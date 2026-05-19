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Holmgren didn’t live up to billing in Game 1
May 19, 2026 07:33 PM
Numbers on the Board react to Chet Holmgren having a subpar Game 1 against the Spurs and how he needs to step up when Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is struggling.
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