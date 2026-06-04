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Odunze gives concerning update on foot post-injury

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Pelicans' offseason approach centers around Zion

June 4, 2026 03:15 PM
Grant Liffmann and Jay Croucher review the New Orleans Pelicans' season, and while there are "plenty of positives" to take away from, all eyes are on the future of Zion Williamson.

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