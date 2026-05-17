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Chelsea Gray makes the go-ahead jumper with 3.6 seconds left as the Aces beat the Dream 85-84

  
Published May 17, 2026 04:41 PM
Las Vegas Aces v Atlanta Dream

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MAY 17: Chelsea Gray #12 of the Las Vegas Aces drives against Te-Hina Paopao #2 of the Atlanta Dream during the first quarter at State Farm Arena on May 17, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Chelsea Gray made a fadeaway jumper in the lane with 3.6 seconds to play, and the Las Vegas Aces beat the Atlanta Dream 85-84 on Sunday.

Gray led the Aces with 21 points, while A’ja Wilson and Chennedy Carter added 20 apiece. Wilson moved past Aces coach Becky Hammon (5,841) into 19th on the WNBA’s career scoring list with 5,844 points.

Gray was 5 for 8 from 3-point range and had six assists.

Atlanta’s Angel Reese had nine points on 1-of-8 shooting, with eight rebounds and eight turnovers.

NaLyssa Smith scored 11 of her 13 points in the second half. Jackie Young was 0 for 12 from the field, 0 of 5 from 3-point range and was held scoreless for the first time since 2020, her second WNBA season. Young finished with seven assists.

The Aces (4-1), the defending WNBA champions, have won four straight since a 99-66 home loss to Phoenix in the opener.

The Dream (2-1) scored 16 consecutive points to trim their deficit to a point after Te-Hina Paopao hit a 3-pointer with 2:16 to play. After a turnover by Wilson, Jordin Canada’s fast-break layup with 36 seconds left gave Atlanta its first lead of the second half at 84-83.

Gray missed a shot in the lane but, following a tie-up, the Aces won a jump ball to set up the go-ahead shot.

Allisha Gray led Atlanta with 25 points and nine rebounds, and Paopao had 19 points. Rookie Madina Okot had her second career double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds, and Canada added 11 points and seven steals.

Carter converted a three-point play that gave the Aces their largest lead at 73-54 with 3:35 left in the third quarter.

Atlanta’s Rhyne Howard (concussion protocol) and Brionna Jones (knee) did not play.

Dana Evans (leg) and Janiah Barker (concussion protocol) missed the game for the Aces.

Up next

Aces: Host Los Angeles on Saturday.

Dream: Host Dallas on Friday.