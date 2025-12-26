VICTOR WEMBANYAMA, LEBRON JAMES, LUKA DONCIC, COOPER FLAGG, DONOVAN MITCHELL, AND CADE CUNNINGHAM HEADLINE NBC SPORTS’ BACK-TO-BACK NATIONWIDE NBA DOUBLEHEADERS FROM DEC. 29-30 ON NBC AND PEACOCK

Special Monday Night Nationwide Doubleheader on NBC and Peacock on Dec. 29 Begins with Victor Wembanyama and Spurs Hosting Donovan Mitchell and Cavaliers at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT

Following Cavaliers-Spurs, Cooper Flagg and Mavericks Visit Trail Blazers at 10:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. PT

Coast 2 Coast Tuesday Nationwide Doubleheader on Dec. 30 Headlined by LeBron James (on his 41st Birthday!), Luka Dončić, and Lakers Hosting Cade Cunningham and Eastern Conference-Leading Pistons at 10:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. PT

Preceding Pistons-Lakers, Tyrese Maxey and 76ers Visit Ja Morant and Grizzlies at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT

STAMFORD, Conn. – December 26, 2025 – NBC Sports’ NBA coverage next week includes a special back-to-back nationwide doubleheader on NBC and Peacock on Monday and Tuesday nights, Dec. 29-30, featuring some of the biggest stars in the league, including Victor Wembanyama, LeBron James, Luka Dončić, Cooper Flagg, Donovan Mitchell, and Cade Cunningham.

DEC. 29: SPURS-CAVALIERS; MAVERICKS-TRAIL BLAZERS

This Monday, Dec. 29, NBC Sports presents a special Monday night nationwide doubleheader on NBC and Peacock.

2024 NBA Rookie of the Year Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs (23-7) host six-time NBA All-Star Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers (17-15) from Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas, on Dec. 29 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC and Peacock.

The Spurs defeated the Thunder on Thursday, 117-102, behind Wembanyama’s 19 points and 11 rebounds and All-Star point guard De’Aaron Fox’s game-high 29 points. San Antonio has won eight games in a row (including two against NBA-leading Oklahoma City) and also feature 2025 NBA Rookie of the Year Stephon Castle.

The Cavaliers fell to the Knicks, 126-124, on Thursday, with Mitchell scoring 34 points and Darius Garland adding 20 points and a game-high 10 assists. Mitchell, a 2025 All-NBA First Team selection, ranks fourth in the NBA in scoring (30.7 points per game).

This will be the first Cavaliers game on NBC since Game 2 of the Eastern Conference First Round on April 25, 1998 , which Cleveland lost to Indiana, 92-86. Cleveland’s leading scorers in the game were six-time NBA All-Star Shawn Kemp and two-time NBA All-Star Zydrunas Ilgauskas, whose No. 11 was retired by the Cavaliers in 2014.

NBC Sports’ Michael Grady (play-by-play), Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Grant Hill (analyst), and Zora Stephenson (courtside reporter) will call Spurs-Cavaliers.

The second game of the night sees 2025 No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg and the Dallas Mavericks (12-20) visit 2020 No. 9 overall pick Deni Avdija and the Portland Trail Blazers (12-18) from Moda Center in Portland, Ore., at 10:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. PT on NBC and Peacock.

Mavericks-Trail Blazers will feature “On the Bench” coverage, NBC Sports’ production innovation that dedicates one analyst to each team and positions that analyst courtside with their team, allowing for the analysts to be immersed in the action of their respective teams and delivering information straight from the bench. NBC Sports’ Terry Gannon will call the action with three-time NBA Sixth Man of the Year Jamal Crawford and NBA veteran Austin Rivers as “On the Bench” analysts. Crawford will be dedicated to the Mavericks and Rivers with the Trail Blazers. This will be the first “On the Bench” game on NBC.

The Mavericks fell to the Warriors on Thursday in Flagg’s first-ever Christmas Day game. Flagg led Dallas with 27 points; earlier this week, he totaled a near-triple-double of 33 points, 9 rebounds, and 9 assists in a victory over the Nuggets.

Portland fell to Orlando earlier this week. Avdija ranks 15th in the NBA in scoring with a career-high 25.5 points per game. 2024 No. 7 overall pick Donovan Clingan, who won two NCAA championships at UConn, ranks ninth in the NBA in rebounding (10.4 RPG) and fifth in blocks (1.6 BPG).

