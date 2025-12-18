COAST 2 COAST TUESDAY IS BACK! NIKOLA JOKIC AND STREAKING NUGGETS HOST COOPER FLAGG AND MAVERICKS AND JAMES HARDEN AND CLIPPERS HOST KEVIN DURANT AND ROCKETS IN NATIONWIDE DOUBLEHEADER ON DEC. 23 ON NBC AND PEACOCK

Coast 2 Coast Tuesday Doubleheader on Dec. 23 Begins with Nikola Jokić and Nuggets Visiting Cooper Flagg and Mavericks at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

Kevin Durant and Rockets Visit James Harden and Clippers at 10:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and 24-2 Thunder Host Grizzlies on Peacock NBA Monday on Dec. 22 at 9:30 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCSN

Preceding Grizzlies-Thunder, Donovan Mitchell and Cavaliers Host Kon Knueppel and Hornets with “On the Bench” Coverage at 7 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCSN

Hall of Famer and Two-Time NBA Champion Isiah Thomas Joins NBA Showtime as Guest Studio Analyst for Next Three Weeks

STAMFORD, Conn. – December 18, 2025 – After a two-week hiatus, NBC Sports’ Coast 2 Coast Tuesday returns with a star-studded nationwide doubleheader featuring three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokić and the Denver Nuggets visiting 2025 No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg and the Dallas Mavericks on Dec. 23 at 8 p.m. ET, followed by 15-time NBA All-Star Kevin Durant and the Houston Rockets visiting 11-time NBA All-Star James Harden and the Los Angeles Clippers at 10:30 p.m. ET, both on NBC and Peacock.

NBC Sports’ NBA coverage this week also features a Peacock NBA Monday doubleheader on Dec. 22, headlined by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the 24-2 Oklahoma City Thunder hosting the Memphis Grizzlies at 9:30 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCSN.

Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer and two-time NBA champion Isiah Thomas will serve as a guest analyst in the studio for the next three Monday nights. This will be Thomas’ first appearance on the NBA on NBC since serving as a game and studio analyst from 1997-2000.

Widely considered one of the greatest point guards of all time, Thomas was the face of the “Bad Boy” Pistons of the late 1980’s and early ‘90s and led them to back-to-back NBA championships in 1989 and 1990; for the latter, he was named NBA Finals MVP. He spent his entire 13-year NBA career with Detroit, being named to 12 consecutive NBA All-Star teams (1982-1993) and five consecutive All-NBA teams (1983-1987). A member of both the 50th and 75th NBA Anniversary Teams, his No. 11 was retired by the Pistons in 1996.

COAST 2 COAST TUESDAY : NUGGETS-MAVERICKS; ROCKETS-CLIPPERS

After a two-week hiatus, Coast 2 Coast Tuesday returns this Tuesday, Dec. 23, on NBC and Peacock.

Nikola Jokić, who leads the NBA in both assists (10.8 APG) and rebounds (12.4 RPG), and the Denver Nuggets (19-6) host Cooper Flagg and the Dallas Mavericks (10-17) from American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Earlier this week, the Nuggets beat the Rockets in overtime on Peacock NBA Monday for their fifth consecutive win, with Jokić posting his NBA-leading 12th triple-double of the season with 39 points, 15 rebounds, and 10 assists. Point guard Jamal Murray, who was named Western Conference Player of the Week for the first time in his career earlier this month, chipped in 35 points. The Nuggets are on a franchise-record 11 straight road wins.

The Mavericks fell to the Jazz in overtime on Monday, with Flagg scoring a career-high 42 points, becoming the first 18-year-old in NBA history to score 40 points in a game. Additionally, he tied three-time NBA All-Star Mark Aguirre for the most points scored by a rookie in Mavericks history. 10-time NBA All-Star Anthony Davis is averaging 20.8 points and 12 rebounds per game in December.

This will be the first Mavericks game on NBC since Game 4 of the 2002 Western Conference Semifinals on May 11, 2002 , which saw Sacramento narrowly defeat Dallas, 115-113. Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Dirk Nowitzki had a game-high 31 points while fellow Hall of Famer Steve Nash had 24 points and six assists.

NBC Sports’ Mike Tirico (play-by-play), three-time NBA Sixth Man of the Year Jamal Crawford (analyst), and Ashley ShahAhmadi (courtside reporter) will call Nuggets-Mavericks.

In the second game, two-time NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant and the Houston Rockets (16-7) visit former Rocket and 2018 NBA MVP James Harden and the Los Angeles Clippers (6-20) from Intuit Dome in Inglewood, Calif., at 7:30 p.m. PT on NBC and Peacock.

The Rockets fell to the Nuggets in overtime on Peacock NBA Monday earlier this week, highlighted by 2025 NBA All-Star Alperen Şengün’s first triple-double of the season (33 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists). Durant added 25 points, while rising star Amen Thompson had his fifth double-double of the season with 14 points and 12 rebounds.

Harden ranks sixth in the NBA in assists (8.1 APG) and 12th in scoring (26.0), while running mate and two-time NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard is averaging 25 points per game. Ivica Zubac, coming off an NBA All-Defensive Second Team selection in 2025, ranks third in the league in rebounds (11.5 RPG) and is one of only 29 players averaging more than 1.0 blocks per game.

NBC Sports’ Terry Gannon (play-by-play), Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Reggie Miller (analyst), and Grant Liffmann (courtside reporter) will call Rockets-Clippers.

