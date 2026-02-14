Team Knicks hoists Shooting Stars Trophy

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX 2025 Rd 02 San Diego Jorge Prado closeup.JPG
Jorge Prado withdraws from Seattle SMX Round 6 with a shoulder injury
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
ken_roczen.jpg
Ken Roczen stalls, recovers, and wins Heat 1; Hunter Lawrence wins SMX Round 6 Heat 2 in Seattle
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NCAA Basketball: Purdue at Iowa
C.J. Cox, Gicarri Harris lead No. 13 Purdue past Iowa, 78-57

Top Clips

nbc_nba_mannixsilver_260214.jpg
Silver: No punishment ‘off the table’ for tanking
nbc_nba_shootingstars_v2_260214.jpg
Team Knicks swaggers to Shooting Stars win
nbc_cbb_ksc_houston_260214.jpg
Highlights: Houston rolls Kansas State at home

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX 2025 Rd 02 San Diego Jorge Prado closeup.JPG
Jorge Prado withdraws from Seattle SMX Round 6 with a shoulder injury
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
ken_roczen.jpg
Ken Roczen stalls, recovers, and wins Heat 1; Hunter Lawrence wins SMX Round 6 Heat 2 in Seattle
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NCAA Basketball: Purdue at Iowa
C.J. Cox, Gicarri Harris lead No. 13 Purdue past Iowa, 78-57

Top Clips

nbc_nba_mannixsilver_260214.jpg
Silver: No punishment ‘off the table’ for tanking
nbc_nba_shootingstars_v2_260214.jpg
Team Knicks swaggers to Shooting Stars win
nbc_cbb_ksc_houston_260214.jpg
Highlights: Houston rolls Kansas State at home

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Team Knicks hoists Shooting Stars Trophy

February 14, 2026 06:52 PM
Jalen Brunson, Karl Anthony-Towns, and Knicks legend Allan Houston discuss their Shooting Stars challenge win, with Towns expressing their confidence going into the event.

Related Videos

nbc_nba_mannixsilver_260214.jpg
04:38
Silver: No punishment ‘off the table’ for tanking
nbc_nba_shootingstars_v2_260214.jpg
01:42
Team Knicks swaggers to Shooting Stars win
nbc_nba_lillardinterview_260214.jpg
02:39
Lillard ‘adding to legacy’ with 3-Pt Contest win
nbc_nba_3pointshootout_260214.jpg
02:53
Lillard bests Booker in thrilling 3-Point Contest
nbc_nba_maxeypregameintv_260214.jpg
05:56
Maxey ‘proving a point’ at All-Star Weekend
nbc_nba_mclaughlinintv_260214.jpg
05:13
McLaughlin-Levrone shares buzz of LA28 Olympics
nbc_nba_jalenjohnsonintv_260214.jpg
06:04
Johnson ‘embracing everything’ at All-Star Weekend
nbc_nba_allstarpress_260214.jpg
01:19
NBA Stars Giannis, Brown call for 1-on-1 in ASG
nbc_nba_edgecombcomp_260213.jpg
01:32
HLs: Edgecombe puts on a show in Rising Stars
nbc_nba_risingstarstrophy_260213.jpg
02:49
Edgecombe wins Rising Stars MVP for Team Vince
nbc_nba_bryantpostgameintv_260213.jpg
51
Bryant relishing All-Star Weekend experience
vc_interview.jpg
01:16
Carter hopes Rising Stars ‘sets the tone’ for ASG
nbc_nba_vincevsmelo_260213.jpg
02:08
Highlights: Team Vince vs Team Melo, Rising Stars
nbc_nba_vincevstmac_260213.jpg
02:40
Highlights: Team Vince vs Team T-Mac, Rising Stars
nbc_nba_austinvsmelo_260213.jpg
02:25
Highlights: Team Melo vs Team Austin, Rising Stars
nbc_nba_melopostgameintv_260213.jpg
01:03
Team Melo ‘stayed the course’ to advance to finals
nbc_nba_risingstarsintros_260213.jpg
07:00
Team introductions for Castrol Rising Stars
nbc_roto_lebronjames_260213.jpg
01:07
LeBron now NBA’s oldest player with triple-double
nbc_roto_alexsarr_260213.jpg
01:20
Sarr out around two weeks with hamstring strain
nbc_roto_evanmobley_260213.jpg
01:25
Harden, Mobley could form special duo in fantasy
dame_mpx.jpg
01:21
Lillard capable of winning third 3-point contest
nbc_roto_allstarmvp_260213.jpg
01:46
Wembanyama is ASG MVP favorite for ‘good reason’
nbc_nba_3pointcontest_260213.jpg
04:51
NBA 3-point contest predictions: Knueppel, Maxey
nbc_nba_allstarideas_260213.jpg
08:57
Ideas for future NBA All-Star Weekend events
nbc_nbc_enjoydunkcontest_260213.jpg
06:03
Top contenders to win 2026 NBA Slam Dunk Contest
nbc_nbc_dkpick6_260213_copy.jpg
04:49
Murray, Maxey lead NBA All-Star Game MVP picks
nbc_nba_lebroncomp_260212(2).jpg
01:59
HLs: LeBron earns historic triple-double vs. Mavs
nbc_roto_jarenjackson_260212.jpg
01:58
Who will step up for Jazz with Jackson Jr. hurt?
nbc_roto_murphyV2_260212.jpg
01:35
NOP should play it safe with Murphy after injury
nbc_roto_cooperflagg_260212.jpg
01:50
Flagg out for Rising Stars game with foot injury

