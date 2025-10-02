FINAL DOMESTIC BERTHS INTO BREEDERS’ CUP WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS AT STAKE THIS SATURDAY AND SUNDAY AT 4 P.M. ET ACROSS NBC, CNBC, AND PEACOCK

Coolmore Turf Mile and Claiborne Breeders’ Futurity Headline Saturday’s Card; Sunday’s Show Highlighted by Juddmonte Spinster Stakes

STAMFORD, Conn. – Oct. 2, 2025 – NBC Sports’ live coverage of “Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: Win and You’re In” races continue with Fall Stars weekend this Saturday and Sunday across NBC, CNBC, and Peacock from Keeneland Race Course in Lexington, Ky. The final domestic berths into this year’s Breeders’ Cup World Championships will be awarded throughout this weekend’s races.

This weekend concludes NBC Sports’ 12th year presenting the “Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: Win and You’re In” from some of North America’s most iconic racetracks. Featuring 93 races in 15 countries this year – the most in Breeders’ Cup history – the series leads to the 42nd Breeders’ Cup World Championships at Del Mar Thoroughbred Club in Del Mar, Calif., on Oct. 31-Nov. 1 on NBC, USA Network, and Peacock. The complete series TV schedule can be accessed here.

This weekend’s coverage begins Saturday, Oct. 4, at 4 p.m. ET on CNBC and Peacock featuring the $1.25 million Coolmore Turf Mile Stakes (G1), the $650,000 Claiborne Breeders’ Futurity (G1), and the $400,000 Thoroughbred Club of America Stakes (G2). 2025 Prix Jacques le Marois (G1) winner Diego Velazquez and 2025 Wise Dan (G2) winner Brilliant Berti are favorites in the Coolmore Turf Mile Stakes.

The Sunday, Oct. 5 show on NBC and Peacock, also beginning at 4 p.m. ET, will feature the $650,000 Juddmonte Spinster Stakes (G1) and the $400,000 Castle & Key Bourbon Stakes (G2). 2024 Horse of the Year Thorpedo Anna is among the entrants in the Juddmonte Spinster Stakes.

NBC Sports’ coverage will feature host Britney Eurton, analysts Randy Moss and Hall of Fame jockey Jerry Bailey, winner of 15 Breeders’ Cup races including five victories in the Longines Breeders’ Cup Classic. NBC Sports’ Chief Data Analyst Steve Kornacki, handicapper Matt Bernier, and reporter Nick Luck will be on-site in Lexington.

NBC SPORTS AND HORSE RACING

NBC Sports is the exclusive home to the most important and prestigious events in horse racing, including the Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes, the Breeders’ Cup World Championships, Royal Ascot, and Pegasus World Cup Championship Invitational Series.

ABOUT BREEDERS’ CUP

Breeders’ Cup Limited administers the Breeders’ Cup World Championships, Thoroughbred racing’s year-end Championships, as well as the Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: Win and You’re In, which provides automatic starting positions into the Championships races through partnerships with host countries around the globe, and the U.S.-based Dirt Dozen Bonus Series.

The 2025 Breeders’ Cup World Championships, featuring 14 Grade 1 Championship races run during a two-day festival worth more than $34 million in purses and awards, will be held Oct. 31-Nov. 1 at Del Mar in Del Mar, California. The 2026 World Championships will be held Oct. 30-31 at Keeneland Race Course in Lexington, Kentucky, and the 2027 World Championships will be held Oct. 29-30 at Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y. The Championships will be televised live by NBC Sports. Press releases appear on the Breeders’ Cup website, BreedersCup.com. You can also follow the Breeders’ Cup on social media.

--NBC SPORTS--