Live coverage on Monday night begins at 7:30 p.m. ET with NBA Showtime, hosted by NBC Sports’ Ahmed Fareed alongside Cleveland Cavalier great and five-time NBA All-Star Brad Daugherty and Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer and two-time NBA champion Isiah Thomas.

COAST 2 COAST TUESDAY : 76ERS-GRIZZLIES; PISTONS-LAKERS

Coast 2 Coast Tuesday presents its second consecutive nationwide doubleheader on NBC and Peacock this Tuesday, Dec. 30.

21-time NBA All-Star LeBron James, NBA leading scorer Luka Dončić, and the Los Angeles Lakers (19-10) host 2025 NBA All-Star Cade Cunningham and the Eastern Conference-leading Detroit Pistons (24-6) from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Calif., at 10:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. PT on NBC and Peacock.

The Lakers fell to the Rockets on Thursday behind Dončić’s 25 points and James’ 18 points. Dončić leads the NBA in scoring (34.1 PPG) and ranks fourth in assists (8.8 APG) and 18th in rebounds (8.6 RPG). Shooting guard Austin Reaves, amid a career year, is averaging 27.3 points per game; along with Dončić, the two make up the highest-scoring pair of teammates in the NBA.

Additionally, Dec. 30 will be James’ 41st birthday, which will make him one of only 11 other players in NBA history to have played at the age of 41+.

Detroit defeated Sacramento earlier this week and has won nine of its last 11 games, including victories over Miami, Milwaukee, and Boston. Cunningham is averaging career-highs in scoring (26.4 PPG) and assists (9.4 APG) to help lead the Pistons to first-place in the Eastern Conference.

This will be the first Pistons game on NBC since Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals on May 12, 2002 , which Detroit lost to Boston, 90-79. Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Ben Wallace had a game-high 21 rebounds.

NBC Sports’ Terry Gannon (play-by-play), Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Reggie Miller (analyst), and Grant Liffmann (courtside reporter) will call Pistons-Lakers.

In the first game of the night, NBA All-Star point guard Tyrese Maxey, who ranks third in the NBA in scoring, and the Philadelphia 76ers (16-12) visit two-time NBA All-Star Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies (14-16) from FedExForum in Memphis, Tenn., at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Maxey, who ranks third in the NBA in scoring (31.0 PPG), and the 76ers have won two of their last three, including wins over New York and Dallas. In the team’s most recent game on Tuesday, 2023 NBA MVP Joel Embiid scored 27 points and grabbed six rebounds, while nine-time NBA All-Star Paul George, who missed the beginning of the season due to injury, scored 19 points.

The Grizzlies defeated the Jazz, 137-128, on Tuesday, behind 2021 first round pick Santi Aldama’s career-high 37 points. Two-time NBA All-Star Jaren Jackson Jr. continued his scoring streak, putting up 21 points to go along with seven rebounds.

NBC Sports’ Noah Eagle (play-by-play), two-time AP Honorable Mention All-American Robbie Hummel (analyst), and Ashley ShahAhmadi (courtside reporter) will call 76ers-Grizzlies.

Live coverage on Tuesday night begins at 7:30 p.m. ET with NBA Showtime, hosted by NBC Sports’ Maria Taylor alongside Naismith Basketball Hall of Famers Carmelo Anthony, Vince Carter, and Tracy McGrady. Carter spent time with the Grizzlies from 2014-2017, McGrady with the Pistons from 2010-2011, and Anthony with the Lakers from 2021-2022.

This is NBC Sports’ third and final nationwide doubleheader this month. Most weeks, C2CT will present doubleheaders on Tuesdays, with an 8 p.m. ET game usually on NBC stations in the Eastern, Central, and select Mountain time zones, and an 8 p.m. PT game on NBC stations in the Pacific and select Mountain time zones. Check local listings each week. Both games will stream live nationwide on Peacock.

NBC Sports’ coverage of the NBA is led by coordinating producer Frank DiGraci and director Pierre Moossa. Sam Flood is Executive Producer & President, NBC Sports Production.

NBA Showtime precedes every NBA game on NBC and Peacock aside from Sunday Night Basketball, beginning Feb. 1. The coordinating producer of NBA Showtime is Adam Littlefield. NBA Showtime is directed by Jared Sumner.

***

For NBC Sports’ complete 2025-26 NBA regular-season schedule, click here.

