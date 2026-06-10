Katie Ledecky, Bobby Finke headline Tyr Pro Swim Series Indianapolis entries

Olympic gold medalists Katie Ledecky, Bobby Finke, Torri Huske, Kate Douglass, Caeleb Dressel and Ryan Murphy are entered in next week’s Tyr Pro Swim Series meet in Indianapolis, which airs live on Peacock.

The entry list also includes 2025 World champions Gretchen Walsh and Katharine Berkoff.

Plus breakouts Anna Moesch, who last month broke the American record in the 100m freestyle, and Isabelle Stadden, who last month became the third- and fourth-fastest woman in history in the 100m and 200m backstrokes.

Possible highlight races:

Women’s 100m Butterfly (Thurs., June 18): Huske (Olympic gold medalist) vs. Walsh (world champion)

Men’s 50m Freestyle (Fri., June 19): Dressel and Jack Alexy are the two fastest Americans in history.

Women’s 100m Freestyle (Sat., June 20): Moesch, Huske and Douglass are three of the four fastest Americans in history.

Indianapolis marks the last Pro Series stop before this summer’s championship meets — the Toyota National Championships from July 28-Aug. 1 and the Pan Pacific Championships from Aug. 12-15, both in Irvine, California.

The roster for Pan Pacs — a meet for the world’s top swimmers outside of Europe — was already determined in 2025.

Ledecky, Finke, Huske and Douglass — who won all of the U.S.’ individual Olympic golds in Paris — are all on the Pan Pacs team.

Dressel, Moesch and Stadden are not going to Pan Pacs. Neither is Murphy, who took all of 2025 off. They could target the national championships to see how their times stack up to those posted at Pan Pacs.