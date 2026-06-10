WNBA Notebook: The WNBA’s Parity Era Has Arrived

A word that Caitlin Clark really likes to hear when describing the 2026 WNBA season is parity. “I think that’s a great word, and it makes the W[NBA] season really fun,” she said this past Saturday.

Parity doesn’t necessarily mean every team is just as good as one another. That isn’t true. Some do have more talent than others on paper. And there is a team that is firmly in last place.

Parity in sports generally is more about how much relative competitiveness exists and as a result how close the standings are. Speaking of the standings, that’s why parity in the WNBA has really come into focus this season.

If the season ended today, the No.1 seed Minnesota Lynx and the No. 8 seed Toronto Tempo would be separated by just 3.5 games. That’s not a lot. But I also wanted to take a look at what the standings looked like around a month into the season, which is where we are now, over the past four seasons going all the way back to 2022.

Here’s what I found.

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As of now, 2026’s first month standings have the least amount of space between the eight would-be playoff teams compared to the first-month standings over the past four years.

In the first month of the season, eight out of the total 15 teams have positive net ratings (point differential per 100 possessions). Over the past four seasons, 2022 was the closest to that with seven teams that had a positive net rating in the first month of the regular season.

Also, eight teams right now are at least at .500 or above. That means 53 percent of WNBA teams have either a 50% win percentage or greater. Around a year ago, the league also boasted eight teams with a .500 or above win percentage, but last season there were 13 teams rather than 15.

WNBA season

Gap between No.1 seed and No. 8 seed in the first month

Number of teams that are ≥ .500 in the first month

Number of teams that have a positive net rating in the first month

2026

3.5

8

8

2025

4.5

8

6

2024

7

5

5

2023

5.5

5

5

2022

5

7

7



The limited data I collected also shows that this parity concept was also developing in 2025, especially when it comes to teams with a record of .500 or better, and the gap between the first would-be playoff team and the last.

However, what may make the league’s parity feel even more pronounced this season is that expansion teams Toronto and Portland are both in the playoff race and sitting in the middle of the standings.

So, what does the survey say? Clark believes that free agency had something to do with it.

“It’s hard to probably gauge what teams were going to really look like,” she said. “I mean it’s hard to say, but I think this is the hardest league in the world to play in. I understand we expanded, but there’s only what, 15 teams and still limited spots.”

Clark’s coach, Stephanie White, pulled back the curtain a little bit more, explaining exactly why there’s such a concentration in the standings and why generally rosters are more competitive.

“I think every year the influx of talent just continues to get better and better,” she said. “I mean, shoot, you just look at the depth that UCLA gave the league, just in one year. It hasn’t always been like that, right? Drafts have been top heavy in the past, and you have, you know, a top 5, 6,7,8, however many players that will come in and play.”

Let’s test White’s theory about the rookies and their impact. Is there so much more depth in the class of 2026? I separated out some data on rookie minutes in the first month of this season and then repeated the same exercise once again in every season going back to 2022.

What I found was that 2026 has had a pretty sharp uptick in the amount of rookies who were playing meaningful minutes in the first month of the season. I capped off meaningful minutes of at least 15, and wanted to only include rookies who have played in a minimum of five games. As a result, 2026 has had 18 rookies playing at least 15 minutes per game in at least five games.

That represents a 50 percent increase year over year as that number in 2025 was 12 . During the 2024-2022 seasons, these numbers were all in single digits with nine, six and nine representing those years respectively.

Note: Data found via WNBA stats

White’s point is well taken. But also, part of the influx of rookies has to do with the fact that there are many more international players right now that play in the WNBA. ESPN recently did the math and came to the conclusion that around 14.8 percent of WNBA player appearances have come from European players. Remember, there are also players from Australia, China, Mali, and Kenya in the league this year as well. So, the total number of international players is even higher.

Five of those rookies included in the 18 are undrafted international players who have played professional basketball overseas. White also didn’t shy away from addressing this.

“Now you’re seeing an influx of international players that might not have been enticed to come over to the WNBA before the new CBA,” White said. “And now the opportunity to do that, and there have always been great international players that were capable of playing in the W, and now you’re seeing that.”

She continued to explain that besides rookies and international players, there are other WNBA players who have been able to get an opportunity to really show their potential with multiple expansion teams coming into the fold this season.

Nyara Sabally was a bench big in New York who now is a starter in Toronto, and Bridget Carlton is the Fire’s leading scorer in Portland after mostly being a 3-and-D piece for Minnesota. But also there are players who didn’t really get a role on previous WNBA teams that now have been relishing in their moment to shine.

“We oftentimes say stay ready so you don’t have to get ready,” White said. “And there are players who have been waiting for their time and waiting for their opportunity, and now they’re getting it, and they’re running with it.”

This came into sharp focus during a recent press conference when Megan Gustafson fought back tears while discussing what playing for the Portland Fire has meant to her. After spending most of her WNBA career in a reserve role, Gustafson said that for the first time since being drafted in 2019, she feels fully believed in and trusted to play meaningful minutes.

Megan Gustafson gets emotional postgame talking about her place in Portland:



"We're a bunch of overlooked players... I've never really been respected as a basketball player until I've gotten here... I'm thankful for this team, this organization. They believe in me." pic.twitter.com/OEuLAkenb5 — Brenna Greene (@BrennaGreene_) May 31, 2026

But according to Clark, it’s not just the players, it’s the coaches who have brought the league to a moment of parity as well.

“The coaches are really good, “ she said. “Every team is a little bit different. The way we’re going to play is going to be different than the way Portland plays, or the way the Valkyries play, and I think it’s just coaches finding ways to get things out of different players.”