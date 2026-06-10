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HLs: Valkyries hold off late rally from Mercury

June 10, 2026 12:40 AM
The Phoenix Mercury battled back to a one-point deficit in the fourth quarter, but were unable to get over the hump against the Golden State Valkyries.

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