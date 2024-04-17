 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: Arizona at Southern California
NBC Sports 2024 NFL Mock Drafts Hub: First-round predictions, trades and more
nbc_golf_gt_roundtable_240415.jpg
Rex & Lav Pod: Rory report, Scottie’s start highlight post-Masters news
Thumbnail
Furyk still unsure of Tiger’s role on U.S. Prez Cup team

Top Clips

nbc_roto_rbs_reiddetmers_240417.jpg
Should managers buy Detmers’ strong start to 2024?
nbc_cyc_wallonne_niewiadomaintv_240417.jpg
Niewiadoma reflects on La Flèche Wallonne victory
nbc_csu_cooperdejean_240417.jpg
Simms’ safety draft rankings: No. 1 Cooper DeJean

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: Arizona at Southern California
NBC Sports 2024 NFL Mock Drafts Hub: First-round predictions, trades and more
nbc_golf_gt_roundtable_240415.jpg
Rex & Lav Pod: Rory report, Scottie’s start highlight post-Masters news
Thumbnail
Furyk still unsure of Tiger’s role on U.S. Prez Cup team

Top Clips

nbc_roto_rbs_reiddetmers_240417.jpg
Should managers buy Detmers’ strong start to 2024?
nbc_cyc_wallonne_niewiadomaintv_240417.jpg
Niewiadoma reflects on La Flèche Wallonne victory
nbc_csu_cooperdejean_240417.jpg
Simms’ safety draft rankings: No. 1 Cooper DeJean

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Horse Racing

1ST logo
HORSE RACING’S 1/ST RACING TOUR CONTINUES WITH THE SANTA ANITA DERBY LIVE THIS SATURDAY AT 7 P.M. ET ON CNBC AND PEACOCK
1ST logo
HORSE RACING’S 1/ST RACING TOUR CONTINUES WITH THE FLORIDA DERBY LIVE THIS SATURDAY AT 6 P.M. ET ON CNBC AND PEACOCK
Pressbox Logo
SIX WEEKS TO THE 150TH KENTUCKY DERBY – ROAD TO THE KENTUCKY DERBY CONTINUES WITH LOUISIANA DERBY, LIVE THIS SATURDAY AT 6 P.M. ET ON CNBC AND PEACOCK
NBC SPORTS CONTINUES COVERAGE OF HORSE RACING’S 1/ST RACING TOUR FROM GULFSTREAM PARK THIS SATURDAY LIVE AT 5 P.M. ET ON CNBC AND PEACOCK
NBC SPORTS PRESENTS HORSE RACING’S “1/ST RACING TOUR PRESENTED BY MYRACEHORSE” THIS SAT., FEB. 3 LIVE AT 4 P.M. ET ON CNBC AND PEACOCK
NBC SPORTS’ 2024 HORSE RACING COVERAGE BEGINS WITH PEGASUS WORLD CUP SERIES THIS SATURDAY LIVE AT 4:30 P.M. ET ON NBC AND PEACOCK
NBC SPORTS PRESENTS 40TH RUNNING OF THE $6 MILLION BREEDERS’ CUP CLASSIC THIS SATURDAY AT 3:30 P.M. ET ON NBC AND PEACOCK
FINAL AUTOMATIC BERTHS INTO BREEDERS’ CUP WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS AT STAKE THIS SATURDAY AND SUNDAY, LIVE ON CNBC AND PEACOCK
BREEDERS’ CUP CHALLENGE SERIES CONTINUES THIS SATURDAY WITH RICOH WOODBINE MILE LIVE AT 5 P.M. ET ON NBC AND PEACOCK
nbcs-press-box-rgb.png

Latest Press Releases

BC Challenge Series Logo 2023
KENTUCKY DERBY WINNER MAGE HEADLINES BREEDERS’ CUP CHALLENGE SERIES TVG.COM HASKELL STAKES FROM MONMOUTH PARK THIS SATURDAY AT 5 P.M. ET ON NBC AND PEACOCK
BC Challenge Series Logo 2023
BREEDERS’ CUP ANNOUNCES 2023 WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS BROADCAST SCHEDULE
ROYALASCOT_VERT_PMS872
PEACOCK STREAMS LIVE COVERAGE OF ALL FIVE DAYS OF PRESTIGIOUS ROYAL ASCOT HORSE RACING MEET BEGINNING NEXT TUESDAY
Preakness tune-in
148TH PREAKNESS STAKES HEADLINED BY KENTUCKY DERBY WINNER MAGE PRESENTED THIS SAT., MAY 20, AT 4:30 P.M. ET ON NBC & PEACOCK
23 Breeders TV Schedule
BREEDERS’ CUP ANNOUNCES TELEVISION SCHEDULE FOR “BREEDERS’ CUP CHALLENGE SERIES: WIN AND YOU’RE IN” ON ROAD TO WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS
Pressbox Logo
THE KENTUCKY DERBY ON NBC AND PEACOCK IS THE MOST WATCHED SPORTING EVENT SINCE SUPER BOWL, AVERAGING NEARLY 15 MILLION VIEWERS
Pressbox Logo
KELLY CLARKSON, NOAH LYLES & MARIO LOPEZ TO PICK KENTUCKY DERBY WINNERS DURING NBC SPORTS’ DERBY COVERAGE THIS SATURDAY AT NOON ET ON NBC AND PEACOCK
Pressbox Logo
TRANSCRIPT – NBC SPORTS KENTUCKY DERBY MEDIA CONFERENCE CALL
Pressbox Logo
*REMINDER* NBC SPORTS KENTUCKY DERBY MEDIA CONFERENCE CALL TODAY AT 1 P.M. ET
Pressbox Logo
NBC SPORTS KENTUCKY DERBY MEDIA CONFERENCE CALL – TOMORROW, TUES., MAY 2, AT 1 P.M. ET