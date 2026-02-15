 Skip navigation
Top News

NCAA Basketball: Auburn at Arkansas
Darius Acuff Jr., Billy Richmond III have career nights as No. 21 Arkansas beats Auburn
Malik Thomas
Thomas, Lewis help No. 15 Virginia beat Ohio State 70-66 in Nashville
Jadyn Wooten
Wooten scores 16, Whiting posts double-double as Oklahoma State beats No. 16 Texas Tech women 75-65

Top Clips

nbc_smx_450recap_260214(2).jpg
Tomac conquers rough track for 450 win in Seattle
nbc_smx_deeganintv_260214.jpg
Deegan victorious after ‘gnarliest’ battle
nbc_smx_250kitchen_260214.jpg
Kitchen calls Seattle race ‘coolest of his life’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Deegan, Kitchen have epic 250SX duel in Seattle

February 15, 2026 12:17 AM
Ricky Carmichael and Jason Weigandt break down the thrilling battle that highlighted the 250 race in Lumen Field.

Latest Clips

nbc_smx_450recap_260214(2).jpg
04:10
Tomac conquers rough track for 450 win in Seattle
nbc_smx_deeganintv_260214.jpg
49
Deegan victorious after ‘gnarliest’ battle
nbc_smx_250kitchen_260214.jpg
01:03
Kitchen calls Seattle race ‘coolest of his life’
nbc_smx_250anstie_260214.jpg
01:13
Anstie back on the podium in Seattle
nbc_smx_450tomac_260214.jpg
51
Tomac glad to conquer Seattle for 450 SX victory
nbc_smx_450webb_260214.jpg
01:27
Webb on Seattle track: ‘Fun with a side of sketch’
nbc_smx_450cooper_260214.jpg
55
Cooper pumped to get back on podium in Seattle
nbc_cbb_minnwash_260214.jpg
03:19
Highlights: Washington pushes past Minnesota
nbc_mcbb_georgetownvsuconn_260214.jpg
06:03
Highlights: UConn survives scare vs. Georgetown
nbc_moto_smx_260214.jpg
24:25
Highlights: Supercross Round 6, Seattle
nbc_golf_morikawa17and18_260214.jpg
02:06
Morikawa finishes strong in Rd. 3 at Pebble Beach
nbc_nba_keshoddunkhl_v2_260214.jpg
01:57
Johnson dances way to Slam Dunk Contest title
nbc_nba_keshoddeskintv_v2_260214.jpg
02:58
Johnson: ‘Had crazy faith’ in winning Dunk Contest
nbc_nba_keshodpostintv_v3_260214.jpg
02:06
Johnson after Dunk Contest win: ‘Keep dreaming’
nbc_nba_mannixsilver_260214.jpg
04:38
Silver: No punishment ‘off the table’ for tanking
nbc_nba_shootingstarstrophy_260214.jpg
01:57
Team Knicks hoists Shooting Stars Trophy
nbc_nba_shootingstars_v2_260214.jpg
01:42
Team Knicks swaggers to Shooting Stars win
nbc_cbb_ksc_houston_260214.jpg
02:20
Highlights: Houston rolls Kansas State at home
nbc_nba_lillardinterview_260214.jpg
02:39
Lillard ‘adding to legacy’ with 3-Pt Contest win
nbc_nba_3pointshootout_260214.jpg
02:53
Lillard bests Booker in thrilling 3-Point Contest
nbc_nba_maxeypregameintv_260214.jpg
05:56
Maxey ‘proving a point’ at All-Star Weekend
nbc_nba_mclaughlinintv_260214.jpg
05:13
McLaughlin-Levrone shares buzz of LA28 Olympics
nbc_nba_jalenjohnsonintv_260214.jpg
06:04
Johnson ‘embracing everything’ at All-Star Weekend
nbc_nba_allstarpress_260214.jpg
01:19
NBA Stars Giannis, Brown call for 1-on-1 in ASG
nbc_nba_hbcuclassic_260213(2).jpg
05:02
Highlights: HBCU Classic, Hampton vs N.C. A&T
nbc_nba_edgecombcomp_260213.jpg
01:32
HLs: Edgecombe puts on a show in Rising Stars
nbc_nba_risingstarstrophy_260213.jpg
02:49
Edgecombe wins Rising Stars MVP for Team Vince
nbc_nba_bryantpostgameintv_260213.jpg
51
Bryant relishing All-Star Weekend experience
vc_interview.jpg
01:16
Carter hopes Rising Stars ‘sets the tone’ for ASG
nbc_nba_vincevsmelo_260213.jpg
02:08
Highlights: Team Vince vs Team Melo, Rising Stars