI 7 Chase Brown CIN at BUF 8 Bucky Irving TB vs. NO 9 Derrick Henry BAL vs. PIT 10 Javonte Williams DAL at DET 11 Saquon Barkley PHI at LAC 12 Quinshon Judkins CLE vs. TEN 13 Breece Hall NYJ vs. MIA 14 Kyren Williams LAR at ARI 15 RJ Harvey DEN at LV 16 Ashton Jeanty LV vs. DEN 17 D’Andre Swift CHI at GB 18 Woody Marks HOU at KC 19 Jaylen Warren PIT at BAL 20 Travis Etienne Jr. JAC vs. IND 21 Kenneth Walker III SEA at ATL 22 Omarion Hampton LAC vs. PHI 23 Devin Neal NO at TB 24 Kareem Hunt KC vs. HOU 25 Kyle Monangai CHI at GB 26 David Montgomery DET vs. DAL 27 Zach Charbonnet SEA at ATL 28 Jordan Mason MIN vs. WAS 29 Chris Rodriguez Jr. WAS at MIN 30 Kenneth Gainwell PIT at BAL 31 Bam Knight ARI vs. LAR 32 Tony Pollard TEN at CLE 33 Bhayshul Tuten JAC vs. IND 34 Aaron Jones Sr. MIN vs. WAS 35 Kimani Vidal LAC vs. PHI 36 Michael Carter ARI vs. LAR 37 Tyler Allgeier ATL vs. SEA 38 Blake Corum LAR at ARI 39 Samaje Perine CIN at BUF 40 Tyjae Spears TEN at CLE 41 Rachaad White TB vs. NO 42 Isiah Pacheco KC vs. HOU 43 Jaleel McLaughlin DEN at LV 44 Jeremy McNichols WAS at MIN 45 Nick Chubb HOU at KC 46 Sean Tucker TB vs. NO 47 Emanuel Wilson GB vs. CHI 48 Ty Johnson BUF vs. CIN 49 Keaton Mitchell BAL vs. PIT 50 Jacory Croskey-Merritt WAS at MIN 51 Ray Davis BUF vs. CIN 52 Ollie Gordon II MIA at NYJ

RB Notes: Slumping to the tune of 143 scoreless yards on the ground in two games since the Colts’ bye week, Jonathan Taylor must now contend with a Jaguars D permitting the league’s fewest rushing yards. You never bench Taylor, etc. You also aren’t relying on him to single-handledly clinch your playoff spot this week. … That was a lot of work for Samaje Perine in the Bengals’ Week 13 return. He played 40 percent of the snaps and churned up 16 touches in a game that was reasonably close. It also wasn’t a major concern. Although he was involved throughout, Perine was most involved when it was a two-score game late, which also happened to be when he lost a red zone fumble. With the Bengals now headed into the week’s highest-totaled contest against a Bills run defense that is one of the league’s worst, fantasy managers can continue to trust Chase Brown as an imperfect RB1. … Bucky Irving’s 52.5 snap percentage was indeed a new season low in his long-awaited eturn, but he turned that modest play count into 19 overall touches. If fantasy managers were fearing a committee/hot hand situation, it’s difficult to continue doing so headed into a soft home matchup with the Saints where the Bucs are operating as nearly two-score favorites.

Saquon Barkley has finished as an RB1 twice in eight games since September. He was the RB11 in Week 5 and RB3 in Week 8. He’s still a decent workload bet, but Barkley is more of a reputational play on the RB1/2 borderline. … With the Broncos on bye for Week 12, we hoped they would decide to up RJ Harvey’s snap share for Week 13 against the Commanders. Instead it fell from 61.3 to 47.1. That was still his second best mark of the season, but not exactly what fantasy managers wanted to see. We did want to see his two scores and RB2 overall finish. Being the preferred option at the goal line is a big deal, while he’s still running a decent amount of routes. Heading into a Raiders smash spot, Harvey can be treated as a “benefit of the doubt” RB2. … Aaron Jones is attempting to play through a shoulder injury for what feels like the 100th time this season. He is genuinely questionable to face the Commanders’ beleaguered defense. If he goes, he must be considered an injury-risk RB3. If not, Jordan Mason will get yet another chance as a workload-based, play-and-play RB2,.

D’Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai have settled into one of the league’s most traditional backfield timeshare archetypes. Swift takes the lead when the Bears are trailing or trying to match points. Monangai is the guy when it’s closeout time or the Bears are dictating the game’s terms. On the road as touchdown underdogs vs. a Packers defense that stamps out the run, Week 14 is very much looking like a “Swift week,” though things have drawn even enough fantasy managers must always account for forecasting uncertainty. It must be noted, of course, that Monangai is missing practice time with an ankle issue. … After one of the most humiliating games in the franchise’s highly-embarrassing recent history, the Steelers are predictably claiming they will commit to the run for Sunday’s must-win divisional tilt with the Ravens. It makes sense, though we would imagine that means increased work for both Jaylen Warren and Kenneth Gainwell, and not just the former. The Ravens, who maintain a mediocre defense and are struggling mightily on offense, are little threat to blow the Steelers out, making Warren RB2 viable and Gainwell a decent-enough FLEX.

Woody Marks (foot) seems to be getting more banged up as the season goes on, but he should be out there for a must-win game with the Chiefs. Road ‘dogs in need of a play-making spark, the Texans should continue to feature their rookie back over Nick Chubb. … Kenneth Walker III’s snaps fell just as soon as they increased, but it undoubtedly had something to do with the fact the Vikings failed to muster a single point in Seattle. The Falcons are a similarly-overmatched foe for Week 14, though one who will be hosting a ‘Hawks team making one of the league’s longest road trips. Zach Charbonnet will receive a FLEX-level of work, but KWIII can still be assumed safely ahead. … Devin Neal had the Saints’ backfield largely to himself in Week 13, with the team mercifully not even bothering with Taysom Hill’s typically incessant nuisance touches. With Alvin Kamara (knee, ankle) yet to resume practicing, Neal gets another week of workload-based value on the RB2/3 borderline. … Chris Rodriguez Jr. has become the Commanders’ nominal lead back, but it’s a role failing to secure a plurality of the team’s snaps. Fantasy managers can still rely on a predictable touch count for a road date with the deflated Vikings.

Omarion Hampton (ankle) returns just as Justin Herbert (finger) is infirm. Most signs point toward Herbo playing, but you don’t have to be a game-planning expert to predict a more run-focused approach against the Eagles’ phenomenal defense. Even an eased-in Hampton should be able to produce borderline RB2 returns, while Kimani Vidal can be justified as a last-ditch FLEX. … The Jaguars’ backfield has devolved into a classic “I’m through trying to predict this (inappropriate curse word),” but as Hayden Winks points out, it sure looks like Bhayshul Tuten has taken over as the team’s goal-line back. Travis Etienne has long been allergic to touchdowns, while Tuten will have solid scoring odds for a high-totaled, (almost) home pick ‘em with the Jags. … With Trey Benson seeming to have suffered a setback with his knee injury, Bam Knight and Michael Carter both handled about 50 percent of the Cardinals’ Week 13 snaps. It could be more of a “Carter week” with the Cards big home underdogs against the Rams, but the game’s “sneaky shootout” potential does give Knight decent scoring odds, and therefore the rankings advantage.