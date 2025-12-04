2025 Week 14 Fantasy Football Rankings: WR

Nico Collins looks for a big day in Kansas City, Davante Adams keeps dunking at the goal line, and Michael Wilson awaits Marvin Harrison Jr.’s (heel) status.

Other positions: Quarterback | Running Back | Tight End/Kickers/Defense

Week 14 Receivers

1 Ja’Marr Chase CIN at BUF 2 Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA at ATL 3 George Pickens DAL at DET 4 Rashee Rice KC vs. HOU 5 CeeDee Lamb DAL at DET 6 Puka Nacua LAR at ARI 7 Jameson Williams DET vs. DAL 8 Nico Collins HOU at KC 9 Davante Adams LAR at ARI 10 Tee Higgins CIN at BUF 11 Michael Wilson ARI vs. LAR 12 Jaylen Waddle MIA at NYJ 13 A.J. Brown PHI at LAC 14 Emeka Egbuka TB vs. NO 15 DeVonta Smith PHI at LAC 16 Chris Olave NO at TB 17 Zay Flowers BAL vs. PIT 18 Christian Watson GB vs. CHI 19 Ladd McConkey LAC vs. PHI 20 Justin Jefferson MIN vs. WAS 21 Courtland Sutton DEN at LV 22 Terry McLaurin WAS at MIN 23 Alec Pierce IND at JAC 24 Mike Evans TB vs. NO 25 Khalil Shakir BUF vs. CIN 26 Jakobi Meyers JAC vs. IND 27 Deebo Samuel WAS at MIN 28 Michael Pittman Jr. IND at JAC 29 Rome Odunze CHI at GB 30 Brian Thomas Jr. JAC vs. IND 31 Adonai Mitchell NYJ vs. MIA 32 Troy Franklin DEN at LV 33 Xavier Worthy KC vs. HOU 34 Romeo Doubs GB vs. CHI 35 DK Metcalf PIT at BAL 36 Chris Godwin TB vs. NO 37 Jordan Addison MIN vs. WAS 38 Keenan Allen LAC vs. PHI 39 John Metchie NYJ vs. MIA 40 Darnell Mooney ATL vs. SEA 41 DJ Moore CHI at GB 42 Jayden Higgins HOU at KC 43 Quentin Johnston LAC vs. PHI 44 Dontayvion Wicks GB vs. CHI 45 Luther Burden III CHI at GB 46 Devaughn Vele NO at TB 47 Josh Downs IND at JAC 48 Greg Dortch ARI vs. LAR 49 Isaac TeSlaa DET vs. DAL 50 Jerry Jeudy CLE vs. TEN 51 Chimere Dike TEN at CLE 52 Cooper Kupp SEA at ATL 53 Malik Washington MIA at NYJ 54 Rashid Shaheed SEA at ATL 55 Pat Bryant DEN at LV 56 Keon Coleman BUF vs. CIN 57 Tre Tucker LV vs. DEN 58 Marquise Brown KC vs. HOU 59 Elic Ayomanor TEN at CLE 60 Tyler Lockett LV vs. DEN 61 Christian Kirk HOU at KC 62 Marvin Mims Jr. DEN at LV 63 Gabe Davis BUF vs. CIN 64 Andrei Iosivas CIN at BUF 65 Calvin Austin III PIT at BAL 66 Tez Johnson TB vs. NO 67 Rashod Bateman BAL vs. PIT 68 Cedric Tillman CLE vs. TEN 69 Xavier Hutchinson HOU at KC 70 Tom Kennedy DET vs. DAL

WR Notes: Jameson Williams fantasy finishes since head coach Dan Campbell took over as play-caller: WR1, WR8, WR1,000 and WR4. The first two happened with Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle) in the lineup. With ARSB on the wrong side of questionable for Thursday night’s likely shootout with the Cowboys, Jamo is one of the X-factors of the final week of the fantasy regular season. … With Marvin Harrison Jr. (heel) already back on the shelf, Michael Wilson should resume his soul reaving vs. a Rams pass defense that just got horribly exposed by the Panthers. Relying on Wilson with a playoff berth on the line probably isn’t how you drew it up, but these things happen in this beautiful game of ours. … Whining apparently works. Since making his moans loud enough to be heard from the International Space Station, A.J. Brown is suddenly pumping out 100-yard games again. Profitable, but it will be put to the test against an elite Chargers pass defense, one whose offense might struggle as Justin Herbert (finger) either plays hurt or sits. Aka, the Eagles might not need to match points.

