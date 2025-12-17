NBC SPORTS AND VOLDEX BRING NFL GAME CELEBRATIONS TO NFL UNIVERSE ON ROBLOX FOR BALTIMORE RAVENS-GREEN BAY PACKERS “PEACOCK HOLIDAY EXCLUSIVE” ON DEC. 27 AT 8 P.M. ET

NEW YORK CITY - Dec. 17, 2025 – NFL fans can get ready for the Peacock Holiday Exclusive Week 17 NFL game (Baltimore Ravens at Green Bay Packers, 8 p.m. ET on Sat., Dec. 27) in NFL Universe Football on Roblox with exclusive Peacock-themed content, available starting December 19. Packed with special rewards to collect and new locations to explore, the collaboration brings the magic of the holidays and the excitement of game day to NFL Universe Football in advance of the matchup of playoff contenders, streaming exclusively on Peacock on December 27. Coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. ET with the game airing at 8 p.m. ET.

To celebrate the matchup, users will experience two new in-game destinations: Peacock Stadium, a winter-themed arena designed with a mix of classic NFL heritage and Peacock’s bold holiday style, and the all-new Peacock Zone at the center of the festivities. For a limited time, users can also unlock or earn exclusive Peacock-themed items, including a beanie, fanny pack, elf hat and shoulder pet as well as a Special Peacock touchdown celebration to show off their holiday gameday spirit.

“NFL Universe Football is a great platform that lets our fans share their fandom with friends and celebrate big moments together through fun and accessible gameplay,” said Ed Kiang, Vice President, Video Gaming, NFL. “The NFL’s Week 17 games are a pivotal time in the season, and we’re delighted to extend the excitement to our experience on Roblox.”

“We are excited that the fun and festivities in NFL Universe Football will bring users closer to the action and enhance the viewing experience as the Ravens and Packers play exclusively on Peacock in a game with important Playoff implications,” said Lyndsay Signor, SVP Sports Marketing, Universal Television Entertainment Group. “We’re thrilled to give NFL Universe Football users new content to enjoy and new ways to cheer for their favorite teams.”

NFL Universe Football is the top football experience on Roblox, with arcade-style gameplay experiences for fans of all 32 NFL teams, offering users unique casual or competitive game modes, cosmetics, and exclusive content. This is the game for NFL football fans to connect on the fastest growing gaming platform.

“We’ve continued to grow NFL Universe Football as the top immersive digital destination where fans can connect with the sport they love year-round,” said Harry Bienenstock, VP of Growth, Voldex. “As our community grows, we look forward to delivering even more ways for users to enjoy major moments for their favorite teams with exclusive rewards and experiences.”

Peacock will exclusively stream national coverage of the primetime matchup between playoff contenders, as Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens visit Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers on Saturday, Dec. 27 at 8 p.m. ET. The Peacock Holiday Exclusive will be broadcast on NBC stations in the competing team cities and on mobile devices with NFL+. Coverage begins with the pre-game show airing at 7:30 p.m ET. The NFL is the only sports league that presents all regular-season and post-season games on free, over-the-air television in local markets.

To experience the new content, visit NFL Universe Football on Roblox. To learn more about the Peacock Holiday Exclusive Week 17 NFL game, visit NBCSports.com.

