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Brittney Sykes, Marina Mabrey combine for 61 points, and the Tempo beat the Mercury 98-90

  
Published May 20, 2026 12:58 AM

PHOENIX (AP) — Brittney Sykes had 31 points, Marina Mabrey added 30 points and six 3-pointers, and the Toronto Tempo beat the Phoenix Mercury 98-90 on Tuesday night.

Toronto created some separation by starting the fourth quarter on a 12-4 run to take an 85-78 lead. Then Maria Conde and Kiki Rice each made a shot in the lane, sandwiched around a Phoenix turnover, to give the Tempo a 93-86 lead with 2:32 left.

Mabrey sank her sixth 3-pointer with 1:25 left from the corner to make it 96-90.

Toronto finished with a season-high 15 makes from behind the arc, while Phoenix went 4 of 22.

Kahleah Copper scored 18 points and Alyssa Thomas had 17 points for Phoenix (2-3). DeWanna Bonner scored 13 on 4-of-11 shooting and Jovana Nogic also scored 13. Natasha Mack had 12 points and 10 rebounds before leaving late in the third quarter after a hard fall.

Rice had 15 points and Laura Juskaite added 10 for Toronto (3-2). Sykes, who was coming off a career-high 38 points in a 106-96 victory over Los Angeles on Sunday, went 10 of 19 from the field with four 3-pointers.

Mabrey made her third 3-pointer of the first half with 20.8 seconds left to give Toronto a 45-44 lead. Mabrey finished the half with 15 points and Sykes added 14, while the rest of their teammates went 5 of 16 from the field.

Up next

Toronto concludes a four-game road trip at Minnesota on Thursday.

Phoenix ends a four-game homestand on Thursday against Los Angeles.