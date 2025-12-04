 Skip navigation
2025 Week 14 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF

  
Published December 4, 2025 11:22 AM

Travis Kelce prepares for a tough matchup in the Texans, Brenton Strange goes in search of another TE1 day, and Darren Waller battles for targets in a low-volume Dolphins passing attack.

Other positions: Quarterback | Running Back | Receiver

Week 14 Tight Ends

1Trey McBrideARIvs. LAR
2Brock BowersLVvs. DEN
3Travis KelceKCvs. HOU
4Tyler WarrenINDat JAC
5Jake FergusonDALat DET
6Dalton KincaidBUFvs. CIN
7Kyle Pitts ATLvs. SEA
8Brenton StrangeJACvs. IND
9Colston LovelandCHIat GB
10Juwan JohnsonNOat TB
11Harold Fannin Jr.CLEvs. TEN
12Dalton SchultzHOUat KC
13Mark AndrewsBALvs. PIT
14Oronde Gadsden IILACvs. PHI
15Zach ErtzWASat MIN
16Dallas GoedertPHIat LAC
17Darren WallerMIAat NYJ
18Mason TaylorNYJvs. MIA
19Isaiah LikelyBALvs. PIT
20T.J. HockensonMINvs. WAS
21Evan EngramDENat LV
22AJ BarnerSEAat ATL
23Cade OttonTBvs. NO
24Gunnar HelmTENat CLE
25Colby ParkinsonLARat ARI
26Chig OkonkwoTENat CLE
27Mike GesickiCINat BUF
28Darnell WashingtonPITat BAL
29Taysom HillNOat TB
30David NjokuCLEvs. TEN
31Pat FreiermuthPITat BAL
32Greg DulcichMIAat NYJ
33Jonnu SmithPITat BAL
34Noah FantCINat BUF
35Dawson KnoxBUFvs. CIN
36Luke MusgraveGBvs. CHI

TE Notes: Dalton Kincaid (hamstring, knee) keeps inching toward a return. If he plays, he will be sprinting back into your lineup. The TE1/2 borderline is more unsettled than ever, and Kincaid’s importance to the Bills’ offense has never been greater. Who knows, he might even better six targets in a game this season. … Brenton Strange has finished as the TE4 and TE8 in two games since returning. That he’s done so on just nine targets has fantasy managers a bit wary of taking the plunge, but Strange was posting mid-range TE1 numbers before going down. He also did so down the stretch of 2024. This should be more real than his initial modest target counts make it appear. … Tight end is bad enough that, depending on your games played slider, Colston Loveland is a top five option by average PPR points over the past five weeks. That’s despite doing better than 4/55 just one time in the process. Loveland has at least established a reasonable floor, and we know the spiked week potential is there.

Continually underrated for his compiling because he plays in an unloved offense and rarely scores, Dalton Schultz nevertheless has TE1 appeal for a Chiefs matchup where the Texans are almost certainly going to have to throw to win. … 10th in overall tight end yardage, 21-year-old Harold Fannin has all the makings of a long-term menace at the position. There’s just so little upside as the Browns rotate quarterbacks and continue to encounter terrible game environments, either via awful weather or imperfect opponents. … The Steelers are a plus tight end matchup, but Mark Andrews’ production has become so scattershot you might almost be better off chasing big plays via Isaiah Likely, who finally spiked a week against the Bengals on Thanksgiving. … Oronde Gadsden is proving to be environment-dependent, and the Bolts’ somehow just keeps getting worse. Even beyond Justin Herbert’s (finger) status is this week’s horrific Eagles matchup. Gadsden’s well demonstrated upside means he can still be relied on in a TE1 pinch, but he’s faded from the TE5-8 range that looked like it was going to be his permanent 2025 home.

Speaking of faded, Dallas Goedert has just 10 scoreless catches for 114 yards over the past month. He’s the victim of not only an Eagles offensive downturn, but a shift in philosophy that has understandably had Jalen Hurts focusing more on his elite wideouts, particularly No. 1 A.J. Brown. … Although his overall opportunities have been limited, Darren Waller is typically doing damage when the Dolphins give him a shot down the seam. If you can’t manage a floor-based bet at tight end, Waller is a perfect touchdown chasing option. … Mason Taylor isn’t benefitting from the Jets’ revived passing attack as Tyrod Taylor focuses on his wideouts. He’s still a decent overall bet for 5/50 in a plus matchup with a bad Dolphins defense that hemorrhages points up the seam. … Gunnar Helm and Chig Okonkwo are posting decent compiling totals while struggling for any TE2 relevance whatsoever because of the seeming impossibility of the Titans scoring offensive touchdowns. … Colby Parkinson continues to catch 3-4 weekly passes and at least be a part of Matthew Stafford’s goal-line progression.

Week 14 Kickers

1Brandon AubreyDALat DET
2Jason MyersSEAat ATL
3Wil LutzDENat LV
4Ka’imi FairbairnHOUat KC
5Chase McLaughlinTBvs. NO
6Evan McPhersonCINat BUF
7Jake BatesDETvs. DAL
8Cam LittleJACvs. IND
9Harrison MevisLARat ARI
10Harrison ButkerKCvs. HOU
11Cameron DickerLACvs. PHI
12Matt PraterBUFvs. CIN
13Tyler LoopBALvs. PIT
14Chris BoswellPITat BAL
15Brandon McManusGBvs. CHI
16Cairo SantosCHIat GB
17Jake ElliottPHIat LAC
18Nick FolkNYJvs. MIA
19Riley PattersonMIAat NYJ
20Jake MoodyWASat MIN
21Chad RylandARIvs. LAR
22Blake GrupeINDat JAC
23Will ReichardMINvs. WAS
24Charlie SmythNOat TB
25Zane GonzalezATLvs. SEA
26Daniel CarlsonLVvs. DEN
27Andre SzmytCLEvs. TEN
28Joey SlyeTENat CLE

Week 14 Defense/Special Teams

1Cleveland Brownsvs. TEN
2Denver Broncosat LV
3Seattle Seahawksat ATL
4Washington Commandersat MIN
5Tennessee Titansat CLE
6Green Bay Packersvs. CHI
7New York Jetsvs. MIA
8Miami Dolphinsat NYJ
9Philadelphia Eaglesat LAC
10Tampa Bay Buccaneersvs. NO
11Los Angeles Ramsat ARI
12Minnesota Vikingsvs. WAS
13Baltimore Ravensvs. PIT
14Jacksonville Jaguarsvs. IND
15Kansas City Chiefsvs. HOU
16Pittsburgh Steelersat BAL
17Los Angeles Chargersvs. PHI
18Indianapolis Coltsat JAC
19Houston Texansat KC
20Buffalo Billsvs. CIN
21Atlanta Falconsvs. SEA
22Dallas Cowboysat DET
23New Orleans Saintsat TB
24Arizona Cardinalsvs. LAR
25Chicago Bearsat GB
26Detroit Lionsvs. DAL
27Cincinnati Bengalsat BUF
28Las Vegas Raidersvs. DEN