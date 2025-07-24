NBC SPORTS FINALIZES GAME ANALYST TEAM AND ADDS FINAL PLAY-BY-PLAY VOICE FOR NBA COVERAGE BEGINNING THIS FALL

1986 No. 1 Pick Brad Daugherty, Five-Time NBA Champion Derek Fisher, and NBA Veterans Robbie Hummel, Austin Rivers, and Brian Scalabrine to Join NBC Sports’ NBA Coverage as Game Analysts

Michael Grady Joins as Play-by-Play Voice

2025-26 NBA Season Begins Oct. 21 on NBC and Peacock

STAMFORD, Conn. – July 24, 2025 – NBC Sports finalized its NBA game analyst and play-by-play rosters today with the additions of analysts Brad Daugherty, Derek Fisher, Robbie Hummel, Austin Rivers, and Brian Scalabrine, and play-by-play voice Michael Grady. The 2025-26 NBA season begins on NBC and Peacock on Oct. 21.

Daugherty, Fisher, Hummel, Rivers, and Scalabrine round out a game analyst roster for NBC Sports which also includes previously announced NBA veterans Jamal Crawford, Reggie Miller, and Grant Hill. Grady joins Mike Tirico, Noah Eagle, and Terry Gannon as NBC Sports’ play-by-play voices for the NBA.

This group will handle up to 100 regular season games -- including five games a week for portions of the season -- plus the playoffs.

“We’re excited to introduce this group to NBA fans and can’t wait for them to set up and break down games for viewers all season long,” said NBC Sports Executive Producer Sam Flood. “This team would win a lot of games on the court and now they have the opportunity to take their talents to NBC and Peacock.”

Brad Daugherty, the No. 1 overall pick in the 1986 NBA Draft, played nine seasons with the Cleveland Cavaliers, where he was a five-time NBA All-Star and had his No. 43 retired by the team. Daugherty had a storied college career at the University of North Carolina, playing two seasons alongside Michael Jordan and earning two first-team All-ACC selections and a second-team All-America selection. As a co-owner of Hyak Motorsports and stockcar enthusiast, Daugherty joined NBC Sports in 2020 as a NASCAR pre- and post-race analyst.

A five-time NBA champion with the Los Angeles Lakers (2000-2002, 2009-2010), Derek Fisher played 18 seasons in the NBA and appeared in 287 playoff games, second only to LeBron James on the all-time list. The No. 24 overall pick in the 1996 NBA Draft out of Little Rock, Fisher played in eight NBA Finals (seven with the Lakers, one with the Oklahoma City Thunder). After retiring in 2014, Fisher spent time as the head coach of the New York Knicks and the WNBA’s Los Angeles Sparks.

A two-time AP Honorable Mention All-American during an impressive career at Purdue (2007-2012), Robbie Hummel was selected in the second round of the 2012 NBA Draft and played two seasons for the Minnesota Timberwolves. Since 2023, Hummel has been an analyst for NBC Sports’ presentation of Big Ten men’s basketball and served as a men’s basketball analyst on NBCUniversal’s Paris Olympic coverage.

The No. 10 overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft out of Duke, Austin Rivers played 11 seasons in the NBA, making the playoffs eight times. He spent his career with seven teams (New Orleans Hornets/Pelicans, Los Angeles Clippers, Washington Wizards, Houston Rockets, New York Knicks, Denver Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves). Rivers’ father is NBA champion-head coach Doc Rivers, who coached Austin for three-and-a-half seasons with the Clippers. Following his retirement in 2023, Rivers began his broadcasting career as a studio analyst for ESPN before joining NBC Sports in 2025 as a college basketball analyst. Rivers will occasionally work as an NBC Sports studio analyst as well.

A second-round pick out of USC in the 2001 NBA Draft, Brian Scalabrine played 11 seasons in the NBA, primarily with the New Jersey Nets and Boston Celtics. During his career, he played in four NBA Finals, winning one in 2008 with the Celtics and becoming a city fan favorite. Since the 2020-21 NBA season, he has been NBC Sports Boston’s primary game analyst for Celtics’ games. He makes weekly appearances on the network’s Celtics Insider show as well as other NBC Sports Boston programming throughout the year. Scalabrine will occasionally work as an NBC Sports studio analyst as well.

Michael Grady has been the play-by-play voice of the Minnesota Timberwolves on Bally Sports North since the 2022-23 NBA season, which led him to ESPN’s rotation of NBA play-by-play announcers at the start of the 2024-25 season. He has also called NBA games for TNT Sports. Grady began his career as the PA announcer at Gainbridge Fieldhouse for the Indiana Pacers and Fever, and in 2017, began serving as a sideline reporter for the Brooklyn Nets on YES Network and started calling select games for the team in 2020. Grady will continue to call some games for the Timberwolves.

The NBA returns to NBC and debuts on Peacock on Tuesday, Oct. 21, when the 2025-26 season tips off. Throughout the course of the season, NBC Sports will present up to 100 regular season NBA games -- including five games a week for portions of the season -- plus the playoffs. NBC and Peacock will present coverage on Tuesday nights beginning in October. After Sunday Night Football coverage concludes in 2026, NBC Sports will launch Sunday Night Basketball across NBC and Peacock. Peacock will also livestream national Monday night games starting Oct. 27.

***

In July 2024, NBCUniversal and the NBA announced an 11-year agreement to present NBA and WNBA regular-season and playoff basketball games across numerous platforms beginning with the 2025-26 season. For more information on the agreement, click here.

NBC Sports has already announced that Jamal Crawford, Reggie Miller, and Grant Hill will serve as game analysts; Carmelo Anthony and Vince Carter as studio analysts; Maria Taylor and Ahmed Fareed as studio hosts; and Mike Tirico, Noah Eagle, and Terry Gannon as play-by-play voices. Michael Jordan has been announced as a special contributor. Emmy Award-winning producer Frank DiGraci is NBC Sports’ NBA coordinating producer. In a nod to its original era of NBA coverage from 1990-2002, NBC Sports is bringing back Roundball Rock, one of the most iconic and beloved theme songs in sports history, and will use an AI-generated voice of the late Jim Fagan, a longtime NBC Sports narrator whose voice was synonymous with its NBA coverage and promotion.

ABOUT NBC SPORTS

NBC Sports connects sports fans to the moments that matter most with premier live events, insightful studio shows, and compelling original programming. As the sports division of NBCUniversal, NBC Sports produces, programs, and promotes premier content across numerous linear and digital platforms, including NBC and Peacock. NBC Sports possesses an unparalleled collection of media rights agreements, partnering and presenting many of the most prestigious sports properties in the world: the International Olympic Committee, International Paralympic Committee, United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee, the NFL, NBA, WNBA, Big Ten Conference, Big East Conference, Notre Dame, NASCAR, PGA TOUR, USGA, PGA of America, The R&A, Churchill Downs, Premier League, and many more. It is renowned for making big events bigger and has produced some of the most-watched sporting events in U.S. media history, including Olympic Games, Super Bowls, and Sunday Night Football, primetime television’s No. 1 show for 14 consecutive years.

--NBC SPORTS--