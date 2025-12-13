 Skip navigation
NBA on NBC PB.png
EASTERN CONFERENCE-LEADING PISTONS VISIT SURGING CELTICS AND NIKOLA JOKIC AND NUGGETS HOST KEVIN DURANT AND ROCKETS ON PEACOCK NBA MONDAY DOUBLEHEADER ON DEC. 15 ON PEACOCK AND NBCSN
Holiday Exclusive
PEACOCK TO EXCLUSIVELY STREAM NATIONAL COVERAGE OF BALTIMORE RAVENS AT GREEN BAY PACKERS ON SATURDAY, DEC. 27, AT 8 P.M. ET
SNF - Press Box.png
DAK PRESCOTT AND DALLAS COWBOYS HOST J.J. MCCARTHY AND MINNESOTA VIKINGS THIS WEEK ON SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL ON NBC, PEACOCK, AND UNIVERSO

2024 Paris Olympics

Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NBCUNIVERSAL WINS FIVE PRESTIGIOUS IOC OLYMPIC GOLDEN RINGS AWARDS FOR PRESENTATION OF OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
TRÈS MAGNIFIQUE! NBCUNIVERSAL'S PRESENTATION OF SPECTACULAR PARIS OLYMPICS DOMINATES MEDIA LANDSCAPE ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, AUG. 11

Premier League

PL Press Box.png
SUNDERLAND HOST NEWCASTLE UNITED IN TYNE-WEAR DERBY THIS SUNDAY, DEC. 14 AT 9 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND TELEMUNDO, HEADLINING NBC SPORTS' PREMIER LEAGUE ACTION THIS WEEKEND
NBC Sports - PressBox.png
FIRST-PLACE ARSENAL VISIT FOURTH-PLACE ASTON VILLA THIS SAT., DEC. 6 AT 7:30 AM ET ON USA NETWORK AND UNIVERSO, HEADLINING NBC SPORTS' PREMIER LEAGUE DOUBLE MATCHWEEK COVERAGE
NBC Sports - PressBox.png
FIRST-PLACE ARSENAL VISIT SECOND-PLACE CHELSEA THIS SUNDAY, NOV. 30, AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND TELEMUNDO, HIGHLIGHTING PREMIER LEAGUE ACTION THIS WEEKEND
FLEX GAME! LEBRON JAMES, LUKA DONCIC, AND LAKERS HOST CADE CUNNINGHAM AND EASTERN-CONFERENCE LEADING PISTONS ON TUESDAY, DEC. 30, AT 10:30 P.M. ET ON NBC AND PEACOCK

Published December 13, 2025 01:27 PM

Coast 2 Coast Tuesday on Dec. 30 – LeBron’s 41st Birthday! – Now Features Pistons-Lakers at 10:30 p.m. ET, Preceded by 76ers-Grizzlies at 8 p.m. ET

NBC Sports’ NBA Coverage on Dec. 23, Dec. 29, and Dec. 30 Will Now Feature Nationwide Doubleheaders on NBC and Peacock

STAMFORD, Conn. – December 13, 2025 Four-time NBA MVP LeBron James, NBA leading scorer Luka Dončić, and the Los Angeles Lakers (17-7) host NBA All-Star Cade Cunningham and the Eastern Conference-leading Detroit Pistons (20-5) in a flexed Coast 2 Coast Tuesday game on Dec. 30 at 10:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Additionally, NBC Sports’ NBA coverage on Dec. 23, Dec. 29, and Dec. 30 will now feature nationwide doubleheaders, with the entire country getting both games on NBC and Peacock. For each night, NBA Showtime will begin at 7:30 p.m. ET, with Game 1 at 8 p.m. ET and Game 2 at 10:30 p.m. ET.

Dončić has been off to a stellar start to the season, leading the NBA in scoring (35.0 PPG) and ranking third in assists (9.0 APG). Fifth-year guard Austin Reaves is averaging a career-best 27.8 points per game; he and Dončić are the only two teammates in the NBA to both be ranked in the top 10 in scoring. James is in his NBA-record 23rd season and posted a near triple-double in Los Angeles’ loss to San Antonio earlier this week, posting 19 points, a game-high 15 rebounds, and eight assists.

Additionally, Dec. 30 will be James’ 41st birthday, which will make him one of only 11 other players in NBA history to have played at the age of 41+.

The Pistons sit atop the Eastern Conference, led by 2025 All-NBA Third Team selection Cade Cunningham. The All-Star point guard ranks second in the NBA in assists (9.1 APG) and 11th in scoring (26.9 PPG) and was named Eastern Conference Player of the Week in November for the second time in his career.

NBC SPORTS’ REVISED NBA SCHEDULE

(Note: All three nights are nationwide doubleheaders across NBC and Peacock)

Date
Time (ET)
Matchup
Platform(s)
Tues., Dec. 23
8 p.m.
Nuggets at Mavericks
NBC, Peacock
10:30 p.m.
Rockets at Clippers
NBC, Peacock
Mon., Dec. 29
8 p.m.
Cavaliers at Spurs
NBC, Peacock

10:30 p.m.
Mavericks at Trail Blazers
NBC, Peacock
Tues., Dec. 30
8 p.m.
76ers at Grizzlies
NBC, Peacock

10:30 p.m.
Pistons at Lakers
NBC, Peacock

The previously scheduled Kings-Clippers game on Dec. 30 will be available in their local markets.

ABOUT NBC SPORTS

NBC Sports connects sports fans to the moments that matter most with premier live events, insightful studio shows, and compelling original programming. As the sports division of NBCUniversal, NBC Sports produces, programs, and promotes premier content across numerous linear and digital platforms, including NBC and Peacock. NBC Sports presents events from many of the world’s most prestigious properties, including the International Olympic Committee, International Paralympic Committee, United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee, the NFL, NBA, Major League Baseball, WNBA, Notre Dame, Big Ten Conference, Big East Conference, Big 12 Conference, NASCAR, PGA TOUR, USGA, PGA of America, The R&A, Churchill Downs, Premier League, and many more. It is renowned for making big events bigger and has produced some of the most-watched sporting events in U.S. media history, including Olympic Games, Super Bowls, and Sunday Night Football, primetime television’s No. 1 show for 14 consecutive years.

--NBA ON NBC AND PEACOCK--