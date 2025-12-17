LIVERPOOL VISIT SPURS THIS SATURDAY, DEC. 20 AT 12:30 P.M. ET ON NBC, PEACOCK, AND TELEMUNDO AS PREMIER LEAGUE “FESTIVE FIXTURES” KICKS OFF THIS WEEKEND

Premier League “Festive Fixtures” Features 40 Matches in 16 Days from Dec. 20-Jan. 4

Jon Champion Hosts this Weekend Alongside Robbie Earle and Stephen Warnock

Fourth-Place Chelsea Visit Newcastle this Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ET on USA Network and Universo

Goal Rush and Premier League Multiview Available Saturday at 10 a.m. ET During Multi-Match Window on Peacock

STAMFORD, Conn. – Dec. 17, 2025 –Liverpool visit Spurs this Saturday, Dec. 20, at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock, and Telemundo, headlining Premier League action this weekend as “Festive Fixtures” kicks off with 40 PL matches in a 16-day span from this Saturday, Dec. 20, through Sunday, Jan. 4.

Liverpool defeated Brighton, 2-0, on Saturday at Anfield as Hugo Ekitike scored twice, with Mohamed Salah registering an assist on his return to the Reds’ squad. Salah surpassed Wayne Rooney for most all-time Premier League goal involvements for a single club. Spurs fell to Nottingham Forest, 3-0, on Sunday. Peter Drury, Lee Dixon, and Graeme Le Saux will call the action live from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

This weekend’s coverage begins on Saturday, Dec. 20, with Premier League Mornings at 7 a.m. ET on USA Network, leading into Chelsea visiting Newcastle at 7:30 a.m. ET (USA Network, Universo). Premier League Live at 9:30 a.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock precedes a multi-match window. At 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports presents four matches live: Manchester City v. West Ham (USA Network, Universo), Brighton v. Sunderland (Peacock, NBCSN), Bournemouth v. Burnley (Peacock), and Wolves v. Brentford (Peacock).

Peacock’s Multiview feature returns this weekend with the three Peacock-exclusive matches during the Saturday 10 a.m. ET multi-match window. The Goal Rush whip-around show will also stream live on Peacock on Saturday at 10 a.m. ET, providing viewers with the most compelling action in real time and on replay so they won’t miss a single goal or key play.

At noon ET on Saturday, Premier League Live (USA Network, Peacock) continues and at 12:30 p.m. ET, Spurs host Liverpool on NBC, Peacock, and Telemundo. Premier League Live returns at 2:30 p.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock. At 3 p.m. ET, NBC Sports presents another two matches live: Leeds United v. Crystal Palace (USA Network), and Everton v. Arsenal (Peacock, NBCSN). Goal Zone follows the match at 5 p.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock.

On Sunday, coverage starts with Premier League Mornings at 10:30 a.m. ET on Peacock, leading into Aston Villa-Manchester United at 11:30 a.m. ET (NBC, Peacock, Telemundo), followed by Goal Zone at 1:30 p.m. ET on Peacock. Joe Speight and Dixon will call the action live from Villa Park.

Premier League Live begins Monday’s coverage at 2 p.m. ET on USA Network. Nottingham Forest visit Fulham at 3 p.m. ET and Goal Zone concludes the weekend at 5 p.m. ET (USA Network).

Jon Champion hosts Saturday’s and Sunday’s Premier League Mornings, Premier League Live and Goal Zone shows alongside former Jamaica National Team and Premier League player Robbie Earle and former Premier League player Stephen Warnock.

Paul Burmeister will host Monday’s coverage alongside Warnock and former Premier League player Danny Higginbotham.

NEW EPISODE OF THE MEN IN BLAZERS SHOW

A new episode of THE MEN IN BLAZERS SHOW, hosted by popular soccer personality Roger Bennett, premieres this Sunday at 2 p.m. ET on Peacock, featuring Arsenal defender William Saliba, Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim, and Sunderland manager Regis Le Bris.

THE 2 ROBBIES PODCAST

Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe discuss and dissect the top Premier League storylines after every Matchweek on “The 2 Robbies” podcast. On the most recent episode, the Robbies recap an action-packed Matchweek 16 in the Premier League.

Click here to watch on YouTube.

STREAMING ON PEACOCK

Peacock continues its expansive Premier League coverage this season with exclusive matches, all games on the NBC broadcast network simulstreamed live, studio shows, full match replays, an always-on “Premier League TV” channel, and more. In partnership with Telemundo and Universo, Peacock will provide extensive Spanish-language coverage of the Premier League.

In addition to Premier League, Peacock’s sports programming features live coverage of the NFL, including Sunday Night Football, the Olympic and Paralympic Games, Big Ten football and basketball, BIG EAST basketball, Big 12 basketball, Notre Dame Football, the U.S. Women’s and Men’s National Teams soccer matches (in Spanish), golf, NBA and WNBA coming in 2026, and much more.

Multiview will be available for Premier League matches for the 2025-26 season and is one of Peacock’s innovative and popular features that enhance the live viewing experience, including Catch Up With Key Plays and Live Actions.

In addition, this season, Peacock is giving fans even more ways to get in on the action with its expanded Premier League Live Picks on mobile. Each week, viewers can predict the winners for the upcoming matches and see how their picks measure up once the final whistles blow. Live Picks opens every Monday of a Matchweek at 8:00 a.m. ET on the Peacock mobile app, giving fans time to lock in their picks before voting closes on Saturday at 10 a.m. ET. Once the weekend’s action wraps up, results are revealed on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET, so Peacock users can see how their predictions stacked up against the results.

To learn more about how to watch Premier League on Peacock and how to sign up, visit peacocktv.com/sports/premier-league.

Following is NBC Sports’ schedule for this weekend’s coverage of the 2025-26 Premier League season (all times ET, subject to change):

Date Time Match Platform Sat., Dec. 20 7 a.m. Premier League Mornings USA Network Sat., Dec. 20 7:30 a.m. Newcastle v. Chelsea USA Network, Universo Sat., Dec. 20 9:30 a.m. Premier League Live USA Network, Peacock Sat., Dec. 20 10 a.m. Man City v. West Ham USA Network, Universo Sat., Dec. 20 10 a.m. Brighton v. Sunderland* Peacock, NBCSN Sat., Dec. 20 10 a.m. Bournemouth v. Burnley* Peacock Sat., Dec. 20 10 a.m. Wolves v. Brentford* Peacock Sat., Dec. 20 10 a.m. Goal Rush Peacock Sat., Dec. 20 Noon Premier League Live USA Network, Peacock Sat., Dec. 20 12:30 p.m. Spurs v. Liverpool NBC, Peacock, Telemundo Sat., Dec. 20 2:30 p.m. Premier League Live USA Network, Peacock Sat., Dec. 20 3 p.m. Leeds United v. Crystal Palace USA Network Sat., Dec. 20 3 p.m. Everton v. Arsenal Peacock, NBCSN Sat., Dec. 20 5 p.m. Goal Zone USA Network, Peacock Sun., Dec. 21 10:30 a.m. Premier League Mornings Peacock Sun., Dec. 21 11:30 a.m. Aston Villa v. Man United NBC, Peacock, Telemundo Sun., Dec. 21 1:30 p.m. Goal Zone Peacock Mon., Dec. 22 2 p.m. Premier League Live USA Network Mon., Dec. 22 3 p.m. Fulham v. Nottingham Forest USA Network Mon., Dec. 22 5 p.m. Goal Zone USA Network

*Available on Premier League Multiview

