2025 Week 14 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF
Travis Kelce prepares for a tough matchup in the Texans, Brenton Strange goes in search of another TE1 day, and Darren Waller battles for targets in a low-volume Dolphins passing attack.
Week 14 Tight Ends
|1
|Trey McBride
|ARI
|vs. LAR
|2
|Brock Bowers
|LV
|vs. DEN
|3
|Travis Kelce
|KC
|vs. HOU
|4
|Tyler Warren
|IND
|at JAC
|5
|Jake Ferguson
|DAL
|at DET
|6
|Dalton Kincaid
|BUF
|vs. CIN
|7
|Kyle Pitts
|ATL
|vs. SEA
|8
|Brenton Strange
|JAC
|vs. IND
|9
|Colston Loveland
|CHI
|at GB
|10
|Juwan Johnson
|NO
|at TB
|11
|Harold Fannin Jr.
|CLE
|vs. TEN
|12
|Dalton Schultz
|HOU
|at KC
|13
|Mark Andrews
|BAL
|vs. PIT
|14
|Oronde Gadsden II
|LAC
|vs. PHI
|15
|Zach Ertz
|WAS
|at MIN
|16
|Dallas Goedert
|PHI
|at LAC
|17
|Darren Waller
|MIA
|at NYJ
|18
|Mason Taylor
|NYJ
|vs. MIA
|19
|Isaiah Likely
|BAL
|vs. PIT
|20
|T.J. Hockenson
|MIN
|vs. WAS
|21
|Evan Engram
|DEN
|at LV
|22
|AJ Barner
|SEA
|at ATL
|23
|Cade Otton
|TB
|vs. NO
|24
|Gunnar Helm
|TEN
|at CLE
|25
|Colby Parkinson
|LAR
|at ARI
|26
|Chig Okonkwo
|TEN
|at CLE
|27
|Mike Gesicki
|CIN
|at BUF
|28
|Darnell Washington
|PIT
|at BAL
|29
|Taysom Hill
|NO
|at TB
|30
|David Njoku
|CLE
|vs. TEN
|31
|Pat Freiermuth
|PIT
|at BAL
|32
|Greg Dulcich
|MIA
|at NYJ
|33
|Jonnu Smith
|PIT
|at BAL
|34
|Noah Fant
|CIN
|at BUF
|35
|Dawson Knox
|BUF
|vs. CIN
|36
|Luke Musgrave
|GB
|vs. CHI
TE Notes: Dalton Kincaid (hamstring, knee) keeps inching toward a return. If he plays, he will be sprinting back into your lineup. The TE1/2 borderline is more unsettled than ever, and Kincaid’s importance to the Bills’ offense has never been greater. Who knows, he might even better six targets in a game this season. … Brenton Strange has finished as the TE4 and TE8 in two games since returning. That he’s done so on just nine targets has fantasy managers a bit wary of taking the plunge, but Strange was posting mid-range TE1 numbers before going down. He also did so down the stretch of 2024. This should be more real than his initial modest target counts make it appear. … Tight end is bad enough that, depending on your games played slider, Colston Loveland is a top five option by average PPR points over the past five weeks. That’s despite doing better than 4/55 just one time in the process. Loveland has at least established a reasonable floor, and we know the spiked week potential is there.
Continually underrated for his compiling because he plays in an unloved offense and rarely scores, Dalton Schultz nevertheless has TE1 appeal for a Chiefs matchup where the Texans are almost certainly going to have to throw to win. … 10th in overall tight end yardage, 21-year-old Harold Fannin has all the makings of a long-term menace at the position. There’s just so little upside as the Browns rotate quarterbacks and continue to encounter terrible game environments, either via awful weather or imperfect opponents. … The Steelers are a plus tight end matchup, but Mark Andrews’ production has become so scattershot you might almost be better off chasing big plays via Isaiah Likely, who finally spiked a week against the Bengals on Thanksgiving. … Oronde Gadsden is proving to be environment-dependent, and the Bolts’ somehow just keeps getting worse. Even beyond Justin Herbert’s (finger) status is this week’s horrific Eagles matchup. Gadsden’s well demonstrated upside means he can still be relied on in a TE1 pinch, but he’s faded from the TE5-8 range that looked like it was going to be his permanent 2025 home.
