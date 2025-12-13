FLEX GAME! LEBRON JAMES, LUKA DONCIC, AND LAKERS HOST CADE CUNNINGHAM AND EASTERN-CONFERENCE LEADING PISTONS ON TUESDAY, DEC. 30, AT 10:30 P.M. ET ON NBC AND PEACOCK

Coast 2 Coast Tuesday on Dec. 30 – LeBron’s 41st Birthday! – Now Features Pistons-Lakers at 10:30 p.m. ET, Preceded by 76ers-Grizzlies at 8 p.m. ET

NBC Sports’ NBA Coverage on Dec. 23, Dec. 29, and Dec. 30 Will Now Feature Nationwide Doubleheaders on NBC and Peacock

STAMFORD, Conn. – December 13, 2025 – Four-time NBA MVP LeBron James, NBA leading scorer Luka Dončić, and the Los Angeles Lakers (17-7) host NBA All-Star Cade Cunningham and the Eastern Conference-leading Detroit Pistons (20-5) in a flexed Coast 2 Coast Tuesday game on Dec. 30 at 10:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Additionally, NBC Sports’ NBA coverage on Dec. 23, Dec. 29, and Dec. 30 will now feature nationwide doubleheaders , with the entire country getting both games on NBC and Peacock. For each night, NBA Showtime will begin at 7:30 p.m. ET, with Game 1 at 8 p.m. ET and Game 2 at 10:30 p.m. ET.

Dončić has been off to a stellar start to the season, leading the NBA in scoring (35.0 PPG) and ranking third in assists (9.0 APG). Fifth-year guard Austin Reaves is averaging a career-best 27.8 points per game; he and Dončić are the only two teammates in the NBA to both be ranked in the top 10 in scoring. James is in his NBA-record 23rd season and posted a near triple-double in Los Angeles’ loss to San Antonio earlier this week, posting 19 points, a game-high 15 rebounds, and eight assists.

Additionally, Dec. 30 will be James’ 41st birthday, which will make him one of only 11 other players in NBA history to have played at the age of 41+.

The Pistons sit atop the Eastern Conference, led by 2025 All-NBA Third Team selection Cade Cunningham. The All-Star point guard ranks second in the NBA in assists (9.1 APG) and 11th in scoring (26.9 PPG) and was named Eastern Conference Player of the Week in November for the second time in his career.

NBC SPORTS’ REVISED NBA SCHEDULE

(Note: All three nights are nationwide doubleheaders across NBC and Peacock)

Date

Time (ET)

Matchup

Platform(s)

Tues., Dec. 23

8 p.m.

Nuggets at Mavericks

NBC, Peacock

10:30 p.m.

Rockets at Clippers

NBC, Peacock

Mon., Dec. 29

8 p.m.

Cavaliers at Spurs

NBC, Peacock



10:30 p.m.

Mavericks at Trail Blazers

NBC, Peacock

Tues., Dec. 30

8 p.m.

76ers at Grizzlies

NBC, Peacock



10:30 p.m.

Pistons at Lakers

NBC, Peacock



The previously scheduled Kings-Clippers game on Dec. 30 will be available in their local markets.

