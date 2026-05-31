Wilson’s 28 points and 15 rebounds, Young’s 23 points and 9 assists power Aces past Valkyries

SAN FRANCISCO — A’ja Wilson had 28 points, 15 rebounds and four blocks, Jackie Young added 23 points and nine assists, and the Las Vegas Aces beat the Golden State Valkyries 91-81 on Sunday.

Young made 9 of 17 from the field, 5 of 9 from 3-point range, and grabbed seven rebounds. NaLyssa Smith had 15 points and nine rebounds for the Aces (5-3), the defending WNBA champions.

Gabby Williams led the Valkyries (5-3) with 20 points, Janelle Salaun added 16 and Kayla Thornton 12.

Las Vegas led 43-41 at halftime before Wilson had 13 points and Young 11 in the third quarter as the Aces outscored Golden State 29-13 to take an 18-point lead into the fourth. The Valkyries made just 3 of 17 (18%) from the field and committed five turnovers in the period.

Williams hit a 3-pointer that capped and 11-0 run and trimmed Golden State’s deficit to 85-74 with 1:52 left in the game. Salaun made two free throws and then hit a 3 that made it an eight-point game about a minute later, but the Valkyries never got closer.

The Valkyries, who went into the game allowing a WNBA-low 78 points per game, gave up a season-high 91 points.

Golden State’s Veronica Burton went to the bench with about 3 1/2 minutes remaining and was in obvious discomfort as she grabbed at her left thigh. The team’s leading scorer at 15.9 per game, Burton had seven points and five assists. There was no immediate word on the extent of her injury.

Chennedy Carter took a couple of hard falls in the first half, walked slowly to locker room at halftime and played just one minute in the third quarter before leaving the game. Carter finished with six points in nine minutes.

Up next

Aces: Visit Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Valkyries: Host Portland on Tuesday.