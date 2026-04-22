Fever-Aces, Wings-Liberty headline WNBA’s 2026 schedule on NBC, Peacock

Nearly 25 WNBA games will be streaming on Peacock this season, including three semifinals matchups and Game 1 and 4 of the WNBA Finals.

The WNBA preseason runs from April 25 to May 3, with opening tipoff May 8.

The WNBA returns to NBC for the first time since 2002 and premieres on Peacock on May 17, featuring a doubleheader with the reigning WNBA MVP A’ja Wilson and the defending champion Las Vegas Aces taking on Angel Reese and the Atlanta Dream (1:30pm ET). In the second game, Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever host 2026 WNBA No. 8 overall pick, Flau’jae Johnson, and the Seattle Storm (6pm ET).

Some top matchups to watch include:



On May 24, the Dallas Wings and the last two No. 1 overall WNBA Draft selections, Paige Bueckers (2025) and Azzi Fudd (2026), take on the 2024 WNBA Champion New York Liberty and superstars Sabrina Ionescu and two-time WNBA MVP Breanna Stewart .

(2025) and (2026), take on the 2024 WNBA Champion New York Liberty and superstars and two-time WNBA MVP . The Phoenix Mercury take on the Las Vegas Aces in a rematch of the 2026 Finals on July 1.

The WNBA will make its Sunday Night Basketball debut on July 12 with one of the most anticipated matchups of the WNBA season when Clark and the Fever visit the Las Vegas Aces. In the second of two primetime Sunday Night Basketball showcases, Clark and the Fever travel to face the Chicago Sky on Aug. 23.

debut on July 12 with one of the most anticipated matchups of the WNBA season when Clark and the Fever visit the Las Vegas Aces. In the second of two primetime showcases, Clark and the Fever travel to face the Chicago Sky on Aug. 23. Bueckers, the 2025 Rookie of the Year, returns to play in her home state when the Minnesota Lynx host the Wings on August 9.



All 15 teams are represented, including expansion franchises Portland Fire and Toronto Tempo, with the defending champion Las Vegas Aces and Indiana Fever making the maximum number of appearances at five games. Seven games will be presented on NBC and Peacock with the remaining 15 on Peacock and NBCSN.

WNBA 2026 Regular Season NBC & Peacock Streaming Schedule

Date Time (ET) Matchup Platform 5/17/2026 1:30 PM Las Vegas Aces vs. Atlanta Dream NBC, Peacock 5/17/2026 6:00 PM Seattle Storm vs. Indiana Fever Peacock, NBCSN 5/18/2026 8:00 PM Washington Mystics vs. Dallas Wings Peacock, NBCSN 5/24/2026 3:30 PM Dallas Wings vs. New York Liberty NBC, Peacock 5/25/2026 8:00 PM Portland Fire vs. New York Liberty Peacock, NBCSN 5/31/2026 3:30 PM Las Vegas Aces vs. Golden State Valkyries NBC, Peacock 6/1/2026 10:00 PM Minnesota Lynx vs. Phoenix Mercury Peacock, NBCSN 6/8/2026 7:00PM Indiana Fever vs. Washington Mystics Peacock, NBCSN 6/13/2026 6:00 PM Indiana Fever vs. Connecticut Sun Peacock, NBCSN 6/15/2026 10:00 PM Los Angeles Sparks vs. Golden State Valkyries Peacock, NBCSN 7/11/2026 6:00 PM Phoenix Mercury vs. Las Vegas Aces Peacock, NBCSN 7/12/2026 9:00 PM Indiana Fever vs. Las Vegas Aces NBC, Peacock 7/13/2026 9:00 PM Phoenix Mercury vs. Minnesota Lynx Peacock, NBCSN 7/20/2026 8:00 PM Las Vegas Aces vs. Toronto Tempo Peacock, NBCSN 8/2/2026 3:30 PM Los Angeles Sparks vs. Portland Fire NBC, Peacock 8/3/2026 8:00 PM Seattle Storm vs. New York Liberty Peacock, NBCSN 8/9/2026 3:30 PM Dallas Wings vs. Minnesota Lynx NBC, Peacock 8/10/2026 8:00 PM Toronto Tempo vs. Atlanta Dream Peacock, NBCSN 8/17/2026 10:00 PM Dallas Wings vs. Golden State Valkyries Peacock, NBCSN 8/23/2026 7:00 PM Indiana Fever vs. Chicago Sky NBC, Peacock 8/24/2026 10:00 PM Atlanta Dream vs. Los Angeles Sparks Peacock, NBCSN 9/21/2026 8:00 PM Atlanta Dream vs. New York Liberty Peacock, NBCSN

*All times & dates subject to change.

2026 WNBA season key dates: Expansion Draft, WNBA Draft, Free Agency, Season Tipoff & more As the WNBA’s new CBA begins to get set into place, players and fans alike can begin to turn their attention to a jam-packed offseason, including the 2026 Draft and a historic Free Agency.

WNBA 2026 Playoffs Streaming Schedule:

Date Time Matchup 10/4/2026 3:30 PM Semifinals - Game 1 10/7/2026 9:30 PM Semifinals - Game 2 10/9/2026 7:00 PM Semifinals - Game 3 10/11/2026 3:30 PM Semifinals - Game 4* 10/14/2026 7:00 PM Semifinals - Game 5* 10/17/2026 3:30 PM Finals - Game 1 10/24/2026 3:30 PM Finals - Game 4

*All times & dates subject to change. Semifinals Game 4 & 5 will occur if needed. WNBA Finals Games 1 and 4 will broadcast on NBC and Peacock, while Games 2, 3, 5, 6, and 7 will be available on Peacock.

For the WNBA’s return to NBC and debut on Peacock, WNBA legends Sue Bird and Cheryl Miller will serve as studio analysts; Maria Taylor and LaChina Robinson as studio hosts; LaChina Robinson and Sarah Kustok as game analysts; and Zora Stephenson, Noah Eagle, and Michael Grady as play-by-play voices. Ashley ShahAhmadi, Jordan Cornette and Caroline Pineda were announced as courtside reporters.