Speaking of faded, Dallas Goedert has just 10 scoreless catches for 114 yards over the past month. He’s the victim of not only an Eagles offensive downturn, but a shift in philosophy that has understandably had Jalen Hurts focusing more on his elite wideouts, particularly No. 1 A.J. Brown. … Although his overall opportunities have been limited, Darren Waller is typically doing damage when the Dolphins give him a shot down the seam. If you can’t manage a floor-based bet at tight end, Waller is a perfect touchdown chasing option. … Mason Taylor isn’t benefitting from the Jets’ revived passing attack as Tyrod Taylor focuses on his wideouts. He’s still a decent overall bet for 5/50 in a plus matchup with a bad Dolphins defense that hemorrhages points up the seam. … Gunnar Helm and Chig Okonkwo are posting decent compiling totals while struggling for any TE2 relevance whatsoever because of the seeming impossibility of the Titans scoring offensive touchdowns. … Colby Parkinson continues to catch 3-4 weekly passes and at least be a part of Matthew Stafford’s goal-line progression.
Week 14 Kickers
|1
|Brandon Aubrey
|DAL
|at DET
|2
|Jason Myers
|SEA
|at ATL
|3
|Wil Lutz
|DEN
|at LV
|4
|Ka’imi Fairbairn
|HOU
|at KC
|5
|Chase McLaughlin
|TB
|vs. NO
|6
|Evan McPherson
|CIN
|at BUF
|7
|Jake Bates
|DET
|vs. DAL
|8
|Cam Little
|JAC
|vs. IND
|9
|Harrison Mevis
|LAR
|at ARI
|10
|Harrison Butker
|KC
|vs. HOU
|11
|Cameron Dicker
|LAC
|vs. PHI
|12
|Matt Prater
|BUF
|vs. CIN
|13
|Tyler Loop
|BAL
|vs. PIT
|14
|Chris Boswell
|PIT
|at BAL
|15
|Brandon McManus
|GB
|vs. CHI
|16
|Cairo Santos
|CHI
|at GB
|17
|Jake Elliott
|PHI
|at LAC
|18
|Nick Folk
|NYJ
|vs. MIA
|19
|Riley Patterson
|MIA
|at NYJ
|20
|Jake Moody
|WAS
|at MIN
|21
|Chad Ryland
|ARI
|vs. LAR
|22
|Blake Grupe
|IND
|at JAC
|23
|Will Reichard
|MIN
|vs. WAS
|24
|Charlie Smyth
|NO
|at TB
|25
|Zane Gonzalez
|ATL
|vs. SEA
|26
|Daniel Carlson
|LV
|vs. DEN
|27
|Andre Szmyt
|CLE
|vs. TEN
|28
|Joey Slye
|TEN
|at CLE
Week 14 Defense/Special Teams
|1
|Cleveland Browns
|vs. TEN
|2
|Denver Broncos
|at LV
|3
|Seattle Seahawks
|at ATL
|4
|Washington Commanders
|at MIN
|5
|Tennessee Titans
|at CLE
|6
|Green Bay Packers
|vs. CHI
|7
|New York Jets
|vs. MIA
|8
|Miami Dolphins
|at NYJ
|9
|Philadelphia Eagles
|at LAC
|10
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|vs. NO
|11
|Los Angeles Rams
|at ARI
|12
|Minnesota Vikings
|vs. WAS
|13
|Baltimore Ravens
|vs. PIT
|14
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|vs. IND
|15
|Kansas City Chiefs
|vs. HOU
|16
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|at BAL
|17
|Los Angeles Chargers
|vs. PHI
|18
|Indianapolis Colts
|at JAC
|19
|Houston Texans
|at KC
|20
|Buffalo Bills
|vs. CIN
|21
|Atlanta Falcons
|vs. SEA
|22
|Dallas Cowboys
|at DET
|23
|New Orleans Saints
|at TB
|24
|Arizona Cardinals
|vs. LAR
|25
|Chicago Bears
|at GB
|26
|Detroit Lions
|vs. DAL
|27
|Cincinnati Bengals
|at BUF
|28
|Las Vegas Raiders
|vs. DEN