With LT Joe Alt out, Justin Herbert injured, and the Eagles playing ferocious pass defense of late, most signs point toward the Chargers riding their short-area attack through the air. Hopefully good for Ladd McConkey, definitely good for Keenan Allen, and hugely not great for Quentin Johnston. I’ve moved Allen up and Johnston down from their recent rankings perches. … The Packers’ receiver corps is the kind of position group where as soon as you feel like you know something, it turns out you actually know nothing. That being said, it sure looks like Christian Watson has overtaken Romeo Doubs as the primary option. He’s displaying a higher floor and remains a better big-play/spiked week bet. Watson is too volatile to get the better of Doubs every week, but it looks like it will be most weeks down the stretch. … Maybe this is too old school of an approach, but the short of it? I’m not missing the fantasy playoffs with Justin Jefferson on my bench. If it happens with him in the lineup, so be it. Jefferson has managed to keep his J.J. McCarthy floor in the 4/40 range. Even a quarterback as bad as “Nine” will eventually supply a spiked week to a wideout as talented as Jefferson.

Although Terry McLaurin was on something of a snap count in his long-overdue return, he easily retook control of the Commanders’ receiver corps. Having thankfully avoided further injury, Scary Terry now has a much better matchup than the Broncos in the Vikings. The risk with Minnesota is always that the opposing team won’t have to throw enough to generate fantasy points, but McLaurin can be immediately thrust back into the WR2 mix, especially if Jayden Daniels (elbow) returns. … Mike Evans (collarbone) will slot in on the WR2/3 borderline if activated from injured reserve. Seeing as he’s returning from a bone break rather than muscle pull or ligament tear, the fact that he’s practicing at all is a pretty good indication he will play. His conditioning is another matter, but Evans is the kind of player whose “snap count” would probably include all the most important plays. With the Bucs in desperate need of a red-zone finisher, Evans would likely immediately resume his touchdown-scoring ways. … Evans’ potential return leaves Emeka Egbuka and Chris Godwin in a lurch, though is also potentially helpful. Evans occupies defensive attention, and Egbuka, who has been struggling with drops, could probably do for less of it. Godwin will be a lower-end WR3 either way.

Rome Odunze is who we thought the bad version of Jameson Williams was? Neither compiling nor spiking weeks with any great frequency, Odunze has devolved to boom/bust WR3 status, especially for matchups like Sunday’s date with Micah Parsons’ Packers, which will have the Bears relying on the run. … Hey, Brian Thomas Jr. was blocking well in his Week 13 return. Kidding aside, the play at least displayed renewed vigor from a wideout who has appeared lost inside his own head at times this season. With Sauce Gardner (calf) out for a Colts defense BTJ has typically owned, he’s a moonshot play if you need upside in your final matchup of the regular season. … We finally have proof of Adonai Mitchell concept. Although his 52-yard touchdown against the Falcons was nice, it was his 12 targets that really caught our attention. Even 5-6 weekly looks would be a good baseline for someone who Mitchell’s down-field ability. If it’s going to be in the 8-10 range under Tyrod Taylor, Mitchell becomes a miraculous must start at the most important time of year.

We’ve seen Devaughn Vele pop-up performances before, mostly as a Bronco in 2024. Vele’s 15 targets over the past two weeks might be even more notable than last Sunday’s 93 yards, but at the end of the day, he’s probably no better than the No. 3 target for Tyler Shough. This is not a Michael Wilson or even Adonai Mitchell situation in the making. … Jayden Higgins is a WR3 by average PPR points over the past five weeks. He has seen a meaningful increase in looks, likely moving ahead of Christian Kirk in the process. Every Texans pass catcher is a decent volume bet with Houston needing to match points with the Chiefs on the road. … Isaac TesLaa was one of this week’s great waiver wire hopes, but he doesn’t have the most “scalable” of skill-sets. TesLaa is a down-field, tight-area playmaker. We doubt he suddenly starts compiling just because Amon-Ra St. Brown is on the shelf. While it’s true that ARSB’s expected absence will have almost guaranteed trickle down for the Lions’ reserve wideouts, TesLaa is a borderline WR4 with a zero-point floor.