NBC OLYMPICS SPORTSDESK REPORTERS BASED IN MILAN, CORTINA, AND LIVIGNO TO COVER XXV OLYMPIC WINTER GAMES

STAMFORD, Conn. – December 23, 2025 – NBC Olympics today announced its SportsDesk reporters – based in the competition regions of Milan, Cortina, and Livigno -- for the XXV Olympic Winter Games, led by Mary Carillo, in her 14th NBC Olympics assignment (17th overall Olympics).

Carillo will be based in Milan (which features competition in figure skating, speed skating, short track, and ice hockey), joined by co-anchor of “Weekend TODAY” and NBC News chief White House correspondent Peter Alexander, two-time Paralympic gold medalist Ezra Frech, Olympic figure skating bronze medalist Adam Rippon, and NBC News correspondent Anne Thompson.

NBC News correspondent Sam Brock will report from Livigno (freestyle skiing and snowboarding competitions), while NBC News NOW anchors Gadi Schwartz and Savannah Sellers will be based in Cortina (alpine skiing, curling, bobsled, skeleton, and luge competitions). The Opening Ceremony of the Milan Cortina Olympic Winter Games is Feb. 6, 2026, on NBC and Peacock.

SportsDesk reporters will cover various venues and locations throughout the Games and will contribute to features on a variety of platforms.

SPORTSDESK REPORTERS:

Peter Alexander (Milan)



In his fifth Olympic assignment with NBCUniversal. Previously covered the 2008 Beijing Olympics, the 2010 Vancouver Olympics, the 2016 Rio Olympics, and the 2022 Beijing Olympics.



Current chief White House correspondent and a weekend TODAY Show co-anchor celebrated working for NBC News for 20 years in 2024. Alexander is a Walter Cronkite Award recipient for excellence in political journalism.

Sam Brock (Livigno)



Third NBC Olympics assignment, previously serving as a correspondent at the 2024 Paris Olympics and 2022 Beijing Olympics.



A correspondent for NBC News since 2019, currently based in New York. Has been with NBCU since 2012, covering a wide range of national and international stories.



Prior to his role as a national correspondent, Brock worked as a morning news anchor and San Francisco-based reporter for NBC. His work in local news earned him an Emmy in 2012.

Mary Carillo (Milan)



17 th Olympic assignment overall and 14 th with NBCUniversal, most recently as a correspondent and play-by-play voice for tennis and marathon swimming events for 2024 Paris Olympics and Tokyo Olympics.



Olympic assignment overall and 14 with NBCUniversal, most recently as a correspondent and play-by-play voice for tennis and marathon swimming events for 2024 Paris Olympics and Tokyo Olympics. At 2014 Sochi Olympics was the host and interviewer for a primetime 20-year retrospective documentary on Olympic figure skaters Nancy Kerrigan and Tonya Harding . She also called the women’s gold medal tennis match between Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova at the 2012 London Olympics. She hosted NBC’s late night Olympic coverage and the 2010 Vancouver Olympics and 2008 Beijing Olympics.



and . She also called the women’s gold medal tennis match between and at the 2012 London Olympics. She hosted NBC’s late night Olympic coverage and the 2010 Vancouver Olympics and 2008 Beijing Olympics. A three-time recipient of the Peabody Award and three-time Sports Emmy winner, Carillo debuted as a full-time Olympic host on Bravo’s coverage in addition to anchoring USA Network’s live, Grand Slam-style coverage of the tennis gold medal finals at the 2004 Athens Games. Joined NBC in 2003 as an analyst on the network’s French Open and Wimbledon coverage. Carillo’s first Olympics assignment was as the skiing reporter for CBS at the 1992 Albertville Olympics.



Last month, Carillo was elected to the International Tennis Hall of Fame in the Contributor Category, which recognizes individuals who have made a transcendent impact on the sport.She will be inducted in Newport, Rhode Island in August 2026. Carillo served as an analyst for NBC’s coverage of the French Open for 22 consecutive years from 2003-2024. Played on the professional tennis tour from 1977-80. Teamed with childhood friend John McEnroe and won the 1977 French Open mixed doubles title.

