2025 Week 14 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF

Travis Kelce prepares for a tough matchup in the Texans, Brenton Strange goes in search of another TE1 day, and Darren Waller battles for targets in a low-volume Dolphins passing attack.

Week 14 Tight Ends

1 Trey McBride ARI vs. LAR 2 Brock Bowers LV vs. DEN 3 Travis Kelce KC vs. HOU 4 Tyler Warren IND at JAC 5 Jake Ferguson DAL at DET 6 Dalton Kincaid BUF vs. CIN 7 Kyle Pitts ATL vs. SEA 8 Brenton Strange JAC vs. IND 9 Colston Loveland CHI at GB 10 Juwan Johnson NO at TB 11 Harold Fannin Jr. CLE vs. TEN 12 Dalton Schultz HOU at KC 13 Mark Andrews BAL vs. PIT 14 Oronde Gadsden II LAC vs. PHI 15 Zach Ertz WAS at MIN 16 Dallas Goedert PHI at LAC 17 Darren Waller MIA at NYJ 18 Mason Taylor NYJ vs. MIA 19 Isaiah Likely BAL vs. PIT 20 T.J. Hockenson MIN vs. WAS 21 Evan Engram DEN at LV 22 AJ Barner SEA at ATL 23 Cade Otton TB vs. NO 24 Gunnar Helm TEN at CLE 25 Colby Parkinson LAR at ARI 26 Chig Okonkwo TEN at CLE 27 Mike Gesicki CIN at BUF 28 Darnell Washington PIT at BAL 29 Taysom Hill NO at TB 30 David Njoku CLE vs. TEN 31 Pat Freiermuth PIT at BAL 32 Greg Dulcich MIA at NYJ 33 Jonnu Smith PIT at BAL 34 Noah Fant CIN at BUF 35 Dawson Knox BUF vs. CIN 36 Luke Musgrave GB vs. CHI

TE Notes: Dalton Kincaid (hamstring, knee) keeps inching toward a return. If he plays, he will be sprinting back into your lineup. The TE1/2 borderline is more unsettled than ever, and Kincaid’s importance to the Bills’ offense has never been greater. Who knows, he might even better six targets in a game this season. … Brenton Strange has finished as the TE4 and TE8 in two games since returning. That he’s done so on just nine targets has fantasy managers a bit wary of taking the plunge, but Strange was posting mid-range TE1 numbers before going down. He also did so down the stretch of 2024. This should be more real than his initial modest target counts make it appear. … Tight end is bad enough that, depending on your games played slider, Colston Loveland is a top five option by average PPR points over the past five weeks. That’s despite doing better than 4/55 just one time in the process. Loveland has at least established a reasonable floor, and we know the spiked week potential is there.

Continually underrated for his compiling because he plays in an unloved offense and rarely scores, Dalton Schultz nevertheless has TE1 appeal for a Chiefs matchup where the Texans are almost certainly going to have to throw to win. … 10th in overall tight end yardage, 21-year-old Harold Fannin has all the makings of a long-term menace at the position. There’s just so little upside as the Browns rotate quarterbacks and continue to encounter terrible game environments, either via awful weather or imperfect opponents. … The Steelers are a plus tight end matchup, but Mark Andrews’ production has become so scattershot you might almost be better off chasing big plays via Isaiah Likely, who finally spiked a week against the Bengals on Thanksgiving. … Oronde Gadsden is proving to be environment-dependent, and the Bolts’ somehow just keeps getting worse. Even beyond Justin Herbert’s (finger) status is this week’s horrific Eagles matchup. Gadsden’s well demonstrated upside means he can still be relied on in a TE1 pinch, but he’s faded from the TE5-8 range that looked like it was going to be his permanent 2025 home.

Speaking of faded, Dallas Goedert has just 10 scoreless catches for 114 yards over the past month. He’s the victim of not only an Eagles offensive downturn, but a shift in philosophy that has understandably had Jalen Hurts focusing more on his elite wideouts, particularly No. 1 A.J. Brown. … Although his overall opportunities have been limited, Darren Waller is typically doing damage when the Dolphins give him a shot down the seam. If you can’t manage a floor-based bet at tight end, Waller is a perfect touchdown chasing option. … Mason Taylor isn’t benefitting from the Jets’ revived passing attack as Tyrod Taylor focuses on his wideouts. He’s still a decent overall bet for 5/50 in a plus matchup with a bad Dolphins defense that hemorrhages points up the seam. … Gunnar Helm and Chig Okonkwo are posting decent compiling totals while struggling for any TE2 relevance whatsoever because of the seeming impossibility of the Titans scoring offensive touchdowns. … Colby Parkinson continues to catch 3-4 weekly passes and at least be a part of Matthew Stafford’s goal-line progression.

Week 14 Kickers

1 Brandon Aubrey DAL at DET 2 Jason Myers SEA at ATL 3 Wil Lutz DEN at LV 4 Ka’imi Fairbairn HOU at KC 5 Chase McLaughlin TB vs. NO 6 Evan McPherson CIN at BUF 7 Jake Bates DET vs. DAL 8 Cam Little JAC vs. IND 9 Harrison Mevis LAR at ARI 10 Harrison Butker KC vs. HOU 11 Cameron Dicker LAC vs. PHI 12 Matt Prater BUF vs. CIN 13 Tyler Loop BAL vs. PIT 14 Chris Boswell PIT at BAL 15 Brandon McManus GB vs. CHI 16 Cairo Santos CHI at GB 17 Jake Elliott PHI at LAC 18 Nick Folk NYJ vs. MIA 19 Riley Patterson MIA at NYJ 20 Jake Moody WAS at MIN 21 Chad Ryland ARI vs. LAR 22 Blake Grupe IND at JAC 23 Will Reichard MIN vs. WAS 24 Charlie Smyth NO at TB 25 Zane Gonzalez ATL vs. SEA 26 Daniel Carlson LV vs. DEN 27 Andre Szmyt CLE vs. TEN 28 Joey Slye TEN at CLE

Week 14 Defense/Special Teams