Latest Clips

nbc_cbb_ksc_houston_260214.jpg
02:20
Highlights: Houston rolls Kansas State at home
nbc_nba_hbcuclassic_260213(2).jpg
05:02
Highlights: HBCU Classic, Hampton vs N.C. A&T
nbc_roto_kennethwalkeriii_260213.jpg
01:52
Will Seahawks place franchise tag on Walker III?
nbc_roto_georgepitckens_260213.jpg
01:42
Is placing franchise tag on Pickens right choice?
nbc_nfl_dungykidmediaday_260212.jpg
03:04
SEA, NE players chat with Tony Dungy’s son, Jalen
nbc_dps_noaheagleinterview_260213.jpg
08:52
Eagle ‘excited’ to call NBA All-Star Weekend
nbc_pl_2robbiesdyche_260213.jpg
06:14
Forest ‘never seemed to kick on’ under Dyche
nbc_pl_2robbiesfrank_260213.jpg
13:55
What went wrong for Frank at Spurs?
nbc_dps_tanking_260213.jpg
03:06
NBA fines ‘won’t change’ behavior with lottery
tirico.jpg
13:05
Tirico on not ‘hitting the wall’ during Olympics
harbaugh.jpg
12:40
Dart made Harbaugh ‘really excited’ to join Giants
nbc_pft_rams_260213.jpg
14:52
Source: NFL, McAulay discussed LAR-SEA conversion
nbc_pft_tua_260213.jpg
01:58
What will the Dolphins do with Tagovailoa?
nbc_pft_falconsV2_260213.jpg
04:36
NFL has ‘no accountability’ with hiring practices
nbc_pft_stevetisch_260213.jpg
15:31
Florio: Tisch-Epstein contact ‘anything but brief’
nbc_pft_seahawkssell_260213.jpg
06:21
Report: Seahawks begin process to sell team
nbc_pft_tanking_260213.jpg
18:37
Are the NFL, NBA doing enough to combat tanking?
nbc_pft_maxxcrosby_260213.jpg
28:14
Florio: Raiders ‘shouldn’t wait’ to trade Crosby
nbc_wnba_reesereturn_260212.jpg
07:52
Reese making Unrivaled return with Rose BC
nbc_wnba_unrivaled1s_260212.jpg
13:09
Esquire: Unrivaled 1-on-1 isn’t for everyone
nbc_wnba_usaroster_260212.jpg
11:18
Team USA qualifying roster headlined by youth
nbc_wcbb_michnwestern_260212.jpg
03:09
HLs: Olson, No. 7 Michigan take down Northwestern
nbc_nas_duels_250212.jpg
14:31
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series Duels at Daytona
nbc_wcbb_pennmaryland_260212.jpg
03:16
HLs: No. 20 Maryland surges late, beats Penn State
nbc_pl_mw26allgoals_260212.jpg
13:01
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 26
nbc_pl_arsgoal1_260212.jpg
01:36
Madueke’s header gives Arsenal lead over Brentford
nbc_pl_bregoal1_260212.jpg
01:35
Lewis-Potter heads Brentford level with Arsenal
nbc_pl_brearshl_260212.jpg
12:18
Extended HLs: Brentford v. Arsenal Matchweek 26
nbc_roto_briancallahan_260212.jpg
01:40
NYG adding Callahan may be ‘a red flag’ for Dart
nbc_roto_kevinpatullo_260212.jpg
01:38
Dolphins hire Patullo as pass game coordinator