Live coverage on Tuesday night begins at 7:30 p.m. ET with NBA Showtime, hosted by NBC Sports’ Maria Taylor alongside Naismith Basketball Hall of Famers Carmelo Anthony, Vince Carter, and Tracy McGrady. Anthony was drafted third overall by the Nuggets in 2003 and played there until 2011, making three All-Star teams and four All-NBA teams during his time with the franchise. He also spent time with the Rockets from 2018-2019. McGrady played for the Rockets from 2004-2010, making three NBA All-Star teams and three All-NBA teams during his tenure in Houston. Additionally, Carter played for the Mavericks from 2011-2014.

It was recently announced that NBC Sports will present doubleheaders nationwide on Dec. 23, Dec. 29, and Dec. 30. Most weeks, C2CT will present doubleheaders on most Tuesdays, with an 8 p.m. ET game usually on NBC stations in the Eastern, Central, and select Mountain time zones, and an 8 p.m. PT game on NBC stations in the Pacific and select Mountain time zones. Check local listings each week. Both games will stream live nationwide on Peacock.

PEACOCK NBA MONDAY : HORNETS-CAVALIERS; GRIZZLIES-THUNDER

2025 NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Western Conference-leading Oklahoma City Thunder (24-2) host two-time NBA All-Star Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies (13-14) from Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Okla., on Peacock NBA Monday on Dec. 22 at 9:30 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCSN.

The Thunder, 24-2, are off to the second-best start in NBA history, recently putting together a franchise-record 16-game winning streak. Gilgeous-Alexander ranks second in the NBA in scoring (32.4 PPG) and is one of four players in the league averaging more than 30 points per game.

This past Wednesday, the Grizzlies defeated the Timberwolves, 116-110, led by two-time NBA All-Star Jaren Jackson Jr.’s game-high 28 points. In Monday’s win over the Clippers, Morant, in his second game back since returning from a calf injury that sidelined him for almost a month, scored 12 points to go along with four assists.

NBC Sports’ Mark Followill (play-by-play), Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Grant Hill (analyst), and Zora Stephenson (courtside reporter) will call Grizzlies-Thunder.

The first game of the night sees six-time NBA All-Star Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers (15-13) host 2025 No. 4 overall pick Kon Knueppel and the Charlotte Hornets (8-18) from Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, at 7 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCSN. Knueppel made his first-ever appearance on NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon earlier this month.

Hornets-Cavaliers will feature “On the Bench” coverage, NBC Sports’ production innovation that dedicates one analyst to each team and positions that analyst courtside with their team, allowing for the analysts to be immersed in the action of their respective teams and delivering information straight from the bench. NBC Sports’ Michael Grady will call the action with Robbie Hummel and Austin Rivers as “On the Bench” analysts. Hummel will be dedicated to the Hornets and Rivers with the Cavaliers.

Mitchell ranks fourth in the NBA in scoring (30.7 PPG) and recently scored a season-high 48 points in a win over Washington last week. Two-time NBA All-Star point guard Darius Garland, after missing the beginning of the season due to injury, has been rounding into form of late, scoring a season-high 26 points to go along with nine assists in Sunday’s overtime loss to Charlotte.

Knueppel leads all rookies in scoring (19.0 PPG) and ranks fourth in the NBA in three-pointers made (89), trailing only Mitchell, Stephen Curry, and James Harden. Charlotte is also led by 2021 NBA Rookie of the Year LaMelo Ball and 2023 No. 2 overall pick Brandon Miller, who posted his first double-double of the season (25 points, 13 rebounds) in Charlotte’s overtime win over Cleveland on Sunday.

Live coverage on Monday night begins at 6:30 p.m. ET with NBA Showtime, hosted by NBC Sports’ Ahmed Fareed alongside five-time NBA champion Derek Fisher and the aforementioned Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer and two-time NBA champion Isiah Thomas.

NBC Sports’ coverage of the NBA is led by coordinating producer Frank DiGraci and director Pierre Moossa. Sam Flood is Executive Producer & President, NBC Sports Production.

NBA Showtime precedes every NBA game on NBC and Peacock aside from Sunday Night Basketball, beginning Feb. 1. The coordinating producer of NBA Showtime is Adam Littlefield. NBA Showtime is directed by Jared Sumner.

***

NBC SPORTS’ UPCOMING NBA SCHEDULE

Date

Time (ET)

Matchup

Platform(s)

Mon., Dec. 22

7 p.m.

Hornets at Cavaliers

Peacock, NBCSN*



9:30 p.m.

Grizzlies at Thunder

Peacock, NBCSN

Tues., Dec. 23

8 p.m.

Nuggets at Mavericks

NBC, Peacock



10:30 p.m.

Rockets at Clippers

NBC, Peacock



*On the Bench

For NBC Sports’ complete 2025-26 NBA regular-season schedule, click here.

ABOUT NBC SPORTS

NBC Sports connects sports fans to the moments that matter most with premier live events, insightful studio shows, and compelling original programming. As the sports division of NBCUniversal, NBC Sports produces, programs, and promotes premier content across numerous linear and digital platforms, including NBC and Peacock. NBC Sports presents events from many of the world’s most prestigious properties, including the International Olympic Committee, International Paralympic Committee, United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee, the NFL, NBA, WNBA, Major League Baseball, Notre Dame, Big Ten Conference, Big East Conference, Big 12 Conference, NASCAR, PGA TOUR, USGA, PGA of America, The R&A, Churchill Downs, Premier League, and many more. It is renowned for making big events bigger and has produced some of the most-watched sporting events in U.S. media history, including Olympic Games, Super Bowls, and Sunday Night Football, primetime television’s No. 1 show for 14 consecutive years.

--NBA ON NBC--