Ezra Frech (Milan)



Makes NBC Olympics debut at Milan Cortina Olympics, and is first Paralympian to serve as an NBC Olympics commentator for Winter Games Coverage.



Won two gold medals at the 2024 Paralympics in Paris, winning the 100m dash and the T63 high jump with a Paralympics record clearance of 6-4.25 (1.94m). At the World Para Athletics Junior Championships in 2019, took first place in the high and bronze medals in the long jump and 100m, his first international competition. Also won gold at the 2023 Para Athletic World Championships in the high jump.



Enrolled at USC as a track and field athlete, competing in high jump, long jump and sprinting events. Inaugural recipient of the Swim with Mike Foundation’s Amir Ekbatani Paralympic Scholarship, awarded to a Paralympian attending USC or UCLA.

Adam Rippon (Milan)



Third NBC Olympics assignment, previously serving as a correspondent for 2024 Paris Olympics, and Twitter host for Tokyo Olympics.



Has served as an analyst on NBC Sports’ figure skating coverage, and served as analyst on world feed of U.S. Figure Skating Championships.



A figure skating bronze medalist in the team event at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympic Winter Games, Rippon was the 2016 U.S. national champion, the 2010 Four Continents champion, and the only man to win back-to-back world junior titles (2008-09).

Gadi Schwartz (Cortina)

Serves as a reporter in his fourth Olympic assignment. Previously he served as a reporter at 2024 Paris Olympics, 2018 PyeongChang Olympics, and in his NBC Olympics debut in Rio in 2016.



Anchor of Stay Tuned on NBC News NOW and correspondent based in Los Angeles since 2016. He also reports for all NBC News platforms, including NBC Nightly News and TODAY.

Savannah Sellers (Cortina)



Serves as a SportsDesk reporter in Cortina, her second Olympic assignment with NBCUniversal.



An anchor and correspondent at NBC News co-anchoring Morning News NOW on NBC News NOW and co-host of Stay Tuned , NBC News’ program on Snapchat’s Discover platform, was previously a correspondent for NBCUniversal’s coverage of the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics.



on NBC News NOW and co-host of , NBC News’ program on Snapchat’s Discover platform, was previously a correspondent for NBCUniversal’s coverage of the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics. An Emmy Award winner for NBC Nightly News series Hooked: America’s Heroin Epidemic and received the 2022 Gracie Award for Online Video Host.

Anne Thompson (Milan)

Returns for seventh NBC Olympics assignment after serving as a correspondent at the 2024 Paris Olympics, a reporter in Beijing, Tokyo, PyeongChang and Rio. She also worked at the 2014 Sochi Olympics for NBC News.



NBC News correspondent since 1997, her wide range of reports appear across all platforms of NBC News.



Seven-time Emmy Award winner and received the prestigious Gerald Loeb Award and Alfred I. duPont-Columbia Journalism Award for her coverage of major events such as Hurricane Katrina.

***

With unique and unforgettable backdrops throughout northern Italy, the 2026 Winter Olympics will span from Milan to Cortina with events taking place across multiple venues and regions. This will be the second time the Olympics are held in Cortina (1956 Winter Olympics) and the fourth time overall that Italy has hosted an Olympic Games (1960 Summer Olympics in Rome and 2006 Winter Olympics in Turin, the last time Winter Games in the Central European Time Zone).

In February, NBCU announced that the NBC broadcast network and streaming service Peacock will be the company’s primary platforms for its coverage of the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics, scheduled for Feb. 6-22, 2026. Click here for more programming information and here for information about the Paralympics, which will take place March 6-15, 2026.

NBCUniversal owns the U.S. media rights to the Olympic Games through 2036, which are scheduled for Milan Cortina (2026), Los Angeles (2028), French Alps (2030), Brisbane (2032), Salt Lake City (2034), and the 2036 Summer Games.

