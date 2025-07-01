AHMED FAREED NAMED STUDIO HOST FOR NBC SPORTS’ BIG TEN COLLEGE COUNTDOWN AND MONDAY NIGHT NBA COVERAGE

Beginning in August, Fareed Will Host NBC Sports’ Weekly Primetime College Football Studio Show on Saturday Nights on NBC and Peacock

After Football, Fareed Will Host NBC Sports’ NBA Studio Show on Monday Nights Exclusively on Peacock

STAMFORD, Conn. – July 1, 2025 – Ahmed Fareed has been named NBC Sports’ new host of Big Ten College Countdown, its weekly Saturday night primetime college football studio show that begins in August. Following the football season, he will also anchor NBC Sports’ Monday night NBA coverage, presented exclusively on Peacock.

An extremely versatile host, Fareed has already worked on many of NBC Sports’ biggest events and across numerous sports and properties, including the Paris, Beijing, Tokyo, PyeongChang, and Rio Olympics; the Paris and Beijing Paralympics; Premier League; Major League Baseball; college football and basketball; horse racing, and more.

“College football under the lights is sacred, and we’ve got the crew to match its energy. Plus, helping shape our NBA coverage in its return to NBC Sports? I can’t wait to start,” Fareed said. “I’m thankful to be trusted with these roles. I’m even more motivated by the responsibility that comes with them.”

In May, Fareed hosted the majority of the 151st Kentucky Derby in place of Mike Tirico, who left following an allergic reaction. His performance was critically acclaimed, with The Athletic writing, “Fareed seamlessly handled the host role and found easy chemistry with hosts Jerry Bailey and Randy Moss. Excellent work.”

“Ahmed has repeatedly demonstrated his passion for storytelling, love of college football, and ability to meet the big moments,” said Sam Flood, Executive Producer, NBC Sports. “He’s a wonderful teammate who makes every event he touches feel bigger and forms an instant connection with his analysts. Ahmed’s leadership and presence will continue to be a tremendous asset to our coverage of these premier properties.”

Fareed, who worked as the in-stadium host and occasional studio host on NBC Sports’ first two season of Big Ten football coverage, replaces Maria Taylor as the host of Big Ten College Countdown as she pivots to a new NBA role.

Peacock will present exclusive national Monday night NBA games starting this fall as part of NBCUniversal’s new media rights agreement with the NBA. Additionally, NBC and Peacock will present doubleheaders on Tuesday nights beginning in October. After Sunday Night Football coverage concludes in Jan. 2026, NBC Sports will launch Sunday Night Basketball across NBC and Peacock, debuting on Feb. 1. As previously announced, Taylor will host Sunday and Tuesday nights.

Fareed has prior experience working on the NBA, serving as a host on NBC Sports Bay Area’s coverage of the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings from 2013-2018. During his tenure with Bay Area, he covered three Warriors NBA championships (2015, 2017, 2018) and five postseason appearances.

Fareed won a Sports Emmy as part of NBCUniversal’s coverage of the 2024 Paris Olympics, which was honored as Outstanding Live Special – Championship Event. For more information on Fareed, click here.

In July 2024, NBCUniversal and the NBA announced an 11-year agreement to present NBA and WNBA regular-season and playoff basketball games across numerous platforms beginning with the 2025-26 season. Peacock will livestream exclusive national Monday night games while NBC/Peacock will present doubleheaders on Tuesday nights. NBC Sports will launch Sunday Night Basketball in 2026 across NBC and Peacock, providing NBA fans with three consecutive nights of national coverage across NBCUniversal platforms during the second half of the regular season. For more information on the agreement, click here.

NBC Sports has already announced that Jamal Crawford, Reggie Miller, and Grant Hill will serve as game analysts; Carmelo Anthony and Vince Carter as studio analysts; Maria Taylor as studio host; and Mike Tirico and Noah Eagle as play-by-play voices. Michael Jordan has been announced as a special contributor. Emmy Award-winning producer Frank DiGraci is NBC Sports’ NBA coordinating producer. In a nod to its original era of NBA coverage from 1990-2002, NBC Sports is bringing back Roundball Rock, one of the most iconic and beloved theme songs in sports history, and will use an AI-generated voice of the late Jim Fagan, a longtime NBC Sports narrator whose voice was synonymous with its NBA coverage and promotion.

Additional information about NBC Sports’ 2025-26 NBA coverage will be announced soon.

