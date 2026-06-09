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Watch Now

Will Towns up his playmaking in Game 4?

June 9, 2026 06:40 PM
Numbers on the Board give their Pick 6 for Game 3 of the NBA Finals, including making decisions on Karl-Anthony Towns assists, Julian Champagnie